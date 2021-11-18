BOWLING GREEN — Winning a regional semifinal game is fun.
Winning a regional semifinal game against a conference rival is even more fun. Add to it that the rival was 11-0, ranked No. 1 in the state and the fact that Liberty Center (11-2) had lost to Archbold earlier in the season 41-7, it can be easy to forget that there are more games to be played.
That’s what dawned on Tigers head coach Casey Mohler after the kick off the foot of Carly Roth went through the uprights last Saturday night to upended the Bluestreaks 38-35.
The team deserved to celebrate an incredible, season-defining win, but Mohler also needed to make sure that his kids knew there are more incredible wins to be had.
“We’ve really honed in on them for the last two days that we have to move on,” Mohler said. “We are getting a ton of media attention. And deservedly so, but we just have to continue to talk about staying focused on the next game. After the season’s over, we can go back and kind of celebrate the accomplishments a little bit, but we’ve got to move on and get ready for another opponent who’s really, really good.”
That next opponent is Carey (12-1), who have won 12-straight games since falling in their opener to Hopewell-Loudon, who will also play in a Division VII regional final on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils have blitzed through these playoffs, winning their first two games over Van Buren and Tinora by a combined 53-0, and then pummeling Crestview 42-14 in their regional semifinal last week.
Beating Carey was always going to be a tough task, but while wins like the ones Liberty Center had last week can be hard to move on from, they can also send a team’s confidence sky high.
“If you can beat Archbold, you can beat anybody if you play well,” Mohler said. Arcbold has a fantastic team and for us to be able to compete with them and hang with them was a big deal. I If our kids had any doubt about their abilities after the first time we played them, we’ve erased that doubt now.”
They’ll need all the confidence they can get as they prepare for the Blue Devils, who have made the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and are in their second regional final in three seasons.
They are led on offense by their two-headed rushing attack which features two 1,000 yard rushers in Jordan Vallejo (184 att., 1260 yds., 30 TDs) and quarterback Derek Lonsway (146 att., 1,108 yds, 10 TDs). Lance Rickle has also added 417 yards on 38 carries for a scorching 11 yards per carry as well.
Through the air, Lonsway has thrown for 1,098 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions on 68-of-143 passing (48 percent).
The offense is a completely different beast than the one they overcame last Saturday, but it won’t be completely new territory for the Tigers either.
“Carey is more similar to Columbus Grove,” Mohler said of the Blue Devils. Liberty Center defeated Columbus Grove in the second round of the playoffs, 21-13. “But they’re much bigger than what the Grove group was. So we’ve seen it before, but we’re going to have to play at a really high level to overcome it.”
On defense, the Blue Devils are arguably even scarier as they have conducted six shutouts, two coming in the playoffs, and held opponents to an average of nine points per game this season.
Landen Kemerly leads the team in tackles with 135, tackles for loss with 31 and sacks with 5.5. Trennen Stoll (29 TFL), EJ Boes (20 TFL) and Lance Woods (18.5 TFL) also have contributed up the middle.
In the secondary Bryce Conti has come up with seven interceptions and Anthony Bell has come up with five.
Having a front line that can get a team in the backfield and a secondary that can clean up mistakes, is a lethal combination in high school football.
“Their interior three is really really big. So it’s hard to get a push inside on them. And then they have some outside linebackers that just force everything back inside. They’ve got good enough athletes in the secondary where they make it tough to pass on you too. They get you behind the sticks, and they kind of drop guys into coverage and don’t give you many places to throw the ball,” Mohler said.
Liberty Center will attack the Blue Devils how they always do though, with a hard-nosed, physical run game led by Teejay Moore (152 att., 1,104 yds., 13 TDs), Matthew Orr (187 att., 1,039 yds., 19 TDs) and quarterback Zane Zeiter (129 att., 756 yds., 7 TDs),
They’ll also sport a passing game led by Zeiter (70-125, 946 yds,, 10 TDs) and tight end Evan Conrad (27 rec., 372 yds., 5 TDs) that can catch you by surprise.
Owen Johnson will lead the way on defense for the Tigers with a team-leading 91 tackles on the season. Tanner Kine and Owen Box lead the way on the defensive line getting 4.5 and 3.5 sacks on the season.
At this point in the season, both teams have a lot of weapons to attack with. It’s all about who plays better on that day that matters.
“At this stage. It’s not always the best team that wins. It’s the team that plays the best,” Mohler said. So we gotta make sure we’re on top of our game and get out of the gate quickly.”
The kickoff will be set from Bowling Green High School this Saturday at 7 p.m.
