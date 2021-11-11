One might think Archbold and Liberty Center are getting sick of each other at this point but with a stake in the Division VI Region 22 final on the line in Saturday’s semifinal at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance, the two league rivals are always up for another tussle.
For the second time in three seasons, the two NWOAL cohorts will meet in the postseason, marking the fifth clash in the last three years. For No. 1 Archbold (12-0), an already memorable season is one step away from joining the 2019 squad’s trek to the regional finals and a win would mark the second most in school history behind the 14-0 state championship season of 1988.
Standing in the way is a 10-2 Liberty Center outfit that has won seven straight since a 3-2 start that included a 41-7 week five loss to the Bluestreaks themselves. The Tigers saved perhaps their most impressive result for last as LC shut down a potent rushing attack from Columbus Grove for 101 yards, allowing just one offensive TD and 129 total yards in a 21-13 clampdown.
With both teams riding high and the stakes well-understood, the stage is set for an electric rematch.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” said LC coach Casey Mohler, who has guided the Tigers to eight playoff wins since taking over in 2017. “It’s not every year you get a chance to play a team that beat you and right some wrongs. Any time you play Archbold, especially in the playoffs, it’s an electric atmosphere.”
Added Archbold coach David Dominique: “(To play) Five times in three years is incredible. (LC’s) a great program that’s in the playoffs every single year and it’s been a great rivalry between us two.”
The lopsided regular season tilt was a bit of an aberration from the other three meetings in the last three years as Archbold won 42-35 in the 2020 regular season, LC won 39-36 in the 2019 regular season and the Streaks earned a 31-30 win in the 2019 postseason.
LC scored just 45 seconds into the Sept. 17 league clash after recovering their own opening kickoff but the Tigers never scored again in a 41-7 pounding that saw the Orange and Black turn the ball over on fourth down four times in Bluestreak territory.
For LC, it’s not a clean slate as there’s plenty to learn from that matchup.
“We’re hoping to take away quite a bit,” explained Mohler. “It was a wake-up call for us that we hadn’t played and coached as well as we should’ve. (Archbold) dominated us in ever facet of the game and hopefully we’ve learned we’ve got to come out ready to play and we can’t get comfortable.”
“We’re going to have to clear our memory from earlier in the year,” noted Dominique. “It’s a new week, a new opponent and we know they’re going to play hard, play physical and we have to match that.
“LC doesn’t care what we accomplished this year. They’re there to win the game just like we are.”
For Archbold, week 12 marked yet another all-around dominant performance as the Bluestreaks outscored Collins Western Reserve 21-0 in the third quarter to pull away for a 42-7 win.
For all the deserved accolades the Bluestreak offense receives (41.7 ppg, 409.2 ypg, eight yards per play), the defense has been just as stingy.
Allowing just 164.7 yards per game and forcing 19 turnovers, the Archbold unit has allowed just 81 points all year (6.8 ppg) and has not allowed an opponent to hit double digits since a 33-15 win at Bryan in week four. That smothering carries over into the second half of games as Archbold has not allowed a point in the third or fourth quarter for eight straight weeks and just 29 overall points in the second half all season.
QB DJ Newman has been the straw stirring the drink for the Streaks, completing 70.8 percent of his passes (136-of-192) for 1,894 yards, 25 TDs and five interceptions while leading the team in rushing with 1,264 yards and 20 TDs. Newman had four TD passes and five incompletions in the rout of Western Reserve, rushing for 107 yards and another score while the NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year had four TD passes and two scoring runs in a 296-yard day for the Streaks against LC.
Carson Dominique (5-10, 205, Jr.) provides a potent counterpunch in the backfield with 1,172 yards and 16 TDs on 186 attempts while also catching 20 passes for 198 yards and two TDs this year.
6-1 senior Gavin Bailey leads the receiving corps with 42 receptions, 734 yards and 11 scores this season with dangerous Karter Behnfeldt (6-2, Jr., 35 catches, 470 yards, five TDs, 12 kick returns, 28.3 yards per return, one TD), Hunter Cullen-Lemley (6-0, Sr., 19 catches, 296 yards) and tight end Charlie Krieger (6-5, Sr., 10 catches, 155 yards, five TDs) filling out a balanced unit.
Liberty Center’s offense has proven to be potent at times as well, with junior Zane Zeiter growing in his role under center in the Wing-T attack. Zeiter has tallied 893 pass yards, nine TDs and six interceptions while rushing for 619 yards and five TDs on the year.
A double-headed backfield threat joins the junior QB with junior fullback Matthew Orr leading the way with 999 yards and 18 TDs on 181 totes, including two rushing TDs and a five-yard TD catch against Grove last week. Joining Orr is 5-9, 202-pound senior halfback Teejay Moore who is also approaching the 1,000-yard mark with 916 yards and 12 TDs on 130 attempts.
The Tigers aren’t afraid to throw the ball when needed, with 6-4 senior tight end Evan Conrad catching 24 passes for 354 yards and four scores while 5-10 junior wingback Riley Chapa owns 14 catches for 279 yards and three scores.
Senior linebacker Owen Johnson, the NWOAL’s Defensive Player of the Year, leads the LC unit with 88 tackles and 16 TFLs while Owen Box (6-4, 245, Jr.) adds 43 tackles, 14 TFLs and four sacks from the D-line and senior Owen Long owns a team-high three interceptions.
“This game’s going to come down to who can control the line of scrimmage,” explained Dominique. “You think a Wing-T team, they’ll just grind it out, but LC, they’ll catch a sweep throw over the top and hit a big play. We’re going to have to limit their big plays and make them go the length of the field.”
Countered Mohler: “We’re going to have to finish drives with scores. We can’t turn over on downs against a great team like Archbold and you can’t do it in the playoffs against anyone. The other major thing is that we’ve got to get off the field on third down. It’s easier said than done but you’ve got to make plays otherwise you’re just asking Archbold to score on you.”
The winner of the Archbold-Liberty Center tilt will face either 12-0 Ashland Crestview (No. 4 Division VI AP) or 11-1 Carey (No. 8) in a Region 22 final on Nov. 20. Archbold has never faced Crestview but eliminated Carey in the 2020 postseason with a 35-28 second-round win.
LC has faced both teams once, defeating Crestview 22-20 in the first round of the 2001 playoffs while knocking out Carey 28-0 in the first round in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.