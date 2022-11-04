ANTWERP – In the postseason, they don’t have to be pretty. They don’t have to be the way you draw them up. And they don’t have to be convincing. The postseason comes down to the old saying, just win.
And Antwerp did just that.
The Archers overcame three turnovers and found a way in the final minute to rally for a 35-34 victory over visiting Delphos Jefferson in Division VII, Region 26 football playoff action Friday night at Archer Field.
Antwerp did so riding the back of junior quarterback Carson Altimus, who ran for three scores and added a touchdown toss before scoring the game winning two-point conversion to end the evening.
“He is a gamer,” noted Archer head coach Jason Hale. “He just does everything for us. Carson is such a smart football player and just goes out and makes plays for us. He makes good decisions and he really is like a coach on the field.”
With the Archers down 34-27 in the fourth quarter, things looked bleak for the blue and white when Altimus was picked off at the 3:09 mark of the final period.
However, after Delphos Jefferson picked up one first down, the Archer defense forced a Wildcat fumble to give the Antwerp offense one more chance in taking over at midfield.
From there, two completions from Altimus to Camden Fuller netted 11 yards before the Archer signal caller connected with Parker Moore to the Wildcat 26.
Following a 13-yard pass to Fuller, Altimus found Reid Lichty for two-yards to put Antwerp at the Delphos Jefferson 11. The Antwerp quarterback then hooked up with Landon Brewer for a scoring strike that got the Archers within 34-33 with 49 seconds on the clock.
There was no decision to be made as Antwerp was going for the win. Altimus took the snap and willed his way into the endzone for the two-point conversion giving Antwerp a 35-34 advantage.
“No thought at all of anything else,” Hale noted. “We called a play and Carson had another idea and that is where we trust him with that. He has such a nose for the game.”
With the victory, Antwerp improves to 12-0 on the season and will now face Gibsonburg (10-2) in regional semifinal action Saturday night at a site to be determined. The Golden Bears advanced by defeating Waynesfield Goshen 30-20 Friday evening.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Hale concluded. “I am so proud of these kids and they just kept believing. They had no doubt they would find a way to win this game.”
Altimus finished the night with 158 rushing yards on 17 carries, posting touchdown runs of 45, 14 and 23 yards, while also throwing for 146 yards, completing 22 of 34 passes.
Reid Lichty chipped in 131 yards on the ground over ten carries, including a touchdown run of 12 yards.
Delphos Jefferson ended the night with 329 rushing yards in the contest, led by quarterback Trent Teman with 151 yards on 28 carries. Andrew Miller added 128 yards on 23 carries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.