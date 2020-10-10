BAY VILLAGE -- It could have been the charter buses Defiance arranged for the 2.5-hour trek to Bay Village.
It could have been the what-could-have-been from missed scoring opportunities throughout the regular season.
It could have been the excitement of the first playoff game in seven years for Defiance football.
Whatever it was, it was what the Bulldogs needed.
Defiance’s 27-10 win over the Bay Rockets was the kind of result that was both a surprise and totally expected at the same time.
The Bulldogs have taken their lumps in 2020, that’s for sure, just like we all have. Lopsided losses to talented teams to start the year have been mixed in with frustrating winnable games and improvement has overshadowed by the ultimate L on the tally when the clock hits zeroes.
All the things head coach Kevin Kline has been preaching, the keys to what success looks like for this team were on display Friday night in Cuyahoga County.
Establish the run? The Bulldogs did that with 49 attempts and 255 yards on the ground.
Disrupt the opposing team’s offense? Defiance did that too, with four forced turnovers and multiple tackles for loss.
Take care of the football? You got it, no turnovers and a commanding time of possession advantage.
Thanks to some number-crunching and schedule-perusing from DHS athletic director Jerry Buti, the budget allowed for the school to send the band and team on charter buses instead of the traditional yellow transports and the Bulldogs made the comfy rides even more comfortable on the way back west with the victory.
“We’ve got some long trips during the year,” joked Kline after the game. “I know two and a half (hours) is a long way but we’ve got games in the league that are an hour and 40 minutes … I think that made it even more special for the kids. It’s rare you have an opportunity or kids get to experience something like that. For (Buti) to have the foresight to see that and for a parent group to step up and be a part of that, it’s indicative of the people of Defiance.”
Defiance didn’t have some overwhelming individual effort as the Bulldogs’ leading rusher had 74 yards. Instead, this cast of characters bought in and believed they could win even when the schedule’s results this year have said differently.
In 2020, isn’t that what we want to see? Kids overcoming adversity and rising above themselves?
The win over Bay may be the only one the ‘Dogs tally this year. It may be the beginning of the run of wins the Defiance faithful have craved since Kline took over in 2016.
What’s certain, however, is that win is something the current crop of Bulldogs won’t forget.
The cheers and whoops and hollering from the locker rooms at Bay High School that I heard following the win are something I won’t forget either.
