After Leipsic took the smallest of leads at 13-12 on the initial drive of the second half, Patrick Henry had two choices. The Patriots could have folded, or do what they’ve done so well under coach Bill Inselmann and battle back.
The Patriots choice the latter, controlling the rest of the half, which resulted in a 27-13 decision over the Vikings in a Division VII football regional final Saturday night at a lightly-covered Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.
Patrick Henry answered the Viking drive with one that ultimately proved to be the game-winner. Big plays had a lot to do with the drive. It started with a 16-yard run by Wil Morrow, plus quarterback TJ Rhamy hit a couple of key passes. One came on a third down to Kolton Holloway for 28 yards, then after two penalties, Rhamy got the Patriots back on track when he hit Clayton Feehan for 21 yards.
“When he’s healthy, we call him the double-headed monster in the backfield,” Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann said of his senior quarterback. “Having Kolton at wide receiver gives us that third look.
“I want to give credit to TJ for making some big throws,” added Inselmann.
It got the Patriots down to the three-yard line, where Morrow was able to work the left side of the line and get in. Rhamy added a key two-point run, which put Patrick Henry ahead 20-13 with 5:23 left in the quarter.
“It was huge,” Inselmann said on converting the key third downs. “We didn’t seem to get a lot of rhythm running the ball. We felt like their front seven were really tough kids. I was hoping we would run the ball a little bit better. We made some big plays when we had to.”
Leipsic appeared to have an answer. The Vikings picked up a pair of first downs, but the drive stalled at the Patriot 30. Two penalties ultimately forced the Vikings to punt.
The Vikings forced a punt once play began in the final quarter, and yet again Leipsic was on the move. Converting a key third down on a pass to Tyler Sickmiller, Leipsic again got into Patrick Henry territory.
Stuck in a third-and-10 from the 31, two straight incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Patriots with 6:44 showing on the clock.
The Patriots put the game away with one final time consuming drive. Twice Patrick Henry needed a conversion on fourth down, and twice they went to the junior Feehan to get them. He hauled in a 13-yard pass on a fourth-and-5 from the Leipsic 32, then five plays later was open in the middle of the end zone on a fourth down for an 11-yard scoring toss that put the game away.
“Did he have two big catches or what,” Inselmann said of Feehan. “In big games, some kids have to step up and Clayton Feehan stepped up.”
Patrick Henry opened the scoring when Rhamy scored from a yard out to start the second period. The extra point was no good, leaving the Patriots with a 6-0 advantage. The lead lasted for three plays, when Lorenzo Walther busted up the middle for a 54-yard scoring jaunt. The Vikings were able to convert the extra point, putting them ahead 7-6 with 10:26 left in the half.
The Patriots were not going to let that go. Not letting the weather stop them, they took four plays to come up with an answer. One play after Rhamy hit Cade DeLong for a 19-yard pass, Rhamy went 42 to put Patrick Henry back in front.
The two-point try failed, and when the defense held the Vikings on fourth down from the PH 14, the Patriots took a 12-7 lead into the halftime break.
“Their backs run hard,” stated Inselmann. “For us to hold them on defense to 13 points, I can’t say enough about our defense. You’re going to win a lot of games if you hold teams to 13 points or less.”
Coming out of the break, Leipsic took 4:38 off the clock to march 64 yards. Walther got the final yard to put the Vikings ahead 13-12.
With the win, the Patriots are in the state semifinals for the seventh time in school history.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” said Inselmann. “Especially this year. We’ve had a lot of adversity we had to overcome. We were picked to win our league, and it didn’t happen. We had two tough losses. Teams and kids would have started second-guessing, but we didn’t. I want to give a lot of credit to my kids for still believing.”
The Patriots will meet Marion Local in a state semifinal Saturday night.
“We are going to have to play tremendous football,” the Patrick Henry coach said of the matchup. “That’ll be a big challenge for us, not doubt about it.”
PH Leipsic
First Downs 12 12
Rush-Yds 41-183 36-166
Pass Yds 148 67
Total Yds 331 233
Passing 8-10-0 6-13-0
Fum-Lost 0-0 2-1
Pen-Yds 4-30 4-20
P. Henry 0 12 8 7 – 27
Leipsic 0 7 6 0 – 13
PH – Rhamy 1-run (kick failed)
L – Walther 54-run (J. Pena kick)
PH – Rhamy 42-run (pass failed)
L – Walther 1-run (pass failed)
PH – Morrow 3-run (Rhamy run)
PH – Feehan 11-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry – Rhamy 21-101; Morrow 16-64; Kistner 4-18. Leipsic – Walther 12-88; J. Pena 13-69; F. Pena 7-19; Liffick 4-(-10). PASSING: Patrick Henry – Rhamy 8-10-148-0. Leipsic – Liffick 6-13-67-0. RECEIVING: Patrick Henry – Holloway 3-68; Feehan 3-44; DeLong 1-22; Johnson 1-14. Leipsic – F. Pena 4-46; Lammers 1-13; Sickmiller 1-8.
