FINDLAY – As snow fell on Donnell Stadium in Findlay, Lima Central Catholic’s rushing attack heated up and a potent Antwerp offense froze up.
In a record-setting season, Antwerp was held to just a fourth-quarter touchdown while LCC racked up 365 yards on the ground in a 43-7 rout in the Division VII Region 26 championship game.
With snow on the turf all night, a frigid wind through the game and white-out conditions for a short stretch in the first half, the conditions didn’t lend themselves well to Antwerp’s offense, which averaged 48.9 points per game entering the weekend.
Coupled with LCC’s ground-and-pound rushing attack, Antwerp had just seven possessions in the game and had three drives end in turnovers.
“We didn’t get off to a great start and that’s not like us and … it’s tough to dig yourself out when you’re playing a good team like that,” said Antwerp coach Jason Hale, whose Archers were held to 99 yards and seven first downs. “It just kinda snowballed … I’m so proud of our guys though.
“They battled and battled and we’ve had a historic season. I can’t thank them enough for their effort and their sacrifice all year.”
On the other side of things, Lima Central Catholic used the 1-2 punch of junior quarterback Carson Parker and senior running back Gabe Cira to dictate the tempo with a solid offensive line showing that graded the way for Parker to rush for 167 yards and three TDs and Cira rush for 136 yards and two scores.
“We were hoping to come out and be physical. (Antwerp) had a really explosive offense,” said Lima Central Catholic coach Scott Palte. “We were hoping to control the clock and control the tempo of the game to try and limit their possessions. Our guys did a great job of just getting on them and being physical right from the opening drive.”
Down 27-0 after two quarters, things got worse for Antwerp out of the break as the first snap to QB Carson Altimus went over the field general’s head and through the endzone for a safety.
On LCC’s ensuing drive, the Thunderbirds needed just five plays to march 55 yards, capped by a 20-yard TD from Parker to put the running clock in motion with around eight minutes left in the third period.
Following another T-Bird scoring drive to start the fourth quarter, Antwerp finally got on the board in the late goings, converting a fourth down before Altimus found junior wideout Landon Brewer for a 31-yard touchdown down the middle to spoil the shutout.
In the first half, LCC imposed its will on the ground, scoring four touchdowns on five total drives and racking up 236 yards on the ground in the first two periods.
A six-play, 65-yard drive on the Thunderbirds’ first possession was capped by a Cira scoring run from five yards away and after an Antwerp 3-and-out, LCC did not go to the air once in a nine-play scoring drive with another Cira TD run putting the T-Birds up 14-0 with 4:39 in the first quarter.
Things went from bad to worse as a second-down deep ball from Altimus was intercepted by LCC senior DB Sal Guagenti but the Archer defense held firm and forced a three-and out to keep in distance.
That stop set up Antwerp at its own 34 and the Archers held possession for 15 plays before a pair of stuffed runs for loss forced a fourth-down pass from Altimus that was intercepted by Gabe Cira to end the threat.
Midway through the second quarter, the weather dazzled all those in attendance as a slightly steady run of flurries turned into nearly white-out conditions reminiscent of the Ohio State-Michigan Snow Bowl of 1950.
The season-ending setback marks the high-water mark of the Antwerp football program’s history with 13 wins, the first Green Meadows Conference title for the program and a bevy of school records broken.
It also marks a football goodbye to the Archers’ two seniors, receiver/defensive back Parker Moore and two-way lineman Kendric Robinson, both all-district honorees this year.
“It’s a great job for us and building this program. Our seniors and our juniors have done a great job of leading us and taking us to that next step,” said Hale in reflection on the record-breaking season for Antwerp. “When you’re able to play extra football like this, young guys get extra reps. We’ve played like 30 games the last two years and that’s a big deal. It just builds and builds and that’s what good programs do.”
Lima Central Catholic advances to its second state semifinal in the last three seasons, with New Bremen (No. 7 D-VII) awaiting the T-Birds at Wapakoneta in a state semifinal Saturday.
LCCHS AHS
First Downs 23 7
Rushing Yards 44-365 20-2
Passing Yards 52 97
Total Yards 417 99
Passing 3-6-0 10-20-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties 7-72 3-24
Lima CC 14 13 9 7 - 43
Antwerp 0 0 0 7 - 7
LCC - G. Cira 5-run (Taflinger kick).
LCC - G. Cira 11-run (Taflinger kick).
LCC - Parker 10-run (kick failed).
LCC - Parker 20-run (Taflinger kick).
LCC - Safety (snap through endzone).
LCC - Parker 20-run (Taflinger kick).
LCC - Cutlip 5-run (Taflinger kick).
A - Brewer 31-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Lima Central Catholic - Parker 17-167; Cira 19-136; Cutlip 4-40; Hardesty 3-7; Quatman 1-15. Antwerp - Lichty 17-29; Altimus 3-(-27). PASSING: Lima Central Catholic - Parker 3-6-0-52. Antwerp - Altimus 10-20-2-97. RECEIVING: Lima Central Catholic - Cutlip 2-27; 1-25. Antwerp - Moore 4-30; Brewer 3-47; Fuller 2-8; Sholl 1-2.
