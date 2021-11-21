BOWLING GREEN — Liberty Center took its first drive of Saturday’s Division VI Region 22 championship game 73 yards in six plays for a touchdown, picking right up where they left off in last week’s 38-35 shootout win over No. 1 Archbold.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was the only score they would muster in a smothering 31-7 loss to Carey at Bobcat Stadium at Bowling Green High School that ended LC’s magical tourney run.
The Tigers (11-3) had an eight-game win streak snapped in stifling fashion as three drives following the score ended in punts and four more ended in turnovers on downs while Carey rolled up over 300 yards on the ground and allowed just its third touchdown in four playoff games.
"They've got big strong backs and it just seemed like we couldn't get enough guys there to get them down,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler of the season-ending setback. “The further you get in the playoffs, the harder it is to make big plays. We just seemed to be a little bit away and we couldn't make enough of those plays.”
With the victory, Carey (13-1) advances to its first state semifinal since 1994 and third in school history (1975 state champions).
Things got off to a positive start for the Orange and Black as senior running back Teejay Moore burst downfield for a 43-yard gain to the Carey 12. QB Zane Zeiter dove in from 12-yards away, staking the Tigers out an early advantage.
Carey immediately had an answer, however, as Anthony Bell returned the ensuing kickoff to the Liberty Center 40 and on the first offensive play, Blue Devil QB Derek Lonsway raced 40 yard down the right side for a lightning-quick response and a 7-7 tie.
After a Tiger 3-and-out, Carey churned 7:56 off the clock with a 12-play touchdown drive, capped by a two-yard score from Lonsway to take a 14-7 lead the Devils did not relinquish.
“Our defense, whew, this front, I'm so excited about what they can do,” said Carey coach Jonathon Mershman, whose squad will face New Middletown Springfield in a D-VI state semifinal next Saturday. “Give it to Liberty though, they came down and just scored on that first drive which hadn't happened to us in the playoffs. I've got to give it back to our defense for just hunkering down after that and doing a fantastic jump.”
Liberty Center got a stop late in the second stanza after Carey reached the LC 13 with Owen Johnson and Camren Foster combining for a two-yard tackle for loss and the secondary forcing an incompletion. Bell booted through a 30-yard field goal to increase the lead to 17-7.
The Tigers’ ensuing drive reached the Carey 34 before turning over on downs with 1:11 to go but the LC defense came through as Johnson forced a fumble that LC recovered at the Carey 35.
Unfortunately, a sack of Zeiter derailed the drive as the Tigers went into the halftime break down two possessions.
Carey took full advantage of receiving the second-half kickoff as the Blue Devils drove 73 yards in 11 plays, taking 6:17 off the clock and dashing LC hopes of an early stop as Lonsway found Bryce Conti for a 37-yard gain on a third-and-17 situation before Bell scored on a two-yard dive.
“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to do and grabbed momentum (on the first drive),” said Mohler. “Then they took the wind out of our sails a little bit and their size took over after that. All night, it was kind of a lack of execution that hurt us and we had a chance to get off the field and we didn't make the play. Ultimately that was the bottom line for us.”
Moore finished with 83 rushing yards to lead the tally for LC in his final game, catching two pases for 12 yards. Zeiter had a team-high 21 carries, finishing with 66 rushing yards while completing 4-of-16 passes for 33 yards.
Carey’s sizeable front of seniors Easton Korody (6-5, 275), Trennen Stoll (6-2, 260), Drew Steen (6-4, 300), Collin Ferguson (6-2, 260) and others helped open doors for a 303-yard rushing effort for the Devils. Senior fullback Jordan Vallejo (6-1, 265) led the charge with 114 yards on 16 totes while Lonsway tallied 83 yards rushing with two TDs on nine attempts.
Despite the disappointing finish, Mohler had pride in the team’s campaign, one that saw the Tigers face a rugged non-league and NWOAL schedule and rattle off eight straight wins after a 3-3 start.
"Just the fact that the guys made it this far (was big),” added the LC mentor. “We were picked fourth in the league this year and this was a senior class that I think won two games in junior high and didn't win any in ninth grade. For them to stick with the program and achieve what they did was just awesome.”
LCHS CHS
First Downs 13 19
Rushing Yards 40-180 45-303
Passing Yards 33 37
Total Yards 213 340
Passing 4-16-0 1-2-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 6-44 5-25
L. Center 7 0 0 0 - 7
Carey 14 3 6 8 - 31
LC - Zeiter 12-run (Roth kick).
C - Lonsway 40-run (Bell kick).
C - Lonsway 2-run (Bell kick).
C - Bell 30-field goal.
C - Bell 2-run (kick blocked).
C - Vallejo 6-run (Lonsway run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Liberty Center - Zeiter 21-66; Moore 12-83; Orr 7-18. Carey - Vallejo 16-114; Lonsway 9-83; Carman 5-41; Rickle 5-17; Woods 4-16; Bell 3-16; Summit 1-9; Kemerly 1-7. PASSING: Liberty Center - Zeiter 4-16-0-33. Carey - Lonsway 1-2-0-37. RECEIVING: Liberty Center - Moore 2-12; Conrad 1-15; Amstutz 1-6. Carey - Conti 1-37.
