With one seeding upset under their belts amidst a historic season for the Defiance football program, the Bulldogs are thinking one thing heading into Friday’s Division III Region 10 second-round playoff contest.
“Why not us?”
After an eyebrow-raising 63-28 win over fourth-seeded Lodi Cloverleaf, the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (7-4) have the chance to win multiple playoff games for the first time since 2003 with a tough task awaiting Friday at historic Arlin Field in Mansfield against the 9-2 Mansfield Senior Tygers.
“Our players felt like most people weren’t giving us much of a shot,” said DHS head coach Travis Cooper, whose Bulldogs shook off an early close game with a 21-0 run in the first half to seize control. “They wanted to prove to people that we belonged in the playoffs and they were ready as soon as they stepped off the bus.
“Now the challenge is not to be satisfied and to stay hungry … We need to ratchet it up a notch this week.”
In the win over Cloverleaf, Defiance racked up 530 yards of offense, including 360 yards on the ground, both marking single-game highs in Cooper’s tenure with the Bulldogs. On the day Defiance averaged 11.5 yards per play, including 10.6 yards per carry as a team.
Leading that offensive outburst, junior Brogan Castillo racked up 251 yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs. The scoring effort is tied for the second-most in a game in school history while the yardage put him over 1,000 yards for the season at 1,247 this year, which is 10th in school history.
Statistics aside, the Bulldogs will put in a clean-slate mentality for their second two-hour-plus road trip of the postseason against the fifth-seeded Tygers. Mansfield Senior recorded its third shutout of the season in a 38-0 first-round win over Ontario, holding the Warriors to just 72 total yards and five turnovers. That defense, along with a bevy of high-caliber athletes, will present perhaps the biggest challenge to date for the Bulldogs.
“They have a tremendous number of athletes,” said Cooper. “They have size and speed. They are going to test us in a lot of different ways.”
Head coach Chioke Bradley, a Mansfield Senior graduate, is the winningest coach in program history with a 91-49 record entering Friday and has guided the program to the postseason nine times in his 13 seasons, including a run to the Division III state championship game in 2019 as part of a 13-2 season.
Bradley has two sons on the team that play significant roles in senior receiver/defensive back Keontez (17 catches, 213 yards, one TD, one punt return TD, 24.1 yards per kick return) and senior running back/linebacker Mekhi (four catches, 41 yards, one TD). The former will compete collegiately as an early enrollee cornerback at Kent State University while the latter has received offers from MAC schools, including Toledo, while finishing as a state placer at 215 in wrestling last season.
Junior quarterback Duke Reese (6-4, 205) runs things under center for the Tygers, completing 110-of-218 passes for 1,701 yards and 15 TDs with five INTs while rushing for 276 yards and six TDs on 68 attempts.
The offense is aided by junior Zyion Brown (5-9, 190, 634 yards, one TD) and senior Ricky Mills (5-11, 220, 435 yards, 13 TDs) in the backfield.
RT Ahmaan Thomas, RG Isaiah Davis, C Jaden Jones, LG Carmelo Smith, LT Jahmere Dotson-Thomas
That backfield and offense is aided by a behemoth offensive front of tackles Jahmere Dotson (Jr., 6-4, 280) and Ahmaan Thomas (Jr., 6-4, 290, Marshall offer), guards Isaiah Davis (Sr., 6-3, 315) and Carmelo Smith (Jr., 6-2, 250) and sophomore center Jaden Jones (6-2, 330). The starting unit’s average dimensions are 6-3, 293 pounds.
“They are right up there with the biggest teams we’ve faced this season, but that doesn’t bother us,” said Cooper. “It’s been that way every game this season. We just need to play our game. WE need to be sound in our assignments and execution. We don’t have guys all over the field who are signed or being recruited by Division I programs. We just have a bunch of guys that play for each other and just wnat to earn another week of playing ball.”
When the Tygers take to the air, 6-0 junior receiver Amarr Davis is the big-play spark in the Mansfield offense with 39 catches for 752 yards and eight TDs in his second year with the program after transferring from Mansfield Christian. Sophomore Nate Dismuke (21 catches, 317 yards, three TDs) and 6-5 junior Elias Owens (17 catches, 291 yards, one TD) provide plenty of targets for Reese.
However, defensively is where the Tygers hang their hat. Mansfield Senior allows just 200.6 yards and 13.8 points per game defensively, including just 78.8 yards rushing per contest.
Mekhi Bradley leads the Mansfield defensive unit with 93 tackles, along with 8.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Keontez Bradley has 40 tackles, two TFLs and two interceptions on the year. Davis is also a big-play man on the defensive side, picking off a team-high seven passes, including a pick-six, while tallying 24 tackles and seven pass break-ups. Mills has 76 tackles, 23 TFLs and three sacks while seniors Aaron Thornton (83 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, five sacks) and Leo Hess (72 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, two sacks) aid the cause.
In order to reach the regional semifinals, Defiance will need to establish its running game, an aspect of the Bulldogs’ game that has paid dividends. Along with Castillo’s 1,247 rush yards and 13 TDs, the bellcow back also has 15 catches for 316 yards and four TDs. Senior Craig Nichols will look to build off a solid postseason debut (nine carries, 74 yards, one TD, two catches, 35 yards, one TD) with 429 yards and seven TDs this year, along with a kick return touchdown.
Senior Brian Phillips will be relied on on both sides of the ball with team-highs in receptions (48) and yardage (518) with two TDs while anchoring the DHS secondary with 41 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. Speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder was a game-breaker against Cloverleaf (three catches, 102 yards, one TD, two carries, 35 yards) and has 473 yards and five TDs on 41 receptions.
The Bulldog defense has allowed just 15.3 points per game on the season, forcing 14 turnovers. Junior Garrett Rodenberger leads the unit with 86.5 tackles while picking off two passes. Sophomore Abel Rubio adds 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a pick while senior defensive end Gavin Miller has put up 46.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“The support (from the community) has been truly amazing,” noted Cooper. “Our town and school have really given our players a jolt with their support. I’m expecting our town will pack the house in Mansfield. This town loves its football..”
OTHER NOTES: Defiance and Mansfield Senior have faced off only one other time, a 26-6 Tyger victory in 1943 in Mansfield … Mansfield’s lone two losses came in weeks three and four, but are nothing to sneeze at. The Tygers lost to Division II No. 3 Massillon Washington 33-0 before falling to 10-0 Millersburg West Holmes (No. 3 D-IV) in their Ohio Cardinal Conference opener … Since 1972, Arlin Field has hosted 81 playoff games, counting Friday night with Defiance. Of those 81 games, just eight are home games for the Tygers with a 6-1 record for Mansfield Senior … Prior to the 2021 season, Arlin Field underwent a $1.5 million upgrade that included LED stadium flights, infrastructure repairs, bleacher renovations and drainage repairs to the 85-year-old field that seats around 10,400 people.
DIRECTIONS: Take OH-15 E for about 15 miles before reaching a fork with OH-115 S. Stay right onto OH-115 S for 7.2 miles until you reach Kalida, then turn on E. North Street for 0.2 miles and continue straight onto OH-115 S. Turn left to merge onto US-30 E towards Mansfield. For about 88.9 miles, keeping right to stay on US-30 E on multiple occasions. Take the Trimble Road exit, continue onto Trimble Road for 0.6 miles before turning left at the light onto W. Fourth Street.
