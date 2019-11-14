@CNRandyR
The last game was a classic. There is no reason to think the rematch won’t be any different when Archbold and Liberty Center clash in a Division VI regional semifinal Friday night in Napoleon.
The two teams, who shared the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with each other, played a game in Week 6 that saw the Tigers battle back from a 14-point deficit to win 39-36.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. “We know what we are getting. That’s what makes it scary.
“We know we have to get out to a fast start,” Mohler said of the rematch. “We can’t fall into a 14-point hole like we did the first time.”
It’s been the only setback this season for the Bluestreaks, who like the Tigers enter the game with a 10-1 mark. They come in riding high after knocking off perennial power Coldwater 27-21 on the final play of the game. Liberty Center rolled over Allen East 43-12 in the opening round.
“Liberty Center is a good program,” said Archbold coach David Dominique.
While the Tigers did what they do well – Zach Bowers ran for 124 yards and Max Phillips added 103 – it was quarterback Camden Krugh and tight end Trent Murdock who stole the show. Krugh was 8 of 13 passing for 238 yards, with three of the completions to Murdock for 163 yards.
“They caught us sleeping,” Dominique said of the first meeting. “Our eyes can’t get caught in the backfield.”
The Liberty Center rushing attack was in full effect in the postseason opener against Allen East. The Tigers ran for 162 yards, with Bowers going for 73 and Karter Kern going for 60 yards and three scores.
“Our offense is built around our run game,” admitted Mohler. “The last couple of weeks, we haven’t put up the numbers we’re accustomed to.”
The Tigers will have to shore up a pass defense that allowed 183 yards last week to Allen East.
“That’s something we’re always concerned about,” said Mohler. “Especially with all the athletes Archbold has.”
Archbold was also guilty of three interceptions in the first meeting.
“We have to take care of the football,” stated Dominique.
Archbold quarterback DJ Newman did throw two early touchdowns passes, plus ran in a score that put the Bluestreaks ahead 21-7. After falling behind, Archbold needed to rely more on the passing game. This time, they look to be a little more balanced.
“We have to take what they give us,” said Dominique. “Obviously, we got off to the quick start last time. This time, it would be nice to be a little more balanced. We were digging ourselves out of a hole.”
