As Antwerp continues to chart new territory in its stellar 2022 season, the unbeaten Archers face new challenges as the Division VII postseason continues.
Their first adversity came against an upset-minded Delphos Jefferson squad that pushed the 12-0 Archers to the brink before a late defensive spark gave Antwerp a chance to win in the final minutes of a 35-34 thriller.
The next adversity is yet to come as a bruising Gibsonburg squad (10-2) is the next foe up in the Region 26 postseason in a D-VII regional semifinal at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium in Liberty Center on Saturday.
For Antwerp, this weekend’s game marks the first time the program has reached the regional semifinals and Saturday’s 13th game will be the most games played in a single season in school history. That chance to keep playing is not taken for granted by the Archers and their head coach Jason Hale.
“We faced a lot of adversity Friday night, turning the ball over, which is not like us,” said Hale of the one-point squeaker against Jefferson that saw Antwerp commit a season-high three turnovers. “The biggest thing is, sometimes you’ve got to just survive and advance. You’ve gotta get lucky at times, and we have to go out and execute Saturday better than we did on Friday.”
Against Jefferson, sophomore Kaden Winslow ripped the ball free from Delphos Jefferson running back Andrew Miller at midfield with two minutes left in regulation. Five plays later, Carson Altimus completed an 11-yard pass to Landon Brewer, who broke free for a touchdown with 49.8 seconds left. Forgoing a tying PAT try for a go-ahead two-point conversion, Altimus bulled his way into the endzone on the conversion to put Antwerp up before a key sack from Derek Hines derailed any last-second hopes from Jefferson.
In the win, Altimus had just 148 yards on 33 pass attempts with two picks but rushed for a game-high 166 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Junior Reid Lichty had a monster two-way effort for the Archers, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries with seven receptions for 30 yards and a team-high 16 tackles on defense.
On the year, Altimus tallied 2,756 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions (189-of-283) while rushing for 899 yards and 21 touchdowns on 111 carries en route to the GMC’s Offensive Player of the Year awards. Defensively, the junior standout has 46 tackles, three forced fumbles, four passes defensed and an interception.
Lichty is right near Altimus in rushing output with 870 yards and 15 TDs on the ground along with 35 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. Lichty is the Archer defense’s leading tackler with 96 takedowns, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and a team-high three interceptions.
Brewer’s 53 receptions, 1,059 yards and 11 TDs lead the Archer receiving corps while Cam Fuller (39 catches, 609 yards, eight TDs) and Parker Moore (40 catches, 473 yards, seven TDs) round out a talented crew. Syris Gale has 88 tackles and six TFLs on the year while Brewer garnered GMC Defensive Player of the Year honors with two interceptions on the year. Fuller adds 52.5 tackles and two fumble recoveries while Xander Smith (51 tackles, one sack) and Hines (43 tackles, eight sacks, five TFLs, 10 QB hurries) provide for a bend-but-don’t-break unit.
The defensive side of the ball will be put to the test on Saturday as the Golden Bears of Gibsonburg can be described as not just a run-first offense but a run-first-second-and-third attack.
Sophomore QB Camden Mooney has thrown just 25 passes this season for 235 yards and four TDs as senior back Connor Smith has smashed not just would-be tacklers but records along the way in his final campaign.
Smith’s numbers are staggering as the 5-8, 180-pound fullback has tallied 3,144 yards and 44 rushing TDs this year alone as part of a Gibsonburg rushing attack averaging well over 330 yards per game. Smith, the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Player of the Year rolled up 309 yards and two touchdowns on Friday in a 30-20 win over third-seeded Waynesfield-Goshen after tallying 302 yards and all six Golden Bear TDs in a 42-14 first-round win over Edgerton. That win over the Bulldogs saw Gibsonburg run just one pass play, an incompletion, compared to 59 rushing attempts for 462 yards.
“First and foremost, they’re well coached, they do a great job with their offensive line,” said Hale of Saturday’s hard-nosed foe. “They know what they’re good at. All of our guys on defense have to do their job. If your job is filling a gap, fill a gap. If it’s reading a key, read that key and get to the ballcarrier. We’re definitely going to have to get guys flying to the ball and gang tackling, you certainly saw what happens if you don’t.”
Smith’s statistical explosion has the senior rocketing up the OHSAA record books as well with 6,380 career rushing yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. The yardage total this year and his career are both already Gibsonburg school records but the 2022 yardage total is 20th all-time despite being tallied in just three seasons. Smith’s 3,144 yards this season are seventh-most all-time. The 44 TDs this year and 91 career scores are both in the top 20 in state history.
Along with Smith, junior running back Cole Owens has returned from injury to provide a change of pace, rushing for 127 yards on six carries against Waynesfield-Goshen with an 82-yard TD run, while sophomore back Nolan Hoover has tallied 694 yards and three TDs this season for the Golden Bears. Antonio Salazar has 324 yards and three scores while Owens now has 251 yards and the TD on just 22 carries.
The backfield is aided by some big bodies up front, including senior tackle Camden Waugaman (6-4, 290), guard Martin Myerholtz (6-2, 215) and center Alex Porteous (5-9, 190), all first team SBC River picks.
Smith also leads the SBC River in tackles with 153 with four sacks while Myerholtz has 108 tackles and Mooney 61 from his free safety spot. Cornerback Grant Dawson (26 tackles) has four interceptions on the year while Salazar (52 tackles) has three.
One weapon the Archers will have at their disposal is a consistent running game with Altimus and Lichty in the backfield as ballcarriers.
“We talked about it after the Edgerton game, we have to be able to run the ball,” said Hale, whose squad has averaged 164.5 yards per game on the ground this year. “Teams that are successful in the postseason run the ball well. We’ve faced a really good running team this last week and face maybe an even better one this week. These guys knew they weren’t out of it against Jefferson, they stepped up and made the plays they had to.”
The winner of Saturday’s tilt between the Archers and Golden Bears will face either top-seeded McComb or fourth-seeded Lima Central Catholic in the Region 26 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at a neutral site to be determined.
