With two different opportunities to compete at state taken away this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Grove would not be denied in their third try at state.
The Bulldogs forced three second-half turnovers and outscored Fairview 21-0 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Apaches 42-21 at Defiance High School on Saturday to claim the Division VI Region 22 championship and a spot in next Saturday’s state semifinals.
Plenty of emotions ran freely for the Bulldogs (10-0), which will take on Coldwater at a site to be determined on Nov. 14 in the D-VI state semifinals.
The CG boys basketball team went 26-0 and saw their season cancelled ahead of a regional final game and current Grove senior Jeff Meyer was set to compete in the D-III state wrestling tournament as well.
“It’s hard for me to even talk right now, we had a pretty emotional week,” said Bulldog head coach Andy Schafer. “I talked to the guys and said ‘do you remember what March 12 was like when you had your bags packed … and all of a sudden that was ripped away from you?’ I told them this was their game, my goal all year was to get you to this game.
“It was pretty emotional, there were a lot of tears on our sideline. This is probably the most emotional game I’ve had, I lost my brother this week too. These guys know how much I care about them and for them to win this week, it’s pretty big.”
Both teams battled to a scoring stalemate at 7-7 through one quarter, 14-14 at halftime and 21-21 through three periods thanks to big plays in the Fairview pass game and a bruising run game from Columbus Grove.
The Apaches (9-1) had answers through much of the game but a third-quarter turnover started the wheels moving in Grove’s direction. After forcing a CG punt, QB Doug Rakes threw a pass deep downfield. Bulldog do-it-all star Gabe Clement leaped in front of the intended receiver for a one-handed interception to put Grove in prime position.
The Fairview defense held firm, forcing a 40-yard Rece Verhoff field goal attempt that clanged off the left upright.
That dodged bullet then appeared to be the tide-turner Fairview needed as Rakes found Caleb Frank for a 51-yard completion to the Columbus Grove 28. Two plays later, however, an overthrow from Rakes went right into the hands of Clement again and the Bulldogs drove 56 yards in nine plays to take a 28-21 lead on a Blake Reynolds TD dive with 7:52 left in regulation. Following a Fairview three-and-out, Clement struck again. Backed up on a second-and-22 from their own 30, Reynolds found a streaking Clement downfield and the speedster raced the rest of the way to put the Bulldogs up two scores with six minutes left.
Fairview’s drive stalled again deep in its own territory and after forcing a turnover on downs, Columbus Grove nailed the door shut with a 14-yard TD run from Reynolds, his third of the night.
“They captured momentum and just kinda ran with it,” said Fairview head coach Doug Rakes of the defeat. “It was a game for about three quarters and then we had some uncharacteristic turnovers. Doug would tell you this was not his best game by any means but I was very proud of the way we continued to battle.
“Hats off to Columbus Grove, that’s a great team ... they’re just sound and you have to play a really, really good game for four quarters in order to beat a team like that. I wish them nothing but the best of luck in the state semifinals.”
Up 42-21, Clement made his third and final theft of Rakes near the goal line as a Fairview drive into Bulldog territory saw Rakes heave a ball towards the end zone that Clement nabbed just before going out of bounds.
“Coach drew up a great game plan to cover the deep balls, come up on the short passes and we can make plays,” said Clement, who was dominant all around with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, a 43-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and three picks on defense. “We made plays when we needed to.
“It means a lot because the basketball guys, the wrestling guys obviously had a lot taken away from them. To come back here means a lot for all these guys, we’ve put a lot of work in since May and June.”
For Fairview, the idea of a back-and-forth barnburner was just fine with them early on as Rakes was an efficient 7-of-10 for 170 yards through the air before the three second-half interceptions. The Apaches got things going early as Rakes rolled right and found a wide-open Keaton Singer for a 68-yard touchdown to get the scoring race going.
On Grove’s next drive, a second-down situation called for a reverse to Clement, who then hurled the pigskin downfield to an open Jacksen Schroeder for an easy 43-yard TD.
Following a 13-play CG scoring drive, both teams traded punts before the Apaches found some big-play sparks late in the first half.
Rakes found Timbrook for about a 20-yard gain before the Fairview senior broke multiple tackles for a 58-yard pickup. Rakes and Timbrook hooked up again for a 27-yard connection inside the Grove 10 and Timbrook capped it off with a one-yard dive to tie things at 14.
Even faced with a touchdown deficit in the third quarter, the big play lifted the Apaches. Rakes answered a Grove touchdown drive with a 30-yard completion to Singer and then a 50-yard rainbow to senior Caleb Frank down the left sideline for a score.
Grove’s Colin Metzger, who was dominant with 175 yards and three TDs against top-seeded Archbold a week earlier, rolled up 176 yards and a score against the Apaches on 34 carries.
For Fairview, Rakes finished with 348 yards through the air, with seniors Caleb Frank (five catches, 123 yards, one TD) and Luke Timbrook (five catches, 95 yards, one TD) leading the charge.
The Apaches’ historic season (9-1, 5-0 GMC) will have one more week to play as Fairview will travel to Tinora (6-2, 5-0 GMC) on Friday to cap the year and decide the Green Meadows Conference title.
“They’re really disappointed, our seniors are because they wanted more,” said Rakes of the second regional runner-up finish in three years. “We wanted to get this one and get to a place where no other Fairview team has been, but when it’s all said and done and these guys are able to look back and look over the legacy that they’ve left, I think they’re going to have something to be proud of.”
CGHS FHS
First Downs 18 8
Rushing Yards 51-246 15-20
Passing Yards 191 348
Total Yards 437 368
Passing 10-16-0 17-30-3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties 4-40 6-38
Columbus Grove 7 7 7 21 - 42
Fairview 7 7 7 0 - 21
F - Singer 68-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
CG - Schroeder 43-pass from Clement (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 4-run (Verhoff kick).
F - Timbrook 1-run (Frank kick).
CG - Metzger 1-run (Verhoff kick).
F - Frank 50-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
CG - Reynolds 1-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Clement 70-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 14-run (Verhoff kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Columbus Grove - Metzger 34-176; Reynolds 15-60; Clement 2-10. Fairview - Rakes 8-(-3); Singer 5-22; Timbrook 2-1. PASSING: Columbus Grove - Reynolds 9-15-0-148; Clement 1-1-0-43. Fairview - Rakes 17-30-3-348. RECEIVING: Columbus Grove - Clement 6-119; Schroeder 2-48; Baxter 2-24. Fairview - Frank 5-123; Timbrook 5-95; Blair 3-20; Singer 2-98; Ripke 2-11.
