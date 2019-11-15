Saturday’s Division VII regional semifinal at Don Paul Stadium in Fremont will match up a pair of teams with very similar uniforms and points per game averages.
Norwalk St. Paul, the number two team in Division VII, Region 26 in computer points, sports the colors of red, white and black. In turn, Patrick Henry, the number three team, sports the colors of red, white and blue.
Most important, the St. Paul Flyers, average 35 points per game, while surrendering 10 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Patriots are similar in points per game offensively, with 32 points per game. Patrick Henry has been more generous in surrendering points, giving up 21 points per contest.
In its most recent outings in first round playoff contests on their home fields, St. Paul held off 7-4 Edon, 35-21, while PH topped 7-4 Arlington, 26-12.
The Patriots held down the run-oriented Red Devils, who run the wishbone. This week, PH faces another run-heavy team in the Flyers, who utilize the Wing-T attack.
While St. Paul will use three running backs, this past Saturday, the Flyers focused on senior back Cam Caizzo. Caizzo finished with 274 yards rushing and all five touchdowns.
“They use three running backs who all block for each other,” Inselmann said. They do a little bit of passing and they’ve been successful when they’ve done that. When they pass, we need to make sure we’re in good coverage and be ready for any screen passes, because when they pass, they like to utilize the screen.”
Patriots coach Bill Inselmann feels the PH defense will have their work cut out for them.
“They get off the ball faster than any team that we have faced this year, and they are a very physical team,” Inselmann said. “While they will pass the ball, the main thing that St. Paul likes to do is run the ball. We have to stop their run, because that’s what they’re good at. The key will be stopping them on first down, keeping them from getting four yards or more. If they get five or six yards or more on first down, you’re in for a long night.”
Patrick Henry used a balanced attack in defeating Arlington, earning 198 yards rushing and 123 yards passing. Kolton Holloway, who missed 2.5 games previously to the first round playoff game, has 102 yards receiving.
“Kolton gives us big-play capabilities and really stretches opponents’ defense,” Inselmann said.
With quarterback T.J. Rhamy nursing a sore ankle, Wil Morrow was the workhorse, gaining 116 yards on 24 carries.
Inselmann once again sees balance as the key on offense, if Patrick Henry is going to win and advance.
“Offensively, our line needs to keep improving,” Inselmann said. “The line played really well in the second half against Arlington, when we stuck to running the ball. While we like to run the ball, we are going to need to balance things between our running the ball and passing, in order to be successful.”
The Norwalk St. Paul-Patrick Henry contest will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m., at Fremont’s Don Paul Stadium.
“I know Norwalk St. Paul is used to playing on artificial turf, but our guys don’t get the opportunity to to play on artificial turf very often, so they’re excited,” Inselmann said. “They’re looking forward to it.”
