AYERSVILLE — So many times high school football games come down to the trenches and that continued to be the case on Friday as 10th-seeded Delphos Jefferson upset seventh-seeded Ayersville 31-26 in a Division VII first round playoff game.
Coming into the game first-year Ayersville (7-4) head coach Andrew Mickey stressed the importance of being able to run the ball against a team in Delphos Jefferson (7-4) that had found their footing on the ground since only rushing for 55 yards against the Pilots earlier this season.
That was a 41-21 drubbing of the Wildcats back in week two. This time around was a much different story as the Wildcats outgained Jefferson 174-97 on the ground and 316-234 in the game.
“They beat us at the line of scrimmage,” Mickey said. “They were firing off lower than us on a constant basis. In the first three and a half quarters, it just seemed like they wanted it more. They were playing with more fire than we were so give them all the credit they played their hearts out tonight.
The first 11:44 of the first quarter was a lot of slow moving drives, with both teams making drives that saw chunk run plays go for just enough to keep the chains moving. It wasn’t until 16 seconds left in the quarter that the game saw its first points with Jefferson running 14 plays and 5:40 of clock before an 11-yard pass from Trent Teman to Cody Bailey found paydirt.
The long drive subdued an initially energetic Ayersville home crowd amped up for their first home playoff game in six years. But on the next play, the energy was brought back by Owen Berner who took a squib kick, found room on the Ayersville sideline and tiptoed his way to a 76-yard kick return score to end the first quarter.
Blake Hauenstein’s extra point try was missed though and the Pilots still trailed 7-6.
The first drive of the second quarter saw the Wildcats go three-and-out and on the first play of the ensuing drive, receiver Abe Delano was found wide open up the seam for a 70-yard score that put the Pilots in front.
“That was something coach Behnfeldt found in the box. He saw how they were rotating and we wanted to try and spring that open,” Mickey said of the pitch and catch score. “It was a big play for us to get something going and get some positive momentum. I wish we could have built off that a little more.”
Despite the lightning quick change of lead, Delphos Jefferson was able to maintain their composure and on their ensuing drive administered another long 13-play drive that was finished off by a Teman one-yard run to give them back the lead going to halftime.
Jefferson got the ball to start the second half and again saw another long drive finished off with a score. This time a nine-play drive finished off by a Teman pass to Voorhees from 35-yards out.
Ayersville couldn’t get going on their next two drives and after being backed up in their own territory, Hauenstein threw an interception that acted as a punt on 3rd and 18. The next play from scrimmage went 51 yards and Andrew Williams took it left and streaked down the Jefferson sideline to take a two-score lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Jefferson got one more score, a 22-yard field goal, following Hauenstein’s second interception to stretch it to make it a three-score game with 11:42 left to play in the game.
With their backs against the wall, the Pilots played some inspiring football putting together their best drive of the game that went 60 yards in 10 plays and saw Dylan Hinkle score his first ever varsity touchdown on a seven-yard catch.
Then with 3:23 left in the game the Pilots blocked a punt and took four plays, all Hauenstein runs, to score from six yards out.
With 2:10 left to play and one timeout left, the Pilots still had a chance if they could get a three-and out. They forced Jefferson into a third and three on their side of the field but the Wildcats got a man to jump offsides, which effectively ended the contest.
The result wasn’t the way that the Pilots wanted to go out and not how this team wanted their story to end, but the near fourth quarter comeback put a positive twist on what wa ultimately a sour ending.
“We’ve talked multiple times about what the story of this team is and now the story is written and it’s not the story we wanted to tell. But I love this team and they kept fighting,” Mickey said. “They were down three scores but kept fighting and I’m very proud of that. But Jefferson had a better gameplan than us and they executed it.”
The Pilots graduate four seniors in Hauenstein, Berner, Weston McGuire and Tyson Schlachter. Schlachter missed the game with a broken hand.
Hauenstein threw for 137 yards and a score and ran for 28 yards and another. Berner led the team with 55 rushing yards on 12 carries. Delano had two catches for 80 yards and a score. Jefferson saw Miller run it 22 times for 106yards and a score while Teman threw for 142 yards and two scores.
Jefferson will now move on to play the two-seed Antwerp (11-0) next week at Antwerp.
Jefferson 7 7 14 3 — 31
Ayersville 6 6 0 14 — 26
DJHS AHS
First downs 20 13
Rushing yards 43-174 33-97
Passing yards 142 137
Total yards 316 234
Passing 11-15-2-0 9-19-1-2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties 3-15 9-70
DJ — Bailey 11-pass from Teman (Scalf kick).
A — Berner 76-kick return (Hauenstein kick no good) .
A — Delano 70-pass from Hauenstein (conversion failed).
DJ — Teman 1-run (Scalf kick).
DJ — Voorhees 35-pass Teman (Scalf kick),
DJ — Miller 51-run (Scalf kick).
DJ — Scalf 22-field goal.
A — Hinkle 7-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein run).
A — Hauenstein 2-run (conversion failed
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Jefferson — Miller 22-106; Teman 14-52; Hoertsten 6-19; Scalf 1(-3). Ayersville — Berner 12-55; Hauenstein 17-28; Delano 3-10; McGuire 1-4. PASSING: Jefferson — Teman 11-15-0-142. Ayersvillle — Hauenstein 9-19-2-137. RECEIVING: Jefferson — Miller 4-44; Scarf 4-41; Voorhees 1-35; Bailey 2-22. Ayersville — Delano 2-80; Fishpaw 4-36; Hinkle 3-21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.