With just three weeks left in the 2022 football season, the field of teams competing narrows each Friday and Saturday night.
Among the final eight in Division VII are the unbeaten Antwerp Archers (13-0) and after a pair of nailbiters won on last-minute drives, the Blue and White find themselves just one win away from a berth in the state semifinals.
To reach the final four in the state, perennial powerhouse Lima Central Catholic (9-4) stands in the way with talent, experience and time spent on the big stages and will face the Archers at Donnell Stadium in Findlay on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Antwerp-LCC winner will advance to face another regional champion at a neutral site on Saturday, Nov. 26. The regional champion pairings have not been announced yet by the OHSAA.
Following an unbeaten regular season, the first GMC football title in school history and a 30-point win in the first round of the postseason, Antwerp has gone to the wire the last two weeks. First came a 35-34 win over Delphos Jefferson that required a Wildcat fumble in the final two minutes to set up a game-winning touchdown drive and two-point conversion.
Then came last Saturday’s thriller against Gibsonburg at Liberty Center, where the Archers led nearly the entire game before QB Carson Altimus was injured and the Golden Bears put together a game-tying TD drive and conversion. Altimus returned and promptly drove Antwerp for a go-ahead drive with 1:14 remaining in a 35-27 triumph.
Those crucial moments, along with extended tournament runs in basketball and baseball the last three seasons, have given the Antwerp roster and head coach Jason Hale the calmness necessary in big moments to get the job done.
“Our guys do a great job of staying grounded and continue to make plays,” said the Archer mentor. “Success breeds success and these guys have done a tremendous job in every sport. I know I can count on each and every one of them to make plays and do what we do.”
The next test comes against a team just as battle-tested in the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds. LCC dropped four games during the regular season but still earned the No. 4 seed in Region 26 thanks to a schedule featuring just two D-VII teams and wins over D-III Lima Shawnee and D-IV Newark Licking Valley. Eight of the 10 opponents on LCC’s slate made the playoffs, only 4-6 Shawnee and St. Andrew’s College (Ontario, Canada) excluded.
LCC defeated Tiffin Calvert and Delphos St. John’s by an 89-28 margin in the first two rounds before a showdown with top-seeded McComb saw the T-Birds hold off the Panthers in a 30-26 victory.
“Yes, our schedule definitely prepares us for all styles and all types of players,” said ninth-year LCC coach Scott Palte (71-31). “We have played a couple of spread type offenses somewhat similar to Antwerp. Fort Loramie, being another D7 school, stands out immediately as well as Huron. Both had dynamic playmaking QB’s like Antwerp and a bunch of athletes at receiver and RB. (They make it) very difficult to match-up with the ability to throw and run.”
Just as Altimus’ dual threat ability helps shape the Archers offensively, so too does the play of 6-2 junior QB Carson Parker for LCC. The T-Bird signal-caller has 1,875 passing yards, 12 TDs and nine interceptions but leads the team with 1,609 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground for an offense averaging 29.6 points and 372.9 yards per game offensively.
In the backfield with Parker is senior Gabe Cira, who has also eclipsed the millennium mark with 1,114 yards and nine TDs on the ground.
The Thunderbirds are far from run-only as speedy sophomore Matthew Quatman has tallied 766 yards and seven TDs on 40 receptions, along with 6-5 junior Billy Bourk (22 catches, 382 yards, 4 TDs) and 6-2 senior Sal Guagenti (19 catches, 304 yds, 1 TD).
“The biggest challenge they present is that they have a lot of playmakers on offense,” said Hale of Saturday’s foe. “Their QB is very skilled and experienced and does a great job. They wanna spread you out and run the ball and get downhill. They are physical and do a great job of finishing blocks. They are aggressive upfront.”
The two teams have never met before, but nearly collided in last year’s regional semifinals as Antwerp narrowly fell to Edon 26-21 and would have met LCC with a win. The two teams’ lone common opponent is Tinora, who defeated LCC 20-7 on Sept. 3 before Antwerp beat the Rams 20-14 on Sept. 16.
The potency of Antwerp’s big-play offense was shown off against Gibsonburg, especially in the first half, as Altimus threw for 367 yards on 33 attempts while Reid Lichty finished three drives with rushing touchdowns in a 479-yard showing. Landon Brewer (five catches, 121 yards) and Cam Fuller (four catches, 103 yards) hit the 100-yard mark while Parker Moore had six catches for 69 yards and a TD.
Though coming up lame with a leg injury in the fourth quarter that hampered his running ability against Gibsonburg, Altimus will be good to go against LCC as a key two-way threat. The junior QB has 3,123 yards and 33 TDs through the air while rushing for a team-high 954 yards and 21 TDs. Lichty adds a dual-threat aspect as well with 922 rush yards and 18 scores while catching 39 passes for 437 yards and one TD.
Brewer (58 catches, 1,180 yards, 12 TDs), Fuller (43, 712, eight), Moore (46, 542, eight) and Kaden Winslow (20, 209, three) form a deep and talented receiving corps.
“They’re really athletic at all positions with a lot of playmakers on the field,” said Palte. “The QB is as good as we’ve seen all year. We’re really going to have to find a way to limit the big plays on defense. Offensively, we need to be physical and control the line of scrimmage. We have run the ball well the last half of the season and need to continue that on Saturday.”
Defensively, LCC surrenders an average of 6.2 yards per play with 19 takeaways with a plus-three turnover ratio. Senior linebacker Ethan Frankhauser’s 96 tackles lead the T-Bird defense with three sacks while senior defensive end Jacob Lauck has 92 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Parker and Quatman have combined for 104 tackles and seven interceptions holding down the safety spots in LCC’s 4-3 defensive scheme.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.