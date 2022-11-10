Two Northwest Ohio high school behemoths are getting set to clash for the first time ever on Friday as Liberty Center and Coldwater will fight for the right to play in next week’s Division V, Region 18 regional final.
There is no shortage of history between the two schools as since the playoffs expanded to eight teams per region in 1999 Tigers (12-0), who come in ranked fourth in the state in Division V, have missed out just eight times and two years prior to the expansion, won a state title.
The Cavaliers (11-1), ranked first in the state in Division V, come in amidst a run of 25-straight playoff appearances dating back to 1997. They’ve won seven state titles in school history, come runner up-seven times, and from 2009-2016 went to the state title game eight-straight years in a row.
“It’s hard to give them more respect than what we have for them right now,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “They have seven state titles, seven runner-up finishes, they’ve made the playoffs for 25-straight years. They are the ultimate small-town football program.”
But despite the success from both programs, this will be the first time that the two have ever met on the gridiron and the stakes are as high as ever. All season it seemed as if the two schools were on a collision course, with Liberty Center holding the top spot in the region for most of the season and the Cavaliers the second spot. The collision comes a week earlier than some expected, but there is still plenty on the line with a chance to move on in the playoffs of course being at the top of the list.
But when a team gets this far, and is faced with an opponent as historically good as Coldwater is, there isn’t a ton for the coaching staff to say.
“At this point in the season, there is nothing that we can say or do that is going to make them more physical and tough. If you have to tell them that at this point in the season then it is already too late,” Mohler said.
The Cavaliers come into this game after a mild 14-3 win over Huron last week where they trailed 3-0 at halftime. It was an impressive defensive performance as Huron had not scored less than 27 points all season coming into the contest.
The offense got going in the second half, capping off two drives with short touchdown runs. But they did it behind their quarterback Marcel Blasingame, who suffered a broken leg four weeks ago, had a rod and eight screws inserted into his leg, but still was able to play the second half and lead the Cavaliers to victory.
Blasingame didn’t play in the first half and the result was a clear, a goose egg in the score column. But his appearance for the second half was the jolt the Cavaliers needed.
For the season, Blasingame has thrown for 1,358 yards on 88-of-139 passing for 13 scores and three interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 135 carries for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. Whether or not he will start against the Tigers on Friday is still unknown. His backup is Braylen Harlamert, who has thrown for 345 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 458 yards and six scores on 74 carries. Jack Ebbing is the team’s third-leading rusher with 75 attempts for 429 yards and eight touchdowns. The receiving is dominated by the Harlamerts, as Braylen leads the way there too with 26 receptions for 360 yards and five scores. Evan Haralmert (24 rec., 302 yards, 2 TDs) and AJ Harlamert (21 rec., 287 yards, 3 TDs) are also major contributors as well.
That core of athletes is not lost on Mohler and neither is the playmaking ability of Blasingame, bad leg or not.
“They are a team that has a lot of athletes and have the ability to spread you out all over the field. They have a big physical line that can run the ball on you too and their quarterback is a really good athlete. Getting in on him and making him uncomfortable in the pocket will be a big key for us defensively,”
Similarly to the Tigers, which sports a defense that is allowing only seven points a game coming in, Coldwater too has a stout defense that has given up 13 points a game amidst a Midwest Athletic Conference slate that is always a meat grinder. Their defense is led by Sam Obringer, who’s 91 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss are both team bests. Cody Depweg (7 sacks, 2 TFL) and Evan Homan (6 sacks, 6 TFL) will look to cause havoc in the backfield.
Liberty Center will be heavily led by the run as first team all-Northwest Ohio Athletic League running back Matthew Orr has run for 1,219 yards and 20 scores on 125 carries while second team running back Colton Kruse (118 att., 995 yards, 15 TDs) and first team quarterback Zane Zeiter (77 att., 695 yards, 8 TDs) have both helped create a three-headed rushing attack.
Zeiter can also sling it a little too as he’s thrown for 1,058 yards, 13 TDs, six interceptions and a 59% completion rate. His top receivers are Colton Chambers (25 rec., 338 yards, 2 TDs) and Riley Chapa (26 att., 225 yards, 2 TDs). Three other receivers have at least two scores as well.
Defensively it’s NWOAL defensive player of the year Owen Box that carries things with 42 tackles, seven sacks and nine tackles for loss. Trent Kruse leads the team in tackles with 85. Landen Kruse has recorded a whopping seven interceptions.
Last week the defense put up yet another masterclass as they held a team in Liberty-Benton that had just put up 63 points on Archbold the week before, to just seven points.
“The biggest thing for us last week was being able to keep their receivers in front of us and that is something we are focusing on again this week,” Mohler said. “But we have to be careful because Coldwater is a team that can run the ball very effectively to go along with their athletes.”
Both teams have been intimidating forces on both sides of the ball. And for the Tigers that has worked in their favor more times than not this season. But Mohler knows that intimidation won’t have much of an effect on a Coldwater team that has seen it all, including a 35-0 loss in the season finale to Marion Local program looking for their third state title in the last four years.
“We know that we aren’t going to intimidate them, they’ve been in these types of situations many times before against great competition so we just have to go out there and play our game,” Mohler said.
