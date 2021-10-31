ANTWERP — If Antwerp was going to earn its first home playoff victory since 2000, it seemed fitting that Saturday’s Division VII Region 26 opener against Patrick Henry would end the same way as another big game from that year.
PH receiver Ryan Kurz was tackled at the one-yard-line by Antwerp defensive back Landon Brewer on the last play of the game, much like St. Louis Rams’ linebacker Mike Jones tackling Tennessee Titans’ receiver Kevin Dyson in Super Bowl XXXIV, preserving a 14-7 victory and the second straight season with a postseason win for the Archers.
An offense that averaged 34.3 points per game during the regular season for Antwerp was held mostly in check but the defensive unit for the Archers (9-2) shone at Archer Field coming up with a pair of fourth-quarter stops against the Patriots (6-5).
“That was a great team on the other sideline we faced,” lauded Antwerp coach Jason Hale, whose Archers will get a rematch with Edon in the second round of the playoffs next Saturday. “They’re well coached, they play hard but we know this is the game, eventually you’ve got to survive and advance when you’re in the playoffs. We knew we were going to get a battle coming in and that’s exactly what we got.”
The win marks the second straight year the Archers have won a playoff game while marking the first postseason victory in the traditional qualifying format since a 21-17 win over Ayersville on Nov. 3, 2000 at Archer Field.
Down 14-0 at the break, Patrick Henry seemed to have righted the ship after being out-gained 190-21 in the first two periods. The Patriots took the opening drive of the second half 72 yards in nine plays, capped by a bruising nine-yard TD run by sophomore quarterback Nash Meyer that halved Antwerp’s two-touchdown lead.
From there on, neither side was able to gain an advantage, trading punts throughout the third and fourth quarters.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Patrick Henry seemed primed for a game-tying drive, matriculating from its own 39 to the Antwerp redzone with a first-and-10 from the Archer 12. Meyer dropped back with eyes on 6-5 junior wideout Aiden Behrman in the endzone but Antwerp senior DB Kaden Recker timed his jump correctly and snared an interception in the front corner of the endzone to snuff out a PH threat with 2:51 left in regulation.
“It was just kind of a dream come true,” said Recker of the TD-saving play. “Making interceptions in games like this just makes it that much more special. I kept telling everyone on that drive, it’s OK, just keep working, someone will make a play and I made a play.”
Added Hale: “We’ve got some good guys in that backfield and Kaden made a great play in the endzone … we made plays and that’s what it’s all about.”
Antwerp was unable to run out the clock as a Landon Brewer punt to the Archer 45 set up PH with one last chance at a win with 14.3 seconds remaining. After an incompletion, Meyer found Behrman for a 23-yard gain to the Archer 12 and after a spike, 2.2 seconds reamined on the clock.
On the game’s final play, Meyer dropped back, aimed for Kurtz across the middle of the field and the senior wideout seemed destined for paydirt before Brewer and a pack of Archers downed him a yard short of the tie to end the Pats’ season.
“Give them a lot of credit, they outplayed us tonight. They won the line of scrimmage,” lamented PH coach Bill Inselmann, guiding the Patriots in the program’s 49th playoff game all-time. “We had a lackluster effort in the first half … You can’t win many games with seven points.”
“We talk about our offense being good but our defense has been really good and that’s kinda led us this year,” said Hale of the defensive effort in the second half. “That’s why you show up in June, July, for that reason right there, to make that stop on the goal line.
“I couldn’t be more excited, the joy and the expressions on their faces after that clock got down to zero was amazing. It was something I’ll always remember.”
Antwerp held on for the win despite managing just 83 yards of offense in the final two periods. Part of that slowdown came from the loss of senior receiver Jagger Landers, who sat out the second half with an injury after catching seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
The first half saw Antwerp dominate the clock with a 10-play touchdown drive on the first possession of the game as sophomore Reid Lichty found the endzone from seven yards out after a pass interference call on fourth down gave the Archers a second chance.
PH was forced to punt on its first possession after seven plays and Antwerp scored again, this time on a 15-play, 65-yard, six-minute drive that saw QB Carson Altimus find Landers wide open for a six-yard TD strike with 9:59 left in the second stanza.
“We’ve got to work hard and get more dedicated in the weight room,” said Inselmann. “We’ve got a lot of kids back but we’re not going to have a lot of size again … I want to give (Antwerp) credit for the way they played but we did not come out ready to play.”
Altimus finished 16-of-31 through the air for 141 yards, a TD and an interception while rushing a team-high 20 times for 74 yards. Lichty added 58 yards on 12 totes.
For Patrick Henry, Meyer tallied 136 yards through the air and a team-best 49 yards rushing. Sophomore wideout Landon Johnson nabbed six receptions for 47 yards.
Antwerp will now set its sights on revenge against Region 26’s No. 2 seed Edon, which defeated the Archers 41-26 in Edon in week two.
PHHS AHS
First Downs 13 18
Rushing Yards 21-88 32-132
Passing Yards 136 141
Total Yards 224 273
Passing 15-22-1 16-31-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 1-15 5-27
Patrick Henry 0 0 7 0 - 7
Antwerp 7 7 0 0 - 14
A - Lichty 7-run (Walker kick).
A - Landers 6-pass from Altimus (Walker kick).
PH - Meyer 9-run (Creager kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry - Meyer 11-49; Kistner 7-20; Hall 3-19. Antwerp - Altimus 20-74; Lichty 12-58. PASSING: Patrick Henry - Meyer 15-22-1-136. Antwerp - Altimus 16-31-1-141. RECEIVING: Patrick Henry - Johnson 6-47; B. Behrman 3-12; Kurtz 2-32; Camp 2-23; A. Behrman 1-24; Kistner 1-(-2). Antwerp - Landers 7-62; Recker 5-49; Moore 2-22; Brewer 1-7; Lichty 1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.