LODI — Defiance made a long trip east pay off in dominant fashion as the Bulldogs beat down fourth-seeded Lodi Cloverleaf 63-28 in a Division III Region 10 first-round playoff game.
The win marks the first traditional regional format victory for Defiance (7-4) since a 25-13 win over Sylvania Southview on Nov. 7, 2003 and the first playoff win since a 27-10 win at Bay Village Bay in 2020. The scoring outburst is the most since a 63-33 win over Celina in the 2007 season finale.
“It was fun,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper, whose first year as a Defiance assistant was in that 2003 season. “Our kids were ready to go tonight, I could tell in the locker room before the game, I didn’t have to say a lot. They were just focused.
“We took it personally, being the underdog as the 13 seed. We wanted to show what caliber of football we play in our league week in and week out.”
Brogan Castillo was the man of the hour for the Blue and White, as the Bulldog junior bellcow ripped off a career-high 251 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries, tying for second-most in school history in a single game. Castillo’s touchdowns came from three, 10, 47, four and 56 yards out against a Colts team (8-3) that came up short on multiple fourth-and-one conversion attempts in the first half that set Defiance up in Cloverleaf territory, along with a lost fumble.
“We smacked them,” admitted Cooper of the Bulldogs’ 360-yard rushing output. “They had a blitz called into the hole and Brogan Castillo was a freight train and ran their linebacker over. He’s a perfect kid for our program and what our program stands for.
The Bulldogs racked up 530 yards of total offense on the night, with Brez Zipfel completing 6-of-11 passes for 162 yards and two scores while receiver Brian Phillips completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Christian Commisso with 31 seconds left in the first half.
Defiance got off to a hot start as their opening drive marched down the field and was capped by a six-yard TD pass from Zipfel to senior Craig Nichols. After speedy Cloverleaf QB Oakley Kemp raced down the right sideline for a 53-yard TD, Defiance pounded the Colts with three straight scoring drives, including a 53-yard strike from Zipfel to sophomore Anthony Wilder. Cloverleaf got as close as 28-14 with a 21-yard TD run by Connor Hitchcock with 2:34 left in the second quarter but the Bulldogs put together a quick drive capped by the Phillips-to-Commisso connection.
Any second-half lull was wiped out by a 47-yard TD by Castillo in the third quarter. After Castillo’s fourth TD run with 7:03 in the third period put the Bulldogs up 49-14, Cloverleaf came up with a scoring drive to cut the deficit to 28 points, then converted an onside kick and scored quickly again with a Hitchcock TD dive.
However, just a minute after the second Hitchcock score, Castillo broke through for 56 yards and a dagger TD to regain a 56-28 lead that was never threatened.
Nichols finished with 74 yards and a late touchdown on the ground for the Bulldogs while catching two passes for 35 yards and a score. Wilder caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and ran for 35 yards on two totes.
Kemp racked up 132 pass yards (13-of-21) and 142 rush yards for the Colts, which won a conference title for the first time since 1971 this season.
The win sends the Bulldogs to Arlin Field against fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2), which blanked Ontario 38-0 in their first-round contest.
“These guys wanted to make their mark on the program and boy did they,” said cooper. “We’re peaking at the right time and our kids don’t know any better. I’ll bet on our guys every time. What a win.”
DHS CHS
First Downs 24 19
Rushing Yards 34-360 46-256
Passing Yards 170 132
Total Yards 530 388
Passing 7-12-1 13-21-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties 5-60 8-60
Defiance 21 14 14 14 — 63
Cloverleaf 7 7 0 14 — 28
D — Nichols 6-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
C — Kemp 53-run (Petrocci kick).
D — Wilder 53-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 3-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 10-run (Gmutza kick).
C — Hitchcock 21-run (Petrocci kick).
D — Commisso 8-pass from Phillips (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 47-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 4-run (Gmutza kick).
C — Hitchcock 1-run (Petrocci kick).
C — Hitchcock 1-run (Petrocci kick).
D — Castillo 56-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Nichols 5-run (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Castillo 22-251; Nichols 9-74; Wilder 2-35; Commisso 1-0. Cloverleaf — Hitchcock 21-86; Kemp 15-142; Campbell 6-28; Jarvis 3-2; Petrocci 1-(-2). PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 6-11-1-162; Phillips 1-1-0-8. Cloverleaf — 13-21-0-132. RECEIVING: Defiance — Wilder 3-102; Nichols 2-35; Castillo 1-25; Commisso 1-8. Cloverleaf — Petrocci 8-88; Brooks 2-20; Hagenbaugh 1-15; Jerome 1-9; Campbell 1-0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.