Edgerton enters Saturday’s match-up with Blanchard Valley Conference runners-up Leipsic at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon on a high.
The Bulldogs (9-2) avenged a 33-18 defeat in the regional championship game last week to eventual state champion McComb with a 44-21 victory last week at McComb.
“The guys are focused on the next task,” stated Edgerton head coach Ben Wilhelm. “While they understand last week was an important victory, they know if they are not focused on the next game, mistakes will happen.”
Top seeded Leipsic (10-1, No. 3 D-VII) downed Sycamore Mohawk last week 30-8, entering the game on a three-game winning streak after a 24-21 defeat to conference champion Liberty-Benton in week eight.
The Bulldogs totaled 356 yards of offense, with 313 coming on the ground. Senior tailback Hunter Prince carried the Bulldogs with 171 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Gannon Ripke had three touches for 80 yards and a touchdown while Isaiah Canales toted the pigskin nine times for 48 yards. Jaron Cape completed two passes for 43 yards, with both completions going to Logan Showalter.
Prince has been a key to the Bulldogs offense this year, as the senior has now totaled 1,837 yards and 29 touchdowns on 236 carries on the season.
Ripke has added a second best 479 yards and five scores on 45 touches and Craig Blue has 446 yards and two scores on 65 carries for a lethal rushing attack that has accumulated 3,258 yards as a team. Jaron Cape has completed 52-84 passing for 747 yards and 14 touchdowns. Logan Showalter leads the team with 483 yards and eight scores on 32 receptions.
“Ball security on offense will be important, as will creating short fields with defense and the defensive kicking game,” added Wilhelm.
The Leipsic defense allowed only 247 yards of offense and no offensive touchdowns to the Warriors last week. The Vikings gave up 184 yards on the ground and 63 through the air, but picked off two passes. The only score of the day for Mohawk was a defensive 12 yard fumble return with a minute left in the game.
Anthony Roman is the team leader on defense with three interceptions with one getting returned for a touchdown while Lorenzo Walther adding two interceptions and had 57 total tackles before the Mohawk game. Heading into last week’s match-up, Juan Pena was the anchor of the defense with 86 total tackles while Caleb Lammers had 77 total tackles. Adrian Carrillo added 60 tackles. Pena was also the team leader with 31 tackles for loss.
The Vikings struck fast on offense, scored 16 points in the first quarter and extended it to 22-0 at halftime in the win over Mohawk. Leipsic had 308 total yards of offense, 230 coming on the ground.
“Defensively, we play solid and were able to create turnovers,” noted Kirkendall. “Our offensive line played really well and we did a good job staying balanced offensively.”
Lorenzo Walther led the Vikings with 100 yards and two touchdowns while Juan Pena had 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Fabian Pena added 38 yards and a touchdown on nine touches and hauled in five passes for 42 yards while Drew Liffick completed 8-15 passing for 78 yards.
“Leipsic is a disciplined football team with athletes at key positions,” said Wilhelm about the state ranked Vikings. “They have a solid running attack and a sound defense.”
After not playing last week against Mohawk, Leipsic will again play without leading rusher Cole Williamson who has 829 yards and 13 touchdowns on 133 carries. The Vikings will lean on Juan Pena with 769 yards and 13 scores on 124 touches.
Lorenzo Walther has 430 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 carries and Fabian Pena adds 342 yards and four scores on 41 touches. Drew Liffick has completed 67-122 passing for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
After the Mohawk game, Fabian Pena is the receiving leader with 382 yards and four scores on 19 catches. Tyler Sickmiller has 363 yards and three scores on 21 receptions.
“They played with a lot of energy last week and were very physical,” praised the Leipsic mentor. “It may have been the best game their defense played from the film we watched, especially in regards to how they flew to the ball.”
Showalter has been the defensive leader all year with a total of 55 tackles, 12 for loss, and seven sacks. Jared Swan has 41 tackles with 3.5 for loss and Cape has 36 tackles.
“Line play will be crucial. Whoever controls the line of scrimmage,” concluded Kirkendall when asked about his thoughts of the keys to the game. “It will be about blocking, getting off blocks and tackling for both teams.”
Wilhelm also knows the importance of just taking things one game at a time, even big games as this.
“We are approaching this game with the same mentality as last week, the playoffs are essentially one-game seasons,” finalized the Edgerton head coach. “So focused efforts in practice and attention to detail are going to be huge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.