Division V
Liberty Center 41, Liberty-Benton 7
LIBERTY CENTER — Top-seeded Liberty Center smothered a potent Liberty-Benton offense, allowing only a late touchdown in a 41-7 Region 18 quarterfinal rout.
Colton Kruse put up 134 yards on 13 carries, scoring two TDs for the No. 4 Tigers (12-0), while fullback Matthew Orr had 16 carries, 85 yards and three touchdowns. Liberty Center held L-B (8-4) to 14 yards rushing in the victory to advance to a regional semifinal against No. 5 Coldwater (11-1) on Friday at a site to be determined.
QB Kameron Garlock had 239 pass yards and completed 11 passes for 121 yards to brother Lincoln in the loss for the Eagles.
Liberty-Benton 0 0 0 7 - 7
Liberty Center 7 20 7 7 - 41
LC - Orr 1-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC - Orr 9-run (kick failed).
LC - C. Kruse 32-run (conversion failed).
LC - L. Kruse 18-pass from Zeiter (Hammontree pass from Zeiter).
LC - C. Kruse 8-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC - Orr 10-run (Rosebrook kick).
LB - K. Garlock 1-run (Doolittle kick).
Division VI
Ashland Crestview 31, Patrick Henry 22
ASHLAND — A potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter turned into a back-breaking interception as second-seeded Ashland Crestview held off Patrick Henry 31-22 in a Region 22 quarterfinal.
Nash Meyer completed 25-of-34 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more TDs for the Patriots (7-5), but a drive inside the Cougar 20 resulted in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:17 remaining. Landon Johnson had 11 receptions for 170 yards while Jeff Camp caught seven passes and Aiden Behrman a 39-yard TD pass.
Adison Reymer and Michael Mays combined for 157 rushing yards and two TDs for Crestview (12-0, No. 4 D-VI), which will face 12-0 Columbia Station Columbia in a Saturday regional semifinal.
Patrick Henry 6 8 0 8 - 22
Ash. Crestview 7 10 0 14 - 31
C - Rogers 11-pass from Kuhn (Holloway kick).
PH - Behrman 39-pass from Meyer (conversion failed).
C - Reymer 41-run (Holloway kick).
C - Holloway 39-field goal.
PH - Meyer 2-run (Behrman pass from Meyer).
C - Mays 10-run (Holloway kick).
C - Kuhn 99-interception return (Holloway kick).
PH - Meyer 7-run (Meyer run).
Northern 8 Football
Holgate 34, Toledo Christian 21
BOWLING GREEN — Holgate avenged a 43-6 regular-season loss to league unbeaten and defending Northern 8 Football Conference champion Toledo Christian by defeating the Eagles 34-21 in the inaugural Northern 8 championship game at Bowling Green High School.
The 8-3 Tigers earned their first-ever conference championship with the win. After finishing 8-0 in its first season playing eight-man football, Holgate overpowered TC (9-2) in the second half in shutout fashion with 20 unanswered points after trailing 21-14 at the break.
WBL Scores: Wapakoneta 29, Bellbrook 0; Van Wert 29, Sandusky Perkins 22; Millersburg West Holmes 56, St. Marys 21.
NLL Scores: Perrysburg 24, Olentangy Berlin 8; Olmsted Falls 28, Anthony Wayne 10.
