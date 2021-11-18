CLYDE — A blocked field goal and a hail mary heave were both needed by Ottawa-Glandorf to overcome No. 1 seed Otsego in the Division V regional semifinals last week. Their season was on life support, for the second time this year, and they figured out a way through.
The Titans (10-3) will have to figure out a way again on Saturday from Clyde High School if they want to get to their first state final four since 2009. It will be the No. 2 seed in the region Elyria Catholic (11-2) that stands in their way.
Ottawa-Glandorf started out 3-3 this year and dropped their first two games of the season to Eastwood and Wapakoneta. But now they have rattled off seven-straight wins.
“Our kids have improved so much throughout the year. Early on in the year we struggled, especially in the early games. And we made some changes. Our kids are doing a great job right now and they’re excited to still be playing football” Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Ken Schriner said.
It’s a balanced attack for the Titans that leans more pass heavy behind Landen Jordan, who is 161-of-274 for 2,730 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jordan has also been good on the ground, leading the team in carries with 114 and is second on the team in yards with 418.
Ian Fenbert is the lead man on the ground with 111 carries for 844 yards, 15 touchdowns and a 7.6 yards per carry average. Caleb Kuhlman has been dominant on the outside for the Titans, catching 63 passes for 1,283 yards and 15 touchdowns. Colin White has hauled in 48 passes for 815 yards and eight touchdowns.
Schriner and his team know that they have an offense with the capability of moving the ball on almost anyone. They just have to make sure they stay out of their own way as they were lucky to escape Otsego despite turning the ball over four times.
“We need to play much better,” Schriner said. “We had a number of penalties. We had a number of turnovers. We had mistakes in our special teams. They realize that we need to play a much cleaner game to be successful this week.”
On the other side of the ball, Cy Rump and his team leading 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks will lead the way against an Elyria Catholic team that is very balanced.
Junior Levi Ellis leads the team with 225 carries for 1,631 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 7.2 yards per carry average. Fellow junior Brady Cook is the signal caller and has 2,096 yards 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 152-of-248 passing.
Cook also runs well himself with 125 carries for 458 yards and three touchdowns.
“Their quarterback does a great job with the zone read. He’s an excellent runner, and he’s also a very effective passer,” Schriner said. “He’s got a nice tall weapon on the outside and they throw the ball high, which is a challenge for when you have shorter defensive backs like we do.”
That tall weapon on the outside is 6-foot-7, 210 pound Jack Kenneally, who leads the team in receiving with 46 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It is going to be tough sledding to stop a Panthers offense that averages 40 points per game, but if there is anything last week taught Ottawa-Glandorf, it’s that anything can happen, and the Titans aren’t ready to go home yet.
“The big thing is our kids realize if you don’t perform, you’re done and our kids are not ready to be done at this point,” Schriner said.
