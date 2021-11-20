CLYDE — Ottawa-Glandorf is on to the the state final four after a convincing 31-6 Division V, regional final victory over Elyria Catholic on Saturday night.
The win gives the Titans their first state final four berth since 2009.
The O-G defense was stellar all night as they were able to hold an Elyria Catholic team that gained 464 yards and scored 51 points the week prior against Elmwood to just 182 yards and six points, which came via a Brady Cook third quarter run.
Important to keeping the Panthers at bay was keeping 6-foot- 7 receiver Jack Kenneally at bay and O-G did that.
Kenneally had 846 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns coming into the game, but the Titans held him to just three catches for 36 yards and kept him out of the endzone.
On offense the Titans were led by quarterback Landen Jordan who went 12-of-23 for 202 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Caleb Kuhlman didn't catch any of the touchdown passes but he still led the team in receiving with five catches for 82 yards. Cy Rump, Rodney Meyer, and Colin White were the three that found themselves on the other end of a touchdown pass.
Ian Fenbert led the Titans on the ground with 22 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jordan also added 10 carries for 30 yards.
Ottawa-Glandorf will now move on to play the power that is Kirtland, who is currently vying for its fourth-straight state championship amidst a 54-game win streak.
OGHS ECHS
First Downs 16 9
Rushing yards 34-120 20-76
Passing yards 202 106
Total yards 322 182
Passing 12-23-2 10-20-3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties 3-25 6-40
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 17 7 0 - 31
Elyria Catholic 0 0 6 0 - 6
OG - White 10-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Fenbert 3-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Meyer 14-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier).
OG - Birkemeier 27-field goal.
EC - Cook 4-run (Conversion failed).
OG - Rump 58-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Ottawa-Glandorf - Fenbert 22-91; Jordan 10-30; Rump 2-(-1). Elyria Catholic - Ellis 8-40; Budinger 4-26; Thomas 5-7; Cook 3-3. PASSING: Ottawa-Glandorf - 12-23-2-202. Elyria Catholic - Cook 10-17-3-106; Ellis 0-3-0-0. RECEIVING: Kuhlman 5-82; Rump 1-58; Meyer 2-29; White 2-20; Buddelmeyer 2-13. Elyria Catholic - Ginley 4-44; Kenneally 3-36; Carandang 1-12; Budinger 1-8; Ellis 1-6.
