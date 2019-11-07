Bellevue and Wauseon already have a history in the OHSAA playoffs and more will be added to the lore after yet another meeting on Saturday.
For the third time in five years, the Indians (8-2) and the Redmen (6-4) will clash in the D-IV Region 14 playoffs with the series tied at one game apiece.
Most recently, the two met in 2015 with Bellevue prevailing 18-0, one year after Wauseon won, 34-12.
This edition of the matchup features a Redmen squad that slipped into week 11 after dropping a heart-breaker to Clyde, 28-20. Bellevue had a chance to tie late but a Keegan Ray pass was intercepted, sealing it for the Fliers.
The Redmen earned the seventh seed and will be making their 19th playoff appearance, reaching the state semifinals in 1996, 2001 and 2012. In 2012, Bellevue made it to the finals only to fall to Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.
Seven of the last nine seasons, the Redmen have been in the playoffs, most recently in 2017. They fell to Ottawa-Glandorf in 2016, 49-34 and defeated Napoleon in the 2012 run, 35-20.
“They have a big physical offensive line,” explained Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “We will need to be able to maintain our gaps to limit their running attack.”
Against the Fliers, Bellevue was held to just 50 yards rushing but managed to get the passing game on track as Ray threw for 242 yards targeting Jack Fitzgerald six times for 51 yards.
Moore is convinced his team will need to not only slow the running game but also neutralize one of the Redmen’s biggest weapons, wide receiver, Caleb Marshall.
“We need to play sound gap control defense and know where Marshall is at all times,” he said.
Wauseon is allowing nearly 17 points per game and 261 yards per game behind a talented defense, led by Jonas Tester who has 66.5 tackles with 2.5 for loss while Isaac Wilson has 60.5 tackles and 14 for loss.
Noah Tester has added 55.5 tackles while grabbing three interceptions, including a touchdown, while Sean Brock has 50.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. Matt Shaw has six sacks while Connar Penrod leads the team with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Limiting Bellevue will start with the Indians’ ability to move the football on offense, something that wasn’t easy against Archbold in a 38-0 loss in week ten.
“I want us to get back to playing with confidence like we have all season,” admitted Moore about his offense.
That confidence came after stunning Fairview, 17-14, in week one and in total winning three games against teams with winning records.
Most notably was Wauseon’s 28-27 victory over Patrick Henry in overtime in week eight.
The Indians are scoring nearly 27 points per game and posting 357 yards on average, thanks to an offense that can score through the air or in the running game.
Dual-threat quarterback, Cody Figy is the spark plug for the Wauseon offense carrying 78 times for 365 yards and six touchdowns while completing 161 of 274 passes for 2,246 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Penrod has been the leader in the receiving corps with 57 receptions for 842 yards and 10 TDs while Noah Tester has caught 45 balls for 589 yards and four trips to the endzone.
Wauseon will make its eighth appearance in the playoffs, the last time coming in 2017. They also have one state championship in 1993.
“Our team has worked hard all season to get to this point of hosting a playoff game,” he concluded. “We will be focused and working hard this week to continue our season further.”
