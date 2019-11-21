According to multiple sources, Archbold, ranked 12th in the state in Division VI, is a seven point underdog against Anna, the state’s top ranked team. The regional semifinal game between the two squads will take place Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium.
Both teams are similar in that they both like to mix in the pass, along with running plays. In addition, both squads come into the game with 11-1 records.
Anna is located in Shelby County, exactly five counties directly south of Fulton County. In the most direct driving route, the two schools are 89.4 miles apart.
In comparing scores, there is one common opponent. Archbold defeated Coldwater, 27-21, while Anna easily dispatched Coldwater, 49-8.
“I tell our guys all the time that you never want to compare scores, you don’t play on paper,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “We have a chance, but we’re going to have to play a good game. It will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”
For the season, the Rockets have blasted off against a lot of teams, averaging 46.3 points per game while surrendering just 13.7 points per game.
Getting to the regional finals is the furthest Anna has ever been in the playoffs, while Archbold has not been this far since 2002. That year, Archbold lost to eventual state champion Kenton.
“This is our school’s 20th football season, so we do not have as long of a football history as many schools,” said Anna coach Nick Marino. “Our team is excited to play for a regional championship.”
While it’s been awhile since Archbold has been this far, Dominique said that Archbold doesn’t have to take a back seat to anyone.
“(Also), when you look back on our season, I think our schedule and the tight games that we’ve had (4-1 this year in games decided by six points or less), prepare us for this type of competition,” Dominique said.
The Rockets rely heavily on running back Riley Huelskamp and quarterback Bart Bixler.
Huelskamp, with 2,128 rushing yards, averages 177 yards per contest. He has also scored 34 touchdowns. Bixler, with 1,268 rushing yards, averages 106 yards per contest. He has scored 24 rushing touchdowns.
The pair run behind the biggest offensive line Archbold has faced this season. Anna averages 242 yards per man. In contrast, Archbold’s defensive line averages 207 pounds and the offensive line averages 204 pounds per man.
“Archbold has some very good defensive players and they like to stunt a lot up front,” Marino said. “In order for us to have success against them, we have to pick up their stunts and block well on the perimeter.”
Bixler is also effective passing the ball, throwing for 1,335 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Bixler’s top receivers are fullback Kamren Steward, with 32 receptions for 452 yards, wide receiver Jeffrey Richards (13 catches, 287 yards, seven TDs). Others of note are Isaac Lininger (16-186), Nolan Emerson (10-221) and Huelskamp (14-209).
Normally, Anna is a little more run heavy. In last Friday’s 54-20 win over Fairview, Bixler threw just five times, completing for 90 yards. One of those throws, though, was a 67-yard toss to Huelskamp.
“When they throw, they like to throw (often short passes) to their athletes in space and make defenders miss,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “But the main thing defensively is to slow down their quarterback and running back. We will have to be gap sound and tackle well.”
Defensively, Anna’s game plan sounds similar to Archbold’s.
“We have to contain Archbold’s athletes,” Marino said. “They run a similar offense to us and like to get the ball to their athletes in space, so we must tackle well in space and stay sound against the run.”
Offensively, in the two playoff games, the Bluestreaks have struggled a bit in consistently running the ball and have relied upon the passing game. In the last two contests, Noah Gomez has rushed 32 times for 153 yards, but had 107 against Liberty Center.
Gomez has been a threat in the passing game as of late, catching eight passes for 84 yards in the two playoff games. Gomez, despite missing some games because of injury, has managed 905 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, while quarterback D.J. Newman has rushed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns.
Despite not starting the first three games of the season, Newman has thrown for 1,918 yards and 18 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions. In the two playoff games, Newman has passed for 534 yards and four scores.
The top receivers for Newman are Antonio Cruz, with 59 receptions for 875 yards and 12 touchdowns and Elijah Zimmerman (23 catches, 433 yards, six touchdowns). Brandon Taylor has also figured into the mix as of late, with nine catches for 162 yards in the two playoff games.
Dominique stressed that for Archbold to have success against Anna’s defense, strong communication among the Bluestreaks’ offensive players will be the key.
“Anna likes to mix up their defensive looks and likes to blitz a lot,” Dominique said. “So, our offensive players are going to have to communicate well, about what the defense is doing, so that we can keep their big boys in check. If we communicate well and stop their blitzing, we can score points on them.”
Anna’s top tacklers are linebacker Issac Egbert (92 tackles), defensive end Malachi Minnich (76 tackles), linebacker Steward (72 tackles) and safety Huelskamp (71 tackles).
Archbold’s top tackler, through the Coldwater game, is Carson Meyer, with 85 tackles.
Special teams could also play a role in deciding the outcome. For Anna, Zach Ambos has converted 65-71 extra points and one field goal. Devin Witte has been a little better for Archbold, converting 55 of 58 extra point kicks, along with two field goals.
One of those kicks was over 30 yards.
Punting wise, the teams are close. For Anna, Luthman is averaging 40 yards per punt. Newman also has a pretty good average, at 37.3 yards per punt.
“Special teams is critical and I think we have an edge there,” Dominique said. “We preach you to have to win special teams, along with offense and defense and this week is no different.”
