NAPOLEON — Leipsic was not only efficient on both sides of the ball, but the state ranked Vikings were opportunistic and advantageous.
The Vikings defense was stifling and the offense didn't skip a beat as Leipsic (11-1, No. 3 D-VII) defeated Edgerton 39-6 on Saturday night at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon to advance to the regional championship game.
Leipsic took an early 14-0 lead using short fields as Juan Pena scored from six yards out and Viking QB Drew Liffick found Fabian Pena for a 23-yard touchdown on fourth down to stake the No. 3 Vikings out to a two-touchdown lead with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Edgerton (9-3) went three-and-out on its first possession and was stopped on fourth down at midfield, digging an early hole.
"We always wanted to establish the run first and Leipsic did a nice job slowing that down and putting us in long yardage situations where we became a little more predictable," said Edgerton head coach Ben Wilhelm. "And that's hard, because you're getting into the playbook of pieces that you don't really practice a lot. We weren't able to stay on schedule the way we wanted."
"I think the biggest thing was that (Edgerton is) a very physical football team, and we knew we had to match that physicality from the beginning," noted Leipsic head coach Joe Kirkendall. "And the fact is, defensively, we did that. Offensively, our offensive line and running backs were just very very physical, very aggressive, and we were able to do what we needed to do. That was a huge part of it."
Leipsic's domination continued into the second period as an Edgerton blindside block penalty stopped momentum and forced a punt. The Vikings' offense countered with a 70-yard touchdown run from Lorenzo Walther and three plays later, Walther picked off Edgerton quarterback Jaron Cape to give the Vikings the ball at the Bulldog 21. Four plays later, Walther found the endzone again for a commanding 26-0 lead with 2:06 to go until halftime.
"It's been a huge part of our success all year," stated Kirkendall when asked about the depth at running back without injured senior leader Cole Williamson. "Lorenzo and Juan have both been playing all year, but when Cole got hurt, it forced Juan to go to half back and Lorenzo to be a full time guy at fullback, and they accepted it.
"You always talk about the next man up and stepping up and they have. They've stepped up and every week we play, Lorenzo Walther gets a little bit better and we start to get back to doing more things offensively. Fabian Pena from the slot comes in and does some things for us too to pick up some of those carries, so that's been a big part of it."
Leipsic received the second half kickoff and used a methodical 11 play drive to drain over four minutes off the clock which ended with a Walther nine yard touchdown run, his third rushing score of the game. The junior back finished with 146 yards and three scores, putting Leipsic up 32-0 and starting the running clock.
A 47-yard touchdown strike from Cape to Colin Gary broke the shutout and put Edgerton behind 32-6.
"We wanted to come out and throw the ball a little bit more because we were in a position where we were in a hole," added Wilhelm. "So if we could chunk out yardage a little bit quicker than what we normally do, you obviously take the risk of turnovers and we had some of those in the second half when you put the ball up. But at that point, we didn't have any other options."
Anthony Roman picked off a Cape pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to set up the Vikings at the Edgerton 35. Pena promptly scored on the next play and booted the extra point to create the final margin at 39-6.
It was key, because this was a tremendous offensive football team," praised Kirkendall. "The move the ball, they run the ball, they control the clock, they score points, so defensively we had to stand up and I like what we got from our guys. When they got a first down, we did a real good job of winning the first down the next play and making it second and eight or second and nine and forcing them to kind of catch up behind the sticks."
"Absolutely, that's where the game was going to be won or lost and we knew that coming in," stated Wilhelm on the line of scrimmage battle that went to Leipsic. "Leipsic's got a good team, very disciplined, and we just weren't able to establish good movement up front."
The Vikings advance to play Patrick Henry (9-3) next Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined. The Patriots defeated Norwalk St. Paul 42-14 on Saturday for the regional championship and the right to advance to the state final four.
"It's huge, it's something that you talk about but we don't set a lot of expectations as far as that goes, we just talk about the little things and the details," concluded Kirkendall. "For this to be the third trip in the school history to make it to the regional finals and the second time that I've been at Leipsic that we've gotten there. So for this group of young man to accomplish that, we have a wall of champions up in our weight room and they just put themselves up in there, and that means a lot."
EHS LHS
First Downs 8 16
Rushing Yards 31-84 47-308
Passing Yards 144 32
Total Yards 228 340
Passing 10-14-2 2-6-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties 10-124 3-16
Edgerton 0 0 6 0 - 6
Leipsic 14 12 6 7 - 39
L - J. Pena 6-run (kick failed).
L - F. Pena 23-pass from D. Liffick (B. Liffick pass from D. Liffick).
L - Walther 70-run (kick failed).
L - Walther 2-run (pass failed).
L - Walther 9-run (kick failed).
E - Gary 47-pass from J. Cape (run failed).
L - J. Pena 35-run (J. Pena kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Edgerton - Prince 16-52; Ripke 5-38; Canales 4-14; Showalter 1-2. Leipsic - Walther 19-146; J. Pena 15-108; F. Pena 8-37; Hernandez 3-11; Turner 2-6. PASSING: Edgerton - Cape 10-14-2-144. Leipsic - D. Liffick 2-6-0-32. RECEIVING: Edgerton - Gary 3-61; Showalter 2-40; Ripke 2-19; Canales 2-17. Leipsic - F. Pena 1-23; Lammers 1-9.
