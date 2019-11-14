After knocking off top-seeded Lima Central Catholic last Friday, the challenge doesn’t get any easier for the Fairview Apaches on Friday as the black and gold takes on Midwest Athletic Conference co-champion Anna at Wapakoneta.
The Rockets are 10-1 and were 7-1 in the MAC to tie for the league crown with Marion Local and Minster, the latter of which Anna rolled past 47-21 in last week’s playoff opener.
The victory was Anna’s second playoff win in school history and the first since a 20-17 victory over Columbus Bishop Ready in 2009.
Anna has scored 42 or more points in all ten of its victories and the Rockets do so behind a strong ground game.
The Rockets average 313 yards per game in the rushing attack and another 126 per game through the air. Overall, Anna averages 439 yards a contest offensively while giving up 246 a game.
“I believe we play a good schedule but we know the playoffs are all about execution,” stated Anna head coach Nick Marino. “We know that we have to have a great week of preparation to be successful on Friday.”
The Rockets are a senior dominated group with all 11 offensive starters being seniors while nine start on the defensive side.
Running back Riley Huelskamp, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, leads Anna with 1,811 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns while quarterback Bart Bixler adds 1,137 yards and 22 scores.
Kamren Steward is the top target for the Rockets with 32 receptions for 452 yards. Bixler has completed 83 of 118 passes on the season for 1,245 yards.
“Anna runs a read-option offense, which we have seen, but not with the talent they possess,” commented Fairview head coach Doug Rakes. “It will be a challenge for us to slow them down.”
Marino, though, knows that the play up front will be critical to success. Leading the way for the Rockets will be left tackle Dylan Steinke-Ellinger, left guard Wil Luthman, center Luke Dye, right guard Anthony Billings and right tackle Evan Poeppelman.
“The play up front is always the key to winning a game,” Marino continued. “They have a good offensive and defensive line and we have a good offensive and defensive line too. It will be a battle up front on both sides of the ball.”
“Schematically, it’s nothing we haven’t seen,” Rakes added. “They are disciplined and don’t make many mistakes. They are not going to beat themselves so we need to go out and execute.”
Meanwhile, Fairview will bring a new element against the Rocket defense in a pass-heavy offense that is still capable of generating offense running the ball as well.
“We have not played a team similar to Fairview this season,” stated Marino. “They present a unique challenge but the preparation is similar. Obviously, their offense runs through the quarterback.”
Quarterback Cade Polter is 222 of 325 through the air this season for 2,739 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Black and Gold comes into the game with five players with at least 32 receptions, led by Caleb Frank (49 receptions, 558 yards) and Doug Rakes (40 catches, 502 yards).
Riley Lucas adds 38 receptions and 581 yards and Luke Timbrook has picked up 33 catches for 530 yards. Cade Ripke chips in 32 receptions for 358 yards.
Timbrook tops Fairview with 509 yards on 61 carries.
Both coaches also know that taking care of the football is critical. Anna has only 11 turnovers this season while Rocket opponents have committed 27.
“Our turnover ratio was plus 16 this year and taking care of the football will continue to be very important for our success,” commented Marino.
“We have really limited our penalties and turnovers the last four or five games,” concluded Rakes. “We need to collectively play a disciplined game in order to play at our highest level. It will be crucial that we do that again on Friday night.”
