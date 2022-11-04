MANSFIELD — Defiance’s return to success on the gridiron came to an end in the second round of the Division III Region 10 postseason as the Bulldogs were stifled by Mansfield Senior 16-0 at historic Arlin Field.
The Bulldogs (7-5) allowed just two offensive touchdowns, both in the second quarter, and held the Tyger offense scoreless in the second half but a physical front from the hosts held Defiance to just 17 rushing yards thanks to six sacks of DHS quarterback Brez Zipfel.
Despite the offensive struggles, Defiance had their share of opportunities to stay with the 10-2 Tigers. Midway through the second quarter, Zipfel found standout junior running back Brogan Castillo down the right sideline for a 50-yard gain to the Mansfield 20. Five plays later, the Bulldogs had a fourth-and-goal run by Castillo from the Tyger one yard line stuffed short with 4:44 remaining in the half.
From there, Mansfield Senior matriculated the ball down the field with six runs and three completions. A third-down pass play to Elias Owens was broken up but a flag for pass interference was thrown to give the Tygers another shot and QB Duke Reese found Owens for a five-yard TD with 17 seconds left in the first half to put Mansfield up 14-0 at the halftime break.
The DHS defense came up with a stop on fourth down on Mansfield’s opening possession and after both teams punted, the Tyger defense came with pressure on Zipfel, forcing a fumble that went through the endzone for a safety to put the Tygers up 16-0.
Despite the adversity, Zipfel again uncorked a deep pass to keep Defiance in it, finding speedy Anthony Wilder streaking down the left side. The sophomore nearly had a touchdown but was ruled out at the two for a 76-yard completion. Penalties and three sacks by Mansfield Senior derailed the promising drive for a loss of 29 total yards and though Wilder picked off a potential touchdown pass from Reese, Defiance got no closer in the season-ending defeat.
Castillo finished with 47 yards rushing and 48 receiving for the Bulldogs, finishing the season with 1,294 rush yards this season, the eighth-most in a season in school history. Wilder had 85 yards receiving and 14 rushing.
The Bulldogs bow out at 7-5 and say goodbye to graduating seniors Gavin Miller, Brian Phillips, Blaze Fitch, Jackson Walter, Gavino Gomez, Brandon Gmutza, Craig Nichols, Christian Commisso, Viktor Jurcevich, Jacob Lipps, Karson Hoffman and Caden Hazelton.
Mansfield Senior will take on Parma Heights Holy Name on Friday, Nov. 11 at a site to be determined in the D-III regional semifinals.
DHS MSHS
First Downs 6 16
Rushing Yards 30-17 33-189
Passing Yards 142 78
Total Yards 167 267
Passing 7-13-2 10-18-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 11-110 3-20
Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mansfield Senior 0 14 2 0 — 16
MS — Davis 12-pass from Reese (Putt kick).
MS — Owens 5-pass from Reese (Putt kick).
MS — Safety (Zipfel fumble through endzone).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Castillo 14-47; Zipfel 9-(-51); Wilder 4-14; Nichols 3-13. Mansfield Senior — Darson 13-95; Brown 9-26; Davis 4-35; Mills 4-20; Reese 3-16. PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 7-12-1-151; Phillips 0-1-1-0. Mansfield Senior — Reese 10-19-1-78. RECEIVING: Defiance — Wilder 2-85; Castillo 2-48; Phillips 2-13; Nichols 1-5. Mansfield Senior — Davis 5-47; Dismuke 2-11; J. Bradley 1-9; M. Bradley 1-6; Owens 1-5.
