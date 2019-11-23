LIMA — In the first half of Friday’s Division VI Region 23 championship game, Archbold ran 41 plays and had 11 first downs. Anna, meanwhile, ran just 12 plays and had five first downs.
Naturally, the halftime score was 28-0 Anna.
The No. 1 Rockets blasted off with TD drives of six plays, two plays and three plays en route to a convincing 42-7 win over the Bluestreaks at Lima Spartan Stadium, earning a spot in the Division VI state semifinals.
Anna (12-1) did not throw a pass in the first half, but had 11 rushes for 171 yards.
Star running back Riley Huelskamp garnered 135 yards on just seven carries, with scoring runs of 41 and eight yards in the first half. His counterpart, quarterback Bart Bixler, collected 36 yards on four carries, including a one yard jaunt.
The Rockets’ other score came on a 57-yard fumble return by Brandon Shannon.
On its opening possession, Archbold had the ball for 10 plays, but the drive stalled with an incompletion on the Anna 27 yard line. Archbold also had a 14-play drive that reached the Anna 12-yard line, but an 18 yard penalty essentially ended that threat. That drive ended on the last play of the first half with an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth down and 18 from the Anna 20.
Anna then received the second half kickoff and quickly put the game in a running clock situation, scoring in just four plays.
There, Bixler threw his first pass of the game, in a situation where everything was going right for Anna. An Archbold defender was in perfect position and batted the ball in the air and Anna’s Nolan Emerson somehow gathered it in for a 36-yard touchdown.
Archbold finally put together a scoring drive, getting a TD on an 18-yard pass from D.J. Newman to Antonio Cruz with 4:13 left to go in the third quarter. That brought the score to 35-7 and the running clock was turned off.
However, Anna answered with a nine play, 51-yard drive, scoring on two-yard Huelskamp run. That brought the final score to 42-7.
Huelskamp finished with 158 yards rushing on just 15 carries.
Noah Gomez was Archbold’s top runner, gaining 64 yards on 16 carries. Newman finished with 119 yards passing, with 11 completions on 23 attempts and one interception. Antonio Cruz had 83 yards receiving, on five catches.
“That was one heckuva football team, will anyone come within two touchdowns of them in the next two weeks?” Dominique asked. “Our game plan was to keep the ball out of their hands, but their defenders stayed with our speedy receivers toe to toe and didn’t let us do much. They’ve got a great offensive line and running back and their defense is solid. They deserved the regional tltle.”
“As far as our team, we’re still young, though we lose 11 seniors,” Dominique added. “Those seniors left the program better than when they came in. It’s now up to the younger guys to step up. I think we still have a good future ahead of us.”
Archbold finishes the season at 11-2. Anna advances to the state semifinals with a 12-1 mark to take on Mechanicsburg, with the winner facing either Howard East Knox or New Middletown Springfield for the Division VI state championship on Dec. 5 or 6.
Archbold Anna
First Downs 18 11
Rushing Yards 35-146 29-246
Passing Yards 119 46
Total Yards 265 292
Passing 11-24-1 2-2-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 4-43 5-45
Archbold 0 0 7 0 — 7
Anna 14 14 7 7 -42
An — Bixler 1-run (Ambros kick).
An — Huelskamp 41-run (Ambros kick).
An — Huelskamp 8-run (Ambros kick).
An — Shannon 57-fumble recovery (Ambros kick).
An — Emerson 36-pass from Bixler (Ambros kick).
Ar — Cruz 18-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
An — Huelskamp 2-run (Ambros kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Archbold — Gomez 16-64; Hogrefe 7-40; Newman 8-22; Dominique 3-29. Anna — Huelskamp 15-158; Bixler 7-53; Davies 7-35. PASSING: Archbold — Newman 11-23-1-119; Cruz 0-1-0. Anna — Bixler 2-2-0-46. RECEIVING: Archbold — Cruz 5-83; Taylor 2-0; Gomez 2-21; Zimmerman 2-15. Anna — Steward 1-10; Emerson 1-36.
