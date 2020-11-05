Though the thought of a very even matchup between Fairview and Columbus Grove may be a scary thought following heart-stopping victories for the Apaches the last two weeks, it appears that will be what’s in store Saturday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School.
In a matchup of 9-0 squads, history is on the line in the first all-in postseason in state history as each side has navigated through three playoff games to get to this point.
Fairview, making its third straight appearance, entered this year with five all-time playoff wins in nine appearances (1999, 2001, 2004, 2007-09, 2018-20) and has never played in a state semifinal.
Columbus Grove, meanwhile, is back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and has eyes on its first state semifinal since a 6-4 season turned into a run to the D-VII state semis in 2014.
The winner will take on either Coldwater or Mechanicsburg in a Divison VI state semifinal at a neutral site to be announced on Sunday ahead of a clash on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The two teams enter Saturday’s matchup coming off very different outcomes in their second-round triumphs. Columbus Grove turned a 7-7 halftime tie into a 34-7 advantage in the fourth quarter and took down top-seeded Archbold, thanks to a sound-tackling defense and 175 rushing yards from Colin Metzger.
Fairview, on the other hand, has run the emotional gamut the last two weeks. The Apaches led by two touchdowns in the second half against Northwood before surrendering the lead with two minutes to go and driving down the field and winning 38-36 on a 39-yard field goal from Caleb Frank. Last Saturday, the task got even tougher with a 27-7 second-quarter deficit against bruising Colonel Crawford. The Apaches clawed back to take the lead with 1:14 left thanks to a connection from Doug Rakes to Frank on a 29-yard TD pass and a go-ahead two-point conversion.
With two powerhouses colliding and a state semifinal spot on the line, anything goes in the upcoming showdown.
“It’s been crazy,” admits Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “Being in games like this when it’s so close, it’s crazy. We were up two TDs against Northwood and then last week, we’re getting blown out of the water. Both of those games could have gone the other way.”
“The hardest thing to prep for Archbold, it was dead on 50-50 run to pass on film,” said Columbus Grove coach Andy Schafer. “It was crazy how balanced they were, stepping into Fairview now it’s a little different. (Quarterback) Doug Rakes, he does his thing, when he sees an opening he’s going to take it. It’s going to cause a challenge because they’re so pass heavy in a way, but then all of a sudden a draw or a quick screen can get you.”
For Fairview, the pass game has been the main avenue of attack as the Apaches have averaged 313.8 yards per game through the air and have outscored opponents 469-110 this season.
Senior quarterback Doug Rakes has been otherworldly this season for Fairview, rolling up 2,657 yards on 70-percent passing (185-of-263) with 40 TDs and just three interceptions while leading the Apaches in rushing with 614 yards and 12 touchdowns. Rakes was leaned on more in the air against Colonel Crawford with a season-high 50 attempts for 349 yards and three TDs. The Fairview QB was held to 13 rushing yards on seven carries but did score on a 25-yard run.
“This is going to sound strange but I’m going to credit it to him being a coach’s kid,” said Schafer of Rakes’ heroics this season. “The way he understands the game, it’s a lot different … (coaches’ kids), they’ve lived it, they’ve been in the coach’s office. This kid, man he’s a senior and a three-year starter and he’s going to do some special things. Those guys should’ve lost the last two games but he came alive. They want to win so bad.”
Running back Luke Timbrook is a dual threat with 317 rush yards and four TDs along with 29 catches for 471 yards and nine scores.
Frank is the leading receiver in a balanced group with 49 catches for 771 yards and nine TDs while Cade Ripke boasts 12 TD receptions in a 47-catch, 705-yard campaign. Kaden Blair has come on as another solid target with 25 catches for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Aaron Layman, a senior linebacker, leads the Apache defense with 91 tackles and 3.5 sacks, along with athletic defenders Caleb Skinner (Sr., LB, 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks), Timbrook (61 tackles, two TDs, two INTs) and Frank (61 tackles, four INTs, one TD).
Despite Fairview’s explosive potential, the Bulldogs will provide a stiff test.
“Grove’s just as solid as a football team as we’ve played all year,” said Rakes. “In each of the last two playoff games, teams had a weakness we thought we could exploit. This team is just solid across the board. They’ve got nice size and physicality on the lines, a nice QB that’s big and athletic and can sling the ball around and have athletes across the board.”
Columbus Grove, on the other side, has used a balanced but potent attack offensively to get things done, led by efficient QB Blake Reynolds. The 6-4 signal-caller has 1,336 yards and 12 TDs with just one interception this year, along with 408 yards and 13 scores on the ground. Metzger, who scored three times against Archbold, is near the millennium mark with 982 yards and 11 TDs in nine contests while Gabe Clement proved his big-play ability against Archbold with a 48-yard reception and a 50-plus-yard kick return to set up a go-ahead second-half score.
Clement has 32 catches for 602 yards and eight TDs while returning three punts and one kick return for scores this year.
Despite the possible offensive firepower, special teams may just be the determining factor and both teams are confident in their abilities in that department.
Junior Rece Verhoff has been dominant for Columbus Grove, averaging 55.7 yards per kickoff, 40.5 yards per punt and has hit 11-of-15 field goals this season and 44-of-46 PATs.
Frank, along with the game-winning field goal against Northwood, averages 50.7 yards per kickoff, 38.8 yards per punt and has hit 43-of-48 PATs this season.
“A lot of teams work on special teams here and there at the end of practice but with us we spend a half-hour, 45 minutes a day with special teams,” said Rakes. “I think it’s made a big difference for us this season and the last couple years. That’s a testament to (special teams) coach (Craig) McCord and the time he’s put in with our kids and their hard work.”
