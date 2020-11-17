SIDNEY — Columbus Grove’s magical postseason run came to a close Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Sidney as the Bulldogs fell to Coldwater 41-27 in a Division VI state semifinal.
Columbus Grove (10-1) trailed just 21-13 in the second quarter before a touchdown pass from Myles Blasingame to Tyler Schwieterman put Coldwater (11-0) up double digits at the half.
The Cavaliers rolled up 313 yards rushing against the Bulldogs, including 195 yards and two TD’s from Zach McKibben and 99 from Blasingame.
Blake Reynolds was solid in the loss for Grove, completing 17-of-23 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 93 yards and two scores. Running back Colin Metzger, who averaged 145.2 rushing yards per game over Grove’s four playoff wins, was held to 70 yards on 16 attempts.
Coldwater will face New Middletown Springfield at 5 p.m. on Sunday for the Division VI state title at Fortress Obetz.
Columbus Grove 3 10 0 14 — 27
Coldwater 6 21 7 7 — 41
CG – Verhoff 30-field goal.
C – Blasingame 26-run (kick failed).
C – McKibben 79-run (Klingshirn kick).
CG – Clement 68-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
C – Schwieterman 32-pass from Blasingame (Klingshirn kick).
CG – Verhoff 32-field goal.
C – Schwieterman 30-pass from Blasingame (Klingshirn kick).
C – Blasingame 2-run (Klingshirn kick).
CG – Reynolds 7-run (Verhoff kick).
C – McKibben 37-run (Klingshirn kick).
CG – Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.