Division V
Liberty Center 61,
Port Clinton 20
LIBERTY CENTER — Top-seeded and state-ranked Liberty Center shook off any upset hopes from 16-seed Port Clinton on Friday, bouncing the Redskins 61-20 in a Region 18 playoff opener at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium.
LC (11-0, No. 4 Division V) exploded for 34 points in the second quarter after leading just 14-6 through one period. The rushing attack for the Tigers had an whopping 432 yards on the night on 43 attempts, propelled by Colton Kruse’s 115 yards and two TDs on 10 totes and 100 yards and a score from Trent Kruse on seven carries. Leading rusher Matthew Orr (58 yards) and QB Zane Zeiter (5-of-6, 112 yards passing, one TD, 65 rush yards, two TDs) also found paydirt, along with sophomore Waylon Rentz.
The Tigers will take on ninth-seeded Liberty-Benton in a second-round matchup in Liberty Center next Friday.
Backup QB Demetrious Skoufos had 159 yards passing and two TDs for Port Clinton (5-6), which was held to 42 yards on the ground in the loss.
Port Clinton 6 7 7 0 — 20
Liberty Center 14 34 6 7 — 61
LC — Zeiter 45-run (Rosebrook kick).
PC — Thorbahn 47-pass from Gillum (kick failed).
LC — Zeiter 2-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Chambers 63-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 41-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — T. Kruse interception return (kick failed).
LC — C. Kruse 25-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — T. Kruse 33-run (Rosebrook kick).
PC — B. Rohrer 77-pass from Skoufos (Witte kick).
LC — C. Kruse 43-run (kick failed).
PC — Thorbahn 80-pass from Skoufos (G. Rohrer kick).
LC — Rentz 3-run (Walker kick).
Liberty-Benton 63,
Archbold 35
ARCHBOLD — Liberty-Benton exploded for 603 yards of offense and a 28-7 first-half lead to stun Archbold at home in a 63-35 first-round playoff rout.
Eagle QB Kam Garlock had 388 yards passing and six touchdowns for L-B (8-3), with eight completions going to Seth Elchert for 221 yards and three scores while brother Lincoln Garlock caught five passes for 62 yards and a TD. The Eagles will battle Liberty Center in a second-round matchup in Henry County.
Archbold’s Carson Dominique racked up 222 yards and a touchdown on 28 totes for the Bluestreaks (8-3) while QB Cade Brenner had 231 yards passing and four TD tosses but three interceptions. Karter Behnfeldt and Josiah Gomez had two touchdown catches each.
Liberty-Benton 21 21 7 14 — 63
Archbold 7 14 7 7 — 35
LB — S. Elchert 42-pass from K. Garlock (Doolittle kick).
A — Gomez 21-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
LB — Modd 34-pass from K. Garlock (Doolittle kick).
LB — L. Garlock 16-pass from K. Garlock (Doolittle kick).
LB — S. Elchert 27-pass from K. Garlock (Doolittle kick).
A — Dominique 6-run (Kern kick).
LB — Modd interception return (Doolittle kick).
A — Behnfeldt 38-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
LB — S. Elchert 41-pass from K. Garlock (Doolittle kick).
LB — Modd 5-pass from Garlock (Doolittle kick).
A — Behnfeldt 22-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
LB — Modd 4-run (Doolittle kick).
A — Gomez 14-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
LB — Z. Elchert 11-run (Doolittle kick).
Division VI
Patrick Henry 18,
Ottawa Hills 10
TOLEDO — Patrick Henry stifled seventh-seeded Ottawa Hills to the tune of just three second-half points as the Patriots advanced to the second round of the Region 22 postseason with an 18-10 victory.
Nash Meyer completed 36-of-47 passes for the Patriots (7-4) for 324 yards and a touchdown while leading wideout Landon Johnson caught 12 passes for 138 yards. Aiden Behrman and Gavin Jackson caught eight passes each, combining for 136 yards and a score.
Sam McCaffrey tallied six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Green Bears (8-2), which were held to negative-one yard rushing thanks to five sacks of QB Chase Miller.
PH will take on No. 2 seed Ashland Crestview () in a second-round matchup.
Patrick Henry 0 12 6 0 — 18
Ottawa Hills 7 0 3 0 — 10
OH — McCaffery 73-pass from Miller (Duran kick).
PH — Meyer 11-run (kick failed).
PH — Behrman 29-pass from Meyer (conversion failed).
OH — Duran 30-field goal.
PH — Meyer 2-run (conversion failed).
Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7
VAN WERT — Van Wert quarterback totaled five touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Cougars ousted 11th-seeded Wauseon with a 40-7 beatdown in a Division IV first round playoff game.
Pratt ran the first two scores of the game from eight and five yards out. Wauseon (6-5) started the second quarter with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Trey Parsons to Tyson Rodriguez, but that was all they got on the night.
The Cougars (10-1) ran off four unanswered touchdowns, three passing and one rushing on a Brylen Parker two yard score to make it 40-7. Parsons went 19-of-33 passing for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions. Rodriguez had four catches for 78 yards. The Indians were outgained 320-208.
Wauseon 0 7 0 0 7
Van Wert 14 7 13 6 — 40
VW — Pratt 8-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Pratt 5-run (McCracken kick).
W — Rodriguez 56-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
VW — Crutchfield 4-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Phillips 30-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Parker 8-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick no good).
VW — Parker 2-run (McCracken kick).
Other Scores
Division IV: Cleveland Glenville 46, Napoleon 8; Elyria Catholic 43, Bryan 0.
Division V: Tinora 37, Marengo Highland 7; Elmwood 42, Delta 24.
Division VI: Ashland Crestview 38, Wayne Trace 0.
Division VII: Antwerp 43, Hardin Northern 13; Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 12; Waynesfield-Goshen 32, North Central 8; McComb 57, Edon 3
WBL Scores: Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14; Bellbrook 42, Celina 21; St. Marys 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18.
NLL Scores: Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14; Anthony Wayne 21, North Ridgeville 16; Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0.
