NAPOLEON — One thing has been made clear for Archbold football games this season.
Make sure you stay all the way to the end.
A week after playing a heartstopper against Coldwater that ended on a score on the last play, it was Archbold’s defense that came up with stop on a two-point conversion with 33 seconds to go to send the Bluestreaks onto the regional final with a 31-30 win over Liberty Center in a Division VI regional semifinal at Napoleon’s Buckenmeyer Stadium.
“All year long, our league has been tough,” said Archbold coach David Dominique, who fell to the Tigers in league play 39-36 on Oct. 4. “They played their hearts out. Unfortunately, a team has to go home tonight.
“It just shows the toughness and grit of our team,” continued Dominique. “It hasn’t always been easy for us, but they just hang tough. I’m very proud of them. They know how to play 48 minutes of football.”
Liberty Center was in a spot to tie after a 24-yard touchdown pass from Camden Krugh to Connor Keller. Keller initially bobbled the pass, but was able to cradle it into his body for the score.
“This is what we expected,” stated Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. “It was a hard fought game that went back and forth. It was going to be a matter of who could could make plays, and I think Archbold made one more play than what we did.”
The Tigers had no hesitation in the offense staying on the field.
“We came here to win,” stated Mohler.
Liberty Center went with a reverse pass that was well-defended by the Bluestreaks.
“We saw it last week against Coldwater,” Dominique said of the two-point play. “Our guys sniffed it out early. They noticed what was going on.”
Five plays into the final quarter, Liberty Center took a 24-21 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Asa Killam. Archbold answered in a big way. On fourth down from midfield, DJ Newman found an open Brandon Taylor on the far sideline. Taylor went the distance into the endzone to put the Bluestreaks ahead 28-24 with 8:18 left.
“I think they had the momentum,” Dominique said in going for it on the spot. “Our defense wasn’t stopping them very well, so we wanted to take a shot. We took a chance and it worked out.”
It looked bleak for the Tigers when they fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession.
However, the Liberty Center defense held Archbold to a field goal, making the score 31-24 with 6:40 showing.
The Tigers looked poised in at least tying the game when they got the ball back. Picking up a first down, Liberty Center reached the Archbold 30, where they were forced into a fourth down. The pass was bobbled and fell incomplete, again giving the ball back to the Bluestreaks with three minutes left.
Again, the Tiger defense stood up. Using its timeouts, Liberty Center forced a punt, which traveled 46 yards before being downed at the 18.
That was no trouble for the Tigers. Krugh went to Trent Murdock for seven yards, then Aaron Shafer for 10, before hitting Connor Keller for completions of 23 and 13 yards.
“We work on this every week,” Mohler said of the final drive of the game. “This is what these guys are conditioned to do. There was no panic. They knew what to do. That’s a credit to them. They don’t know anything other than what the coaches tell them.”
It got Liberty Center into Archbold territory, where the Tigers saw themselves in a third-and-7 from the 24. Krugh went to pass again, where he found Keller for the score with 33 second left.
“Connor Keller made a great catch and Cam made a great throw,” said Mohler. “Our line did a great job blocking. We executed the two-minute drill just like you want.”
The teams traded scores throughout the first half. Liberty Center took a 7-0 lead when Zach Bowers scored from 22 yards out. Archbold answered when Newman hooked up with Antonio Cruz for a 20-yard score with 10 seconds left in the quarter.
Krugh found Murdock for a nine yard pass early in the second quarter to put the Tigers back in front. The ensuing drive for Archbold was five plays on the ground, including a 42-yard run by Noah Gomez, before he scored from a yard out to again tie the game at 14 with 6:38 left in the half.
Each team had another score in them before the half ended. Liberty Center marched 65 yards in nine plays, with Max Phillips getting a three-yard scoring jaunt.
Both teams committed a turnover before the next score. After a Liberty Center fumble — just one play after a Shafer interception for the Tigers- Archbold was able to 29 yards in a minute. With nine seconds left in the half, Elijah Zimmerman came up with a 17-yard caught on one knee to make the score 21-21 at the half.
Up next for the Bluestreaks will be Anna, who defeated Fairview 54-20.
“We’ve seen a little film on them, they are a good football team,” Dominique said of the Rockets. “Right now, we’re going to enjoy this victory, then go back to work tomorrow.”
Official announcement of the location of the regional final will be made Sunday.
AHS LCHS
First Downs 17 23
Rushing Yards 29-147 42-233
Passing Yards 213 212
Total Yards 360 445
Passing 20-28-2 15-23-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties 3-38 5-57
Archbold 7 14 0 10 — 31
Liberty Center 7 14 0 9 — 30
LC — Bowers 22-run (Killam kick).
A — Cruz 20-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
LC — Murdock 9-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
A — Gomez 1-run (Witte kick).
LC — Phillips 3-run (Killam kick).
A — Zimmerman 17-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
LC — Killam 23-field goal.
A — Taylor 50-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
A — Witte 23-field goal.
LC — Keller 24-pass from Krugh (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Archbold — Gomez 15-107; Newman 11-27; Hogrefe 3-13. Liberty Center — Bowers 16-157; Phillips 11-34; Kern 9-31; Righi 2-11. PASSING: Archbold — Newman 20-28-2-213. Liberty Center — Krugh 15-22-0-212; Righi 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Archbold — Cruz 8-67; Taylor 6-85; Zimmerman 2-26; Gomez 2-15. Liberty Center — Righi 5-94; Keller 5-70; Murdock 2-16; Shafer 2-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.