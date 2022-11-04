BLOOMDALE — With the ball on the Elmwood one-yard line with just over five mintues left in the third quarter, Tinora could smell a two-score lead.
The Rams led 12-7 at half and to start the third, they had driven the ball 54-yards to the doorstep of the endzone. But on third and one, Dallas Dachenhaus was cut down short and Tinora settled for a 23-yard field goal to go up 15-7.
What followed was an onslaught that saw second-seeded Elmwood score 27 unanswered points to run away with the Division V second-round playoff game over the 10th-seeded Rams, 34-15.
Elmwood (11-1) outgained the Rams 426-218 in the game and pounded the ball on the ground to the tune of 278 yards in the win. Mason Oliver was the leading rusher carrying the ball 18 times for 127 yards and a score while quarterback Hayden Wickard ran for 81 yards and a score. Alex Arnold had 70 yards and two scores. Through the air Wickard threw for 148 yards and a score on 14-of-26 passing.
Tinora threw for over 100 yards in the game for the first time all season but couldn’t finish drives. The Rams rushed for just 137 yards in the game. Cole Anders led the way for the second-straight game with 67 yards. Dominic Graziani was 7-of-19 for 119 yards and threw the only score of the game 13 yards to Grady Gustwiller. Gustwiller finished with five catches for 104 yards.
After the Rams kicked the field goal to go up eight-points it took just two minutes and 30 seconds for the Elmwood offense to respond, finishing with a 10-yard score from Wickard to Gunner Endicott.
On the next play from scrimmage, Graziani, who took over for injured senior Gavin Eckert midway through the season, heaved a deep pass that was intercepted.
In seven plays and 2:31 of game time, Elmwood scored again with Wickard running straight through the Tinora defense for an eight-yard score.
The Rams defense had been stout in the first half, holding Elmwood to just 147 yards, but the quick change proved to be too much after a long Royal march the drive before.
“We knew they were going to put up points, they did it all year long so we had to put the ball in the endzone when we had the opportunity and we had to take care of the ball and we didn’t do that in the second half,” Tinora interim coach Jeff Schliesser said. “They had a nice, long drive against us. They punch it in. We turn around and give it back to them one play later and our defense was gassed. Once that happened that’s where the tables turned.”
With the chance to drive the field and take back the lead, Tinora went three and out, giving Elmwood the ball back. This time it took the Royals just over a minute to score on six plays with Arnold running the ball straight up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown run. On the first play of the ensuing Tinora possession. Arnold picked off Graziani for a second time and then proceeded to score for Elmwood on their ensuing drive from 10-yards out. It gave Tinora a three-score lead 34-15 which was the nail in the coffin for the Rams.
“We had talked all week long about taking care of the ball. All of a sudden you don’t and the tables turn,” Schlisser said.
The first half was a much different story for the Rams as they earned a safety on the first drive for the Royals of the game. Gustwiler blocked a punt out of the back of the endzone. Then after a pass for a first down by Elmwood, Mason Mossbarger who finished with 92 yards receiving fumbled a ball. The Rams turned that into three points for a 5-0 lead.
Tinora started its final drive of the first half with a 34-yard bomb from Graziani that set the Rams up deep in Tinora territory. They later converted on a fourth and three with a run from Anders and ultimately scored as Gustwiler found single coverage on a slant route and Graziani hit his receiver in stride for a 13-yard score.
The Rams were aggressive from the jump throwing the ball, something they hadn’t really done all season and in the first half, it worked.
“We knew we needed to score points,” Schliesser said of the aggressive plan of attack. “Dom (Graziani) is going to be really, really good. On a big stage like this, you know he’s going to make some mistakes but that first half is exactly what you are going to see from him going forward. He’s a heck of an athlete.”
The Rams graduate nine seniors in Eckert, Brandon Edwards, Anders, Dachenhaus, Cole Sweinhagen, Jacob Guisinger, Will Newman, Javen Gaines and Steven Bohm. Jr. They finish the season 8-4 with a playoff win under their belts in a season that saw an injury to their starting quarterback, missing their first-team all-state defensive lineman for the first half of the year, and seeing their coach retire in the middle of the season.
"All year long they've been counted out. We had people at the beginning of the season say that we weren't going to hang in the GMC, that we weren't going to give people battles," Schliesser said. "We gave people battles even when the coaching change happened and we had some players out. I'm tremendously proud of the way the boys pulled together for the end of the season."
Elmwood (10-1) moves on for a rematch with Eastwood, a Northern Buckeye Conference foe whose only loss came to the Eagles earlier in the season.
THS EHS
Rushing yards 28-137 37-278
Passing yards 119 148
Total yards 216 426
Passing 7-19-3 14-26-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 4-40 5-60
Tinora 5 7 3 0 — 15
Elmwood 7 0 14 13 — 34
T — Safety
T — Bishop 24-field goal
E — Oliver 43-run (kick good).
T — Gustwiler 13-pass from Graziani (Bishop kick).
T- Bishop 23-field goal
E — Endicott 10-pass from Wickard (conversion failed).
E — Wickard 8-run (conversion good).
E — Arnold 45-run (conversion failed).
E — Arnold 10-run (conversion failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Tinora — Anders 10-67; Graziani 12-31; Dachenhaus 10-16; Sweinhagen 3-16 Gustwiler 3-7 . Elmwood — Ma. Oliver 18-127; Wickard 8-81; Arnold 10-70. PASSING: Tinora — Graziani 7-19-1-119. Elmwood — Wickard 14-26-1-148. RECEIVING: Tinora — Gustwiler 5-104; Anders 1-14; Radzik 1-1. Elmwood — Mossbarger 6-92; Mi. Oliver 5-35; Arnold 2-25; Endicott 3-24.
