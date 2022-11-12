LIBERTY CENTER – Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus’ middle name isn’t Willis but he might consider having that changed.
The junior standout signal-caller was knocked out in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Division VII Region 26 semifinal against Gibsonburg at Liberty Center’s Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium, only to return from a lower leg injury to orchestrate a game-winning drive as the Archers stayed unbeaten with a 35-27 triumph.
“Our guys fight, fight, fight,” said Antwerp head coach Jason Hale of the second straight playoff heart-stopper for the Archers (13-0). “What a great performance by our leaders. Guys stepped up and made plays and we played a great team tonight. Our guys responded and played team football, it was great to see.”
The win propels Antwerp into the Region 26 finals against Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at a site to be determined on Saturday, Nov. 19. LCC ousted top-seeded McComb 30-26 to advance.
Getting there was the battle as a gritty hard-nosed team from Gibsonburg (10-3) held Antwerp scoreless for nearly the entire second half after the Archers put up 27 first-half points in a back-and-forth affair.
However, with 8:04 left in regulation and Antwerp leading by eight points, Altimus went down after converting a third and short, holding his left leg. AFter being helped off, his Archers converted a first down but saw their drive stall near midfield, punting away to Gibsonburg with 4:09 remaining.
Star running back Conner Smith, who had already put up 205 yards and two TDs to that point, made the opportunity count for the Golden Bears, ripping off runs of 40 and 32 yards before punching it in from three yards out with 2:50 left. A conversion run by QB Camden Mooney tied things at 27 and Antwerp’s dream season seemed in jeopardy of ending.
Enter Altimus.
The junior signal-caller took the field noticeably limping but took the reins for a key late drive. On third down, Altimus lofted a ball down the right side to junior Landon Brewer, who snared the ball over the top of a Gibsonburg defender for a 30-yard gain. Two plays later, Altimus stepped up in the pocket and fired a strike across the middle to senior Parker Moore to the Gibsonburg goal line for a 21-yard gain. Running back Reid Lichty tallied the final yard for his second rushing TD of the game and Altimus hit Brewer for a two-point conversion with 1:14 remaining.
“At first when I came to the sideline, I had no idea what was going on but eventually time kept going and I just knew I had to get back in,” said Altimus, who dazzled with 373 passing yards on 21-of-28 passing while rushing for 55 yards on nine carries. “It’s been amazing because nobody thought we’d be here … after losing 14 seniors last year, nobody thought we’d be here and we surprised everyone.”
“He’s the heart and soul of our football team and he’s our leader, bar none,” lauded Hale. “Guys follow him, he leads by example. For him to come out and have a drive like that, hats off to him. He’s a great kid, first and foremost, he’s a great athlete and he’s the leader of our football team for a reason.”
Gibsonburg’s final shot started at their own 35 and after two Smith runs, a third-down pass from Mooney towards the right side of the field landed right in the arms of ??grade defender Xander Smith for a game-clinching interception.
“Our coaches said never give up until the final whistle is blown, especially in this game,” said senior center/defensive tackle Kendric Robinson, one of just two seniors on this year’s roster, along with Moore. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight because they’re a great team but we came out swinging harder than them and came out with the win.”
In the first half, Antwerp seemed to move the ball at will, racking up 254 pass yards and 304 total yards offensively. Altimus got things going early, connecting with Brewer on a 73-yard rainbow down the left sideline to paydirt on their fifth play of the game. The Archers tallied gains of 73, 29, 62, 31 and 18 yards in the first half and went into the break with momentum after driving 60 yards in just 40 seconds in the final minute of the second quarter, capped by a 14-yard TD pass from Altimus to Moore.
In the third quarter, however, Antwerp had back-to-back drives stall. The Archers wound the first 5:19 off the second-half clock but turned the ball over on downs at the Gibsonburg four. Despite picking off Mooney and starting at the Golden Bears’ 10, again the Archers were unable to find the endzone and ended a drive at the Gibsonburg 14 with 2:47 left in the third period.
Both teams were making history with their first seasons ever with two playoff victories and with the win, the Archers will continue the longest run in school history with a record 13 victories. Lichty finished with 49 yards rushing and three touchdowns while catching four passes for 40 yards. Brewer had five catches for 123 yards and a score while Cam Fuller tallied four receptions for 102 yards. Moore had six catches for 69 yards.
“Gibsonburg’s a really physical, well-coached team. They know how to play and how to win,” said Lichty, who played double duty at running back and linebacker. “Our line has been so amazing and dominant and I’ve been able to run behind them so many weeks now and I cannot be more proud of them and the progress they’ve made”
The contest also saw the final game of Smith’s career and his 31 carries for 287 yards and three TDs capped off a staggering statistical output. The Gibsonburg senior, also a wrestling state qualifier, finished the 2022 season with 3,431 rushing yards and 47 TDs. The season yards are fourth-best in OHSAA history and the TDs are sixth-highest all-time in a season.
Smith’s career numbers are equally impressive with 7,024 yards and 98 rushing TDs. The TDs tie Smith with Hubbard’s Larry Scott for 12th-most in state history and the yards make him the 14th player ever to rush for more than 7,000 yards.
GHS AHS
First Downs 13 16
Rushing Yards 45-343 23-109
Passing Yards 16 373
Total Yards 359 482
Passing 2-4-2 21-29-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 5-31 5-40
Gibsonburg 6 13 0 8 - 27
Antwerp 6 21 0 8 - 35
A - Brewer 73-pass from Altimus (run failed).
G - Smith 4-run (kick failed).
A - Lichty 12-run (Lichty run).
G - Smith 8-run (run failed).
A - Lichty 3-run (Jackson kick).
G - Mooney 7-run (Waugeman kick).
A - Moore 14-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
G - Smith 3-run (Mooney run).
A - Lichty 1-run (Brewer pass from Lichty).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Gibsonburg - Smith 31-287; Hoover 7-28; Mooney 6-20; Owens 1-8. Antwerp - Lichty 11-49; Altimus 9-55; Fuller 3-5. PASSING: Gibsonburg - Mooney 2-4-2-16. Antwerp - Altimus 21-28-0-373; Fuller 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Gibsonburg - Hoover 2-16. Antwerp - Moore 6-69; Brewer 5-123; Fuller 4-102; Lichty 4-40; Winslow 2-21.
