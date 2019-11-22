After dropping the last two games of the regular season, Ottawa-Glandorf is just one game away from the coveted Final Four in Division IV.
The Titans (9-3) defeated Wauseon 21-14 last week, powered behind three forced turnovers that sealed the game despite allowing 359 yards.
“Our team is excited to still be playing football with another chance to win,” stated Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Ken Schriner. “We are having fun on and off the field and hopefully improving.”
Jacob Balbaugh led the Titan offense last week with 221 yards and a touchdown through the air on 14-20 passing while adding a rushing touchdown. Jarrod Beach had 119 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Balbaugh has accrued a total of 1,962 yards and 17 touchdowns on 143-223 passing and added 122 yards and six touchdowns on 89 keepers for Ottawa-Glandorf on the season. Clayton Recker has 651 yards and six scores on 114 touches and Eric Heebsh has 576 yards and six scores on 118 carries. Brennan Blevins has 30 receptions for 658 yards for six touchdowns and Beach has 42 catches for 638 yards and six scores. Will Kaufman has also caught 35 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think the strength of Ottawa-Glandorf is their defense,” praised Clyde head coach Ryan Carter. “So we will have a hard time moving the ball if we are not perfect on our assignments up front. They put a great deal of pressure on you and from so many different angles it makes it hard to find tendencies on them.”
Logan Miller is the defensive anchor for Ottawa-Glandorf with 99.5 total tackles, with one sack and six tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
“Our defense has been solid and very opportunistic through the playoffs,” noted Schriner. “We’ve created turnovers and provided great field position to our offense.”
“Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will be key. Our lines need to push the line in our favor,” explained Schriner. “We need to run the ball effectively. we need to attack their defense and score in the red zone.”
After entering the playoffs as the eight seed, Clyde (8-4) has made it the regional championship after knocking off top seeded LaGrange Keystone 28-20 in the regional quarterfinals and third-seeded Shelby 35-21 in the regional semifinals last week.
“Although Clyde is an eight seed, we realize their schedule has prepared them for this time of year,” admitted Schriner. “The SBC is a tough conference top to bottom and they are battle tested.”
Clyde fell behind 21-7 at half, but scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarter to steal the two score win over Shelby.
“We are preparing for Ottawa-Glandorf and this week is just like every other week,” stated Carter. “Working hard to put in a plan that we feel will help us to be successful versus Ottawa-Glandorf. They are a great team and are very well coached.”
Gunner Golden carried the Fliers offense last week with 124 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. QB Ryan Lozier had 18 totes for 83 yards for a team that totaled 232 yards on the ground a week ago. Lozier also had 178 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-15 passing for Clyde. Carson Rieman hauled in eight passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Webb had two catches for 30 yards.
“I expect tough, hard-nosed and physical football,” praised Schriner. “They like to run the ball but have the ability to throw effectively. Defensively, they vary coverages and push up front to control the line. Their linebackers are quick to read and flow for the run game.”
Golden is the team leader on the season with 1,079 yards and 19 touchdowns on 206 carries on the season. Lozier has 150 touches for 710 yards and and 10 touchdowns while Webb has 96 touches for 516 yards and eight touchdowns. On top of being the second best rusher on the team, Lozier has completed 125-of-202 passes for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns. Carson Rieman has 65 receptions for a team-high 944 yards and eight touchdowns. Nick Webb has 31 catches for 247 yards and Adam Koviak hauled in 14 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
“We will need to tackle in space well on defense,” said Carter about what he needs from his defense. “They have fast, shifty kids at all positions and if we don’t tackle well in space, it will be a long night for our defense.”
Clyde boasts a defense that is, like Ottawa-Glandorf, opportunistic. The Fliers defense has forced 25 total turnovers on the season, with eight interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries. Nick Webb is the team leader with three interceptions. Clyde has 65 total tackles for loss with 18 sacks as a team for the season.
Schriner hopes to advance to the state final four for the first time since 2009 when O-G lost to eventual state runners-up Chagrin Falls.
“They have a great program with a lot of success,” said Schriner. “Their success breeds success. Their players are well coached and you don’t see flaws in their schemes. I see a game of momentum swings and the team that minimizes mistakes and capitalizes on opportunities should come out on top.”
