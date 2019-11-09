ARCHBOLD — Archbold head coach David Dominique calls the plays Friday nights offensively for the Bluestreaks.
Friday night at Bluestreak Field, even he found the final one heard to believe.
DJ Newman found Elijah Zimmerman in the end zone on the final play of the game to cap off a thrilling 27-21 win against Coldwater in the first round of the Division VI Region 23 playoffs.
“I wasn’t expecting a heart attack at age 29,” joked Dominique, whose Bluestreaks will get a rematch with rival Liberty Center on Friday at a site to be determined. “That’s a tough football team right there and they’re well coached with a lot of good players. Our guys hung tough all the way to the end.
“We script it every week, we prepare for that two-minute drill and it just worked out. Zim is one of those guys, he wanted a second chance, he said he wanted the ball and we got it to him.”
Said Zimmerman, who picked off Coldwater QB Jake Hemmelgarn twice (one taken away by penalty) along with three catches for 57 yards: “We knew we had to execute these last couple drives. My QB trusted me to throw it up and I told him, if you put it in the end zone, I’ll catch it.”
Coldwater nearly sent the game to extra time with a clutch 12-play 79-yard drive, capped by a 16-yard TD pass to tie the game with 1:51 left.
But the Bluestreaks found the plays they needed, methodically moving downfield 71 yards in 10 plays, including a 19-yard completion to Zimmerman to the Coldwater 36 with 19 seconds to go.
“I’m trusting my receiver, to throw it up to him and trust him,” said Newman of his mindset entering the game-winning play. “Beating a great team like Coldwater, it means a lot. They beat us in basketball and baseball but it felt really great to beat them in football.”
Archbold picked off Hemmelgarn two times officially and three times overall, with the latter being wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty. Hemmelgarn had three interceptions going into the game.
The first half between the two area standouts didn’t disappoint.
Archbold ripped off 50 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage on completions to Gomez and Taylor but the drive ultimately stalled at the goal line with four straight plays stuffed by a stingy Coldwater defense.
The Cavs promptly drove from their own two all the way to the Archbold 15 in 13 plays and 8:06 but a 32-yard Blake Dippold field goal attempt was wide right to keep the contest scoreless.
Following an Archbold punt, Coldwater finally snapped the early drought with a 68-yard drive featuring a pair of catches from Miller, including a four-yard TD with 5:51 to go until halftime.
Back against the wall early, Archbold found its answer, sparked by a kick return from Taylor to midfield to set up the drive. After a 14-yard scamper from Gomez, Newman matriculated the team down the field in four plays, calling his own number from three yards out to tie things up.
The Archbold defense stiffened again, forcing a Coldwater three-and-out and set up the biggest heroics of the first half.
With just 2:34 until halftime and 77 yards from paydirt, Newman belied his sophomore status with a 26-yard completion to Gomez as part of a nine-play drive. The most notable moment came on some trickery from the Streak playbook, with Cruz uncorking a deep ball down the right sideline on a reverse and Taylor tipping the ball to himself for an acrobatic miracle catch at the Coldwater 11.
Four plays later, the Bluestreaks scored again from a yard out and took a lead into half on a perfectly-executed two-minute drill.
Newman, a sophomore who took over the starting job during the regular season, finished a sparkling 23-of-39 for 321 yards and two scores.
Cruz led the Archbold receiving corps with six catches for 83 yards while Zimmerman had three for 57 and Noah Gomez six for 69 to go along with 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“I remember being on this field turned towards that scoreboard in week five or six,” recalled Dominique of the Streaks’ 39-36 loss to LC on Oct. 4. “I remember telling these guys, just remember this feeling because hopefully if we take care of business, we can see them again.”
CHS AHS
First Downs 17 16
Rushing Yards 26-130 33-79
Passing Yards 227 359
Total Yards 357 438
Passing 20-32-2 24-31-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 3-20 3-30
Coldwater 0 7 7 7 — 21
Archbold 0 14 0 13 — 27
C — Miller 4-pass from Hemmelgarn (Dippold kick).
A — Newman 3-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 1-run (Witte kick).
C — Miller 8-pass from Hemmelgern (Dippold kick).
A — Cruz 54-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
C — Broering 16-pass from Hemmelgarn (Dippold kick).
A — Zimmerman 28-pass from Newman.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Coldwater — Hemmelgarn 14-64; McKibben 9-61; Blasingame 3-2. Archbold — Gomez 17-46; Newman 13-34; Hogrefe 2-(-1); Cruz 1-0. PASSING: Coldwater — Hemmelgarn 18-30-2-187; Blasingame 1-1-0-25; Weigel 1-1-0-15. Archbold — Newman 23-29-0-321; Cruz 1-1-0-38; Hogrefe 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Coldwater — Miller 9-85; Broering 6-86; McKibben 3-10; Blasingame 2-46. Archbold — Cruz 6-83; Gomez 6-69; Short 5-28; Taylor 3-77; Zimmerman 3-57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.