Saturday will mark a rematch of last year’s Division V Region 18 regional semifinal as Ottawa-Glandorf will try to avenge a 20-6 loss at the hands of Otsego in a rematch at Napoleon’s Buckenmeyer Stadium.
Otsego (11-0), the current No. 1 seed and reigning champion of Region 18 will look to end Ottawa-Glandorf’s (9-3) season early for the second straight year.
The Titans certainly haven’t forgotten about how that game went last season.
“It’s hard to ignore the fact that they are the team that knocked us out last year,” Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Ken Schriner said. “But we also realize that we are a completely different team and they are as well.”
The Knights will have their hands full as the Titans are a team that has won eight straight games after starting the season 3-3. One of those losses was a 42-19 loss to Eastwood to begin the season. Otsego has beaten the Eagles twice this season with the latest win being a 35-28 victory last week.
“We made a lot of personnel decisions and scheme decision changes and we are doing much better now,” Schriner said. “That’s a credit to our coaches, our coaches have changed some things around and got our guys in positions to be successful.”
It will be a high-powered passing attack leading the way on offense for the Titans as they average 208 yards per game through the air and 143 on the ground.
Quarterback Landen Jordan has put up 2,452 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions on 146-246 (59 percent) passing this season while also adding 361 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 101 carries.
Jordan’s leading receivers are Caleb Kuhlman, who has racked up an impressive 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns on 55 receptions. Colin White is second on the team with 748 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 receptions.
Ian Fenbert has been the Titan’s main ground source as his 7.9 yards per carry on 110 carries for 791 yards and 14 touchdowns leads them.
“Offensively our play calling is pretty balanced between run and pass. In terms of yardage our yardage probably comes more in our passing game, but if you’re gonna sit on pass, we do have the ability to run the ball,” Schriner said. “We’ve got good guys up front, we’ve got a bunch of seniors on our offensive line that make plays for us and we’ve got receivers on the edge that are making plays.”
Otsego, which went undefeated in the regular season for the second straight season for another title in the NBC, entered with a different perspective after losing key pieces on the offensive line as well as their top receiver.
However, the Knights brought back two first-team All-Ohio selections in quarterback Joseph Dzierwa and running back Trent Leiter. Leiter ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns in Otsego’s most recent playoff victory over Eastwood and has 1,630 yards and 23 touchdowns on 251 carries for the season.
Dzirewa, the 2021 NBC player of the year, has thrown for 1,951 yards and 24 touchdowns on 120-of-215 passing (55 percent) while running for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries.
The Titans know firsthand how loaded this offense is, as Leiter ran all over the Ottawa-Glandorf defense last season to the tune of 247 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.
“The biggest thing is we have to keep them off balance. We have to give them looks that maybe they haven’t seen before or give them looks that maybe they’re not expecting,” Schriner said. “Our front seven, our linebackers have to play well, our defensive line has to get off blocks and make plays.”
Cy Rump will be a big key to stopping the Knights’ potent offense as he leads the Titans with 100 tackles, five sacks and nine tackles for loss on the season. Kuhlman is second on the team with 72.5 tackles.
“I’m not as concerned about what they have, I know they’ve got excellent athletes. Their quarterback and running back are dangerous at any time on the field. And we’re gonna have to play well to beat them,” Schriner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.