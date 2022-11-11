LIMA — Liberty Center football moved to 1-0 all-time against seven-time state champion Coldwater Friday as the Tigers thoroughly dominated their way to a 34-0 win over the top-ranked team in the state in a Division V regional semifinal.
For nearly the entire season, it felt as if the two were on a collision course, with both being ranked inside the top four in the state for a majority of the season. Come the end of the season, it was the Cavaliers (11-2) who held the top ranking, and Liberty Center (13-0) in fourth.
But on a chilly Friday night from Spartan Stadium in Lima it was the regional rankings that won the day as the top-seeded Tigers held Midwest Athletic Conference juggernaut Coldwater to just two first downs, 11 total rushing yards and 62 total yards in the Region 18 rout
“I think our guys came out and just played hard for 48 minutes. That’s all we’ve ever asked of them,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “We keep asking them to be physical and that’s all they know. They’ve done a great job but we’ve got to keep going.”
The physicality was felt on both sides of the offensive and defensive lines and it was was felt in a bruising 304 rushing yards from the Tiger offense.
“Their past really said something and we knew that if we came out here and we played our hardest that we were going to be able to dominate up front and in the backfield,” junior offensive and defensive lineman Landon Bockelman said.
For the Tigers it was a three-headed monster that led the way in the backfield with running backs Colton Kruse (18 carries, 102 yards) and Matthew Orr (21 carries, 101 yards, 3 TDs) each rushing for over 100 yards in the game. Junior quarterback Zane Zeiter rushed for 69 yards and a score as well.
And though those three were great all night, but the story of the Liberty Center offense was their offensive line. The Tigers only had one rush for over 20 yards in the game. Instead, they relied on a significant push from the offensive line to lead the charge.
“They accepted the challenge. We knew that Coldwater was going to be big and physical,” Zeiter said of his offensive line. “It was a confidence booster for sure to see them playing so well. We were able to control the clock, get three or four yards everytime and we were just able to play our game so that was big.”
The Tigers set the tone right away on the first drive, driving 77 yards in 14 plays and used almost seven minutes of game clock before Orr scored his first of three rushing touchdowns from eight yards out.
Earlier in the drive, Colton Kruse found a small seam up the middle on a crucial fourth-and-three that kept the drive going. Being able to convert on fourth down was a key in the first half for the Tigers.
On Coldwater’s first offensive play, the Tiger defensive line set the tone as Seth Navarre and Bockelman took down star Cavalier QB Marcel Blasingame for a sack. Blasingame started the game after suffering a fractured leg three weeks ago. He was playing with eight screws and a rod in his leg. His mobility was limited and that showed on the first play of the Coldwater drive.
After a holding call on the ensuing LC drive, Zeiter kept it left and weaved his way through Coldwater defenders for a 30-yard gain. A turnover on downs by LC was followed by another Cav three-and-out that set up the Tigers for a scoring drive, capped by a Zeiter three-yard score.
The drive saw the Tigers convert twice more on fourth down and again record a slow, methodical drive. With 3:21 left to play in the first half, Coldwater had run only six plays in the game.
“We know the further you get in the playoffs, the fewer big runs you’re going to have because the defenses are so much better,” Mohler said. “But we just talked about being consistent and getting to the second and third level and just keeping the chains moving … I thought we made some big plays on third and fourth down tonight.”
Neither team was able to get anything going to close the half and the Tigers held a 14-0 lead at half.
The second half was more of the same as Liberty Center scored on their first drive as Matthew Orr punched it in from four yards. Then on the ensuing drive, Colton Kruse made his presence known on the defensive end as well as Owen Box brought pressure and Blasingame threw one to Kruse, who toe-tapped up the Coldwater sideline for a pick-six.
The final score of the game was Orr’s third as he took it in from four yards out again, capping off a 11-play 58-yard drive to end the third quarter and put the game on a running clock. Neither team scored in the fourth. Coldwater had just 17 total yards in that second half.
“We wanted to send a message to the sate,” Bockelman said. “Coldwater has never played us before and we wanted to make sure they remembered us.”
The Tigers will now move on to play Elmwood after the Royals’ 28-7 defeat of Eastwood next Friday at a site to be determined.
CHS LCHS
First Downs 2 19
Rushing Yards 10-11 60-304
Passing Yards 51 28
Total Yards 62 332
Passing 7-20-2 2-6-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 2-10 2-15
Coldwater 0 0 0 0 — 0
Liberty Center 7 7 14 6 — 34
LC — Orr 8-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Zeiter 3-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — C. Kruse 70-interception return (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 4-run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Coldwater — Ebbing 4-8; Blasingame 2-(-4); Link 1-7; Broering 1-1; Bailey 1-0; Depweg 1-(-1). Liberty Center — Orr 21-101; C. Kruse 18-102; Zeiter 12-69; Rentz 4-23; T. Kruse 2-6; Mohler 1-2; Amstutz 1-1. PASSING: Coldwater — Blasingame 7-20-2-51. Liberty Center — Zeiter 2-6-0-28. RECEIVING: Coldwater — E. Harlamert 3-28; Duerr 2-16; A. Harlamert 1-4; Ebbing 1-3. Liberty Center — Hammontree 1-16; Chambers 1-12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.