FINDLAY – Lima Central Catholic totaled 353 rushing yards and scored 26 straight first-half points, rolling to a 61-26 win over Edon in Division VII regional semifinal football action at Donnell Stadium Saturday evening.
The Thunderbirds (11-2) used the one-two punch of sophomore quarterback Carson Parker and senior running back Keiron Bailey to pull away from the Bombers (11-2) for the win and advance to next Saturday’s regional championship against Hopewell-Loudon.
Parker finished the night running for 236 yards and four scores on 20 carries while Bailey added 98 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
“They had tremendous speed and we didn’t have an answer for that,” noted Bomber head coach Bob Olwin. “That is a good football team over there and Scott (Palte) does an excellent job of coaching them. Give them a lot of credit, they played very well tonight.”
Lima Central Catholic took control of the game in the first quarter, getting touchdowns three separate ways.
“LCC made some big plays at key times,” continued the Bomber mentor. “But our kids have nothing to be disappointed about. Our guys had a tremendous season and they have no reason to hang their heads.”
After Parker’s ten-yard run opened the game’s scoring, Edon quickly answered with a touchdown drive of its own. Gallehue led the Bombers on a five-play, 52-yard scoring drive that was capped with a four-yard scoring strike from Gallehue to Henley Dye to pull the Bombers within 7-6.
However, senior Traves Hoyle then returned the ensuing kickoff 84-yards to push LCC back on top 14-6 at the 3:07 mark of the opening quarter.
The biggest play of the night, though, came as time expired in the opening stanza.
With the Bombers looking to trim the deficit, senior defensive back Jamarion Robinson outmuscled the Edon receiver and picked off Gallehue’s pass at the goal line before returning it the entire distance to give LCC a 20-6 lead at the end of one stanza.
“That was a big play,” Olwin said. “We were in position there and LCC came up with the big play.”
Lima Central Catholic extended the margin in the second quarter with a 30-yard scamper for a score by Keiron Bailey to make it 26-6 with 9:31 left in the half.
After the T-Birds’ Hoyle intercepted a Gallehue pass on the ensuing Edon possession, LCC put together another eight-play drive that resulted in a 19-yard Parker sprint for a touchdown to put the T-Birds on top 33-6.
Edon’s Gannon Ripke tried to get the momentum back on the Bombers’ side with a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, pulling the Williams County squad within 33-12 at the 4:31 mark of the second quarter.
However, LCC ended any doubt as the T-Birds added a three-yard Parker touchdown run and a 28-yard scoring strike from Parker to Hoyle to push the margin to 47-12 at the intermission.
Each team then scored once in the third quarter.
Edon struck first, getting a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gallehue to Ripke that pulled the Bombers within 47-20.
The T-Birds, though, scored on a 51-yard Parker run to put LCC on top 54-20 at the end of three quarters.
In the fourth, Gallehue found Henley Dye on an eight-yard touchdown pass that wrapped up Edon’s scoring.
LCC’s final touchdown came with 6:19 remaining as Bailey plunged in from one yard out to wrap up the game’s points.
“These kids accomplished a lot this year and I am proud of what they accomplished,” concluded Olwin. “You never want to lose and it is always disappointing but these kids did a lot this year.”
In his final game, Gallehue finished 25 of 41 through the air for 329 yards. Ripke led the way with nine receptions for 158 yards while Hayden Dye had five catches for 83 yards. Caden Nester and Henley Dye both totaled four receptions as well for Edon.
The loss wraps up a very impressive season for Edon, which finishes with an overall record of 11-2. It also marked the end of the season for seven Edon seniors, including Hayden Dye, Henley Dye, Drew Gallehue, Ethan Steinke, Gannon Ripke, Cassius Hulbert and Jayden Craven.
Gallehue’s climb up the Ohio record books ended as well as the Edon QB finished the season with 4,977 yards (325-of-428), 58 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. The 58 TDs is 10th-most all-time in a single season while the yardage total is fifth-best and the highest of any non-Kenton quarterback.
Gallehue also departs with gaudy career numbers of 11,262 passing yards (sixth-most all-time) on 761-of-1,293 passing with 141 touchdowns (fourth all-time).
Ripke finishes his lone season in Bomber Blue with 103 receptions for 1,810 yards and 21 TD catches, along with five rushing touchdowns and a kick and punt return TD this year. The 21 TD catches is tied for 15th-most in state history, the 1,810 yards are tied for ninth-most and the 103 receptions are 22nd most.
LCCHS EHS
First Downs 14 21
Rushing Yards 2-(-8) 44-353
Passing Yards 329 40
Total Yards 321 393
Passing 25-41-3 3-4-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties 2-10 6-36
Lima CC 20 27 7 7 - 61
Edon 6 6 8 6 - 26
LCC - Parker 10-run (Taflinger kick).
E - He. Dye 4-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
LCC - Hoyle 84-kick return (kick failed).
LCC - Robinson 100-interception return (Taflinger kick).
LCC - Bailey 30-run (kick failed).
LCC - Parker 1-run (Taflinger kick).
E - Ripke 76-kick return (pass failed).
LCC - Parker 3-run (Taflinger kick).
LCC - Hoyle 28-pass from Parker (Taflinger kick).
E - Ripke 15-pass from Gallehue (Ha. Dye pass from Gallehue).
LCC - Parker 51-run (Taflinger kick).
E - He. Dye 8-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
LCC - Bailey 1-run (Taflinger kick).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lima CC - Parker 20-236; Bailey 16-98. Edon - Gallehue 2-(-8). PASSING: Lima CC - Parker 3-4-0-40. Edon - Gallehue 25-41-3-329. RECEIVING: Lima CC - Hoyle 2-33; G. Cira 1-7. Edon - Ripke 9-158; Ha. Dye 5-83; Nester 4-46; He. Dye 4-28.
