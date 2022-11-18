PERRYSBURG – Liberty Center and Elmwood provided an instant classic Friday night as the top-seeded Tigers downed the second-seeded Royals 49-38 to win their second regional title in five years.
It was a game that gave the fans just about everything they wanted to see with five turnovers between the two teams, 850 yards of offense and most importantly — drama.
It was a game that saw mistakes by both teams, with three turnovers by Liberty Center, their most in a game this season, and two by Elmwood.
But Liberty Center converted on both of their forced turnovers while Elmwood only made LC pay once and that proved to be the difference.
“I think this started back in January, when we were sweating together in the weight room,” junior quarterback Zane Zeiter said of what led the Tigers to the win. “We just played for the guy next to us.”
Elmwood received the ball to start the game, went three-and-out, and gave the ball back to the Tigers who also ran three plays, the second of which a 52-yard Matthew Orr run and third a four-yard Orr score.
Facing a rough first drive and an early seven-point deficit against a Liberty Center defense that had given up an average of seven points per game coming in, it was Elmwood’s turn to respond and they did just that engineering a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a six yard touchdown catch by Mason Mossbarger from Hayden Wickard.
That started the teeter totter in the first half and it didn’t stop until the time ran out.
Liberty Center answered with a whirlwind of a touchdown drive of their own to end the first quarter with a 14-7 lead. Two times the Tigers converted on third down, the most prominent of which, a toe-tapping catch on third and 11 by Colton Kruse to keep the drive alive.
The drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown toss to a wide open Aiden Hammontree over the middle.
Elmwood responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Wickard to Micah Oliver. A bad snap forced a missed point after try. Colton Kruse then took the next play from scrimmage 54-yards into Elmwood territory, where Zeiter would finish off the drive himself on a third and goal from the nine run to put LC back up eight. Elmwood continued to drive though on what had been a stout LC defense and scored on their next drive on an Alex Arnold 22-yard run.
With 2:40 left in the first half neither team was done. Liberty Center took just over a minute to respond, throwing a fade to Landen Kruse from 20 yards out for a score. Two plays later Arnold was left wide open on the Elmwood sideline and waltzed in from 62-yards out. Another bad snap forced another PAT miss though, and the Royals still trailed by three.
And just as it seemed the teams, as well as the fans, would be able to catch their breath, Liberty Center fumbled the ensuing kickoff giving it back to Elmwood inside the 30 with 44 seconds left to play.
But for the second time on the night, with their backs against the wall, the Liberty Center defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs that kept the Tigers in front heading to halftime.
“If you want to win championships, you have to have to play complimentary football and your defense has to pick the offense up,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “Obviously this wasn’t our best defensive performance but that’s a credit to Elmwood and the weapons they have.”
At the half, Liberty Center held a 28-25 lead, after a back-and-forth first half that saw both teams throw punch after punch.
Liberty Center was stopped on a 4th and three at midfield to start the second half, Elmwood had the chance to take their first lead of the game and they didn’t take it, going three-and-out, but a fumble on the ensuing punt gave the Royals new life from the LC 22.
The fumble was the third of the game for the Tigers inside their own territory. The first two Elmwood was not able to capitalize on. This time they took the chance, converting on a fourth and three at the 15 before senior running back Mason Oliver took it nine-yards to the endzone to give Elmwood their first lead of the game.
And on the following LC drive, Elmwood got exactly what they needed, getting a stop on fourth down to get the ball with a chance to take a two score lead.
But this time it was their turn to get the turnover bug as receiver Alex Arnold was hit by Riley Chapa on a screen pass and a fumble was recovered by LC’s Owen Box. LC took the gift and on the first play of the fourth quarter after two big Matthew Orr runs set the Tigers up to end the third quarter, Zane Zeiter kept the ball for a three yard score, giving the Tigers the lead back, five seconds into the final period.
Elmwood needed to keep the momentum on their side but couldn’t as another fumble, this one forced by Tanner Kline set up LC in Elmwood territory again. They drove it all the way to the Royals two-yard line, but faced a pivotal fourth and two. Colton Kruse answered the bell with his first of two scores in the game, putting the Tigers up 10 with 7:42 left.
Kruse scored his second touchdown of the game, and that one was the nail in the coffin after Elmwood had just scored via a Micah Oliver four-yard touchdown catch.
This was a team that hadn’t faced adversity much at all this season. They had won every game since week five by more than 30 points.
“I’m not sure how they did it, but I know they did it together,” Mohler said. “They didn’t panic, they just kept plugging away and eventually we made a couple of plays.”
The Tigers will now move on to play in the state final four after coming up short in a regional final a season ago. LC, ranked fourth in the state, will play Canfield South Range, ranked second. Top ranked Ironton will get seventh ranked Germantown Valley View in the other semi final.
“It’s sweet. We promised the seniors last year that we’d get it done for them because they worked their tails off and we couldn’t get it done last year and it killed them,” Zeiter said of the win. “So this one is for them.”
EHS LCHS
First Downs 17 21
Rushing Yards 33-112 50-428
Passing Yards 264 46
Total Yards 376 474
Passing 21-32-0 3-4
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-3
Penalties 1-2 3-25
Elmwood 7 18 7 6 — 38
L. Center 14 14 0 21 — 49
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
E — Mossbarger 7-pass from Wickard (Mattia kick).
LC — Hammontree 42-run (Rosebrook kick).
E — Mi. Oliver 15-pass from Wickard (pass failed).
LC — Zeiter 9-run (Rosebrook kick).
E — Arnold 23-run (pass failed).
LC — L. Kruse 20-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
E — Arnold 62-pass from Wickard (pass failed).
E — Ma. Oliver 9-run (Mattia kick).
LC — Zeiter 3-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — C. Kruse 3-run (Rosebrook kick).
E — Mi. Oliver 3-pass from Wickard (kick failed).
LC — C. Kruse 11-run (Rosebrook kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Elmwood — Ma. Oliver 20-77; Wickard 11-13; Arnold 1-23; Mi. Oliver 1-(-1). Liberty Center — Orr 21-196; C. Kruse 15-106; Zeiter 10-92; Hammontree 1-42. PASSING: Elmwood — Wickard 21-32-0-264. Liberty Center — Zeiter 3-4-0-46. RECEIVING: Elmwood — Mi. Oliver 10-94; Arnold 5-79; Mossbarger 3-23; Endicott 2-68. Liberty Center — L. Kruse 2-33; C. Kruse 1-13.
