NAPOLEON — Ottawa-Glandorf turned the ball over four times, missed two extra points and failed two two-point conversions but still found a way to overcome No. 1 seeded Otsego 24-22 in a Region 18 semifinal on Saturday night.
The way the victory was sealed can only be described as ironic as Devin Coon’s 36-yard field goal attempt was blocked and the Titans won by stopping the very thing they themselves couldn’t do just a few minutes prior.
For Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Ken Schriner, there was only one way to describe the game he just coached.
“Both teams laid it on the line man. Gosh darn it what a game,” Schriner exclaimed after the game.
The blocked field goal wasn’t even the craziest thing that had happened in the last five minutes though. Down 22-18 with 2:09 remaining, O-G faced fourth and seven at the Otsego 29-yard line and only had one timeout. A stop for the Knights here meant a second straight regional finals appearance for the Knights.
Titans quarterback Landen Jordan rolled to his right, unable to find anyone open and at the last second sent a heave across his body towards the goal line. Wide receiver Cy Rump stumbled to his left, and while falling down came up with the hail mary heave at the Otsego one-yard line. It was Rump's only catch of the game.
Jordan punched it in himself two plays later to give the Titans a 24-22 lead with 1:03 remaining.
Otsego still had time though with a timeout and a two-time NBC player of the year in Joseph Dzierwa behind center. He completed passes of 14, 15 and 16 yards to give the Knights a chance to win, but it wasn’t enough.
“A wins a win,” Schriner said. “The mistakes that we made in the special teams and throughout the evening and just to come down to us making a special team play is just unbelievable. I'm proud of our kids for just finding a way. The pass downfield was as ugly as can be, and he’s (Rump) laying on his back. Good grief, what a game.”
It was a win that was a year in the making for the Titans as they fell to the Knights 20-6 in last year’s regional final and started this season 3-3. They have now rattled off seven straight victories and find themselves back in the regional finals for the second time in three seasons.
“We went through so much adversity with those two games that we played in the beginning of the year, we stunk up the world. And our kids have progressed so much, they bought into what we're trying to sell and our coaches have done such a phenomenal job with them,” Schriner said. “I'm just so proud of the effort all the way across.”
That adversity at the beginning of the season explains why they were able to handle a shell-shocking final minute of the first half.
With 1:11 left in the second quarter, Ottawa-Glandorf running back Ian Fenbert caught a screen pass from Landen Jordan and took it 32 yards to the endzone to give the Titans a 18-7 lead.
It wasn’t exactly a pretty first half for either team, with Otsego turning the ball over three times via fumble and O-G missing their first extra point, and failing on two of their two-point conversions. But it seemed as if the Titans would hold the momentum going into the half.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth.
On the first play of the ensuing drive Otsego quarterback Joseph Dzierwa found Devin Coon for a 52-yard pass down to the O-G one yardline. Dzierwa punched it in via a sneak on the third play of the drive and the Knights converted on the two-point conversion to make it 18-15.
With 30 seconds left, Dzierwa squibbed kicked it to the Titan 30-yardline and it was mishandled with Otsego recovering. On the very next play, Dzierwa found tight end Chase Helberg streaking down the middle of the field for a 38-yard touchdown.
In about 54 seconds seconds and four plays from scrimmage, Otsego erased a two-score deficit and led 22-18 at halftime.
“I don’t know what the hell happened there at the end of the second quarter, but to find a way in the second half and play the way we did was outstanding,” Schriner said.
“We talked to them in the locker room and I said ‘Forget everything, we're down one score. You’ve got to go out and play as if it's the last chance you have’ and that's what our kids did. They just battled the whole damn time.”
The Titans held the Knights, who had scored 35 points per game coming in, scoreless in the second half, allowing the Titans to be able to win with only one score.
Ottawa-Glandorf controlled much of the first half as they got on the board first with four plays that went for 83-yards.
It started with a Jordan pass to Caleb Kuhlman that went 53-yards across midifield and into Knight territory. The very next play was a screen to Kuhlman that went 22-yards. Two plays later, Kuhlman punched it in on the ground from six-yards out on a direct snap. The PAT missed and O-G went up 6-0.
In the second quarter, after an Otsego fumble gave the Titans a short field, Jordan found Colin White for a 31-pass to put it at the one-yardline. Fenbert punched it in two plays later. The Titans went for two and failed to get it making it 12-0.
Otsego struck next via a 52-yard scamper from Trent Leiter making it 12-7. Leiter finished with 34 carries for 179 yards and touchdown.
There were eight total turnovers in the game, four from each team, with Dzierwa notching two interceptions to go along with his 197 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-25 passing, and the Titans losing the other two via fumble.
Otsego fumbled the ball three times and Kuhlman notched an interception to go along with eight receptions for 169 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Jordan was 15-of-28 for 278 yards and a touchdown and also led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans now move on to play No. 2 seed in Region 18 Elyria Catholic (11-2) for a spot in the state final four next week.
“They play a heck of a schedule,” Schriner said of the Panthers. “They play a lot of big schools. So it'd be similar to our schedule, a lot of big teams and they got a couple of athletes. But our kids are going to be ready to go.”
OGHS OHS
First Downs 21 19
Rushing 27-113 39-200
Passing Yards 291 197
Total Yards 404 397
Passing 16-29-2 12-25-1
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-3
Penalties 8-70 7-48
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 12 0 6 - 24
Otsego 0 22 0 0 - 22
OG - Kuhlman 8-run (Birkemeier kick no good).
OG - Fenbert 1-run (Conversion no good).
OTS - Leiter 58-run (Coon kick).
OG - Fenbert 20-pass from Jordan (Conversion no good).
OTS - Dzierwa 1-run (Conversion good).
OTS - Helberg 36-pass from Dzierwa (Coon kick).
OG - Jordan 1-run (Birkemeier kick no good).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Ottawa-Glandorf - Jordan 12-54; Fenbert 11-53; Kuhlman 1-8; Rump 1-4. Otsego - Leiter 34-179; Dzierwa 5-21. PASSING: Ottawa-Glandorf - Jordan 15-26-2-278; Kuhlman 1-1-0-13. Otsego - Dzierwa 12-25-1-197. RECEIVNG: Ottawa-Glandorf - Kuhlman 8-169; White 4-67; Rump 1-28; Fenbert 3-27. Otsego - Coon 5-77; Helberg 4-77; Simpson 2-31; Steele 1-12.
