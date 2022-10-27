For Napoleon, Edon and North Central, the first round of the postseason will all share challenges.
For Napoleon, a 4-6 season in Tyler Swary’s first season earned the Wildcats the 16th and final seed in the Division IV Region 14 playoffs and a date with the No. 1 team in the state. For Edon, a slip-up in week 10 at Ottawa Hills dropped the 5-5 Bombers to the 16 seed in Division VII Region 26 to face the No. 2 McComb Panthers.
For North Central, everything is new as the banged-up Eagles finished 6-4 in their first varsity season, good for 14th in Region 26 and the program’s week 11 game.
In all, the first round will bring memories, adversity and most importantly: the chance to play more football. The following is a preview of area football playoff contests:
DIVISION IV
NAPOLEON AT CLEVELAND GLENVILLE
Thanks to a week 10 win against Bowling Green, Napoleon will get the chance to play in week 11 for the first time in nine years (not counting 2020) as the 4-6 Wildcats qualified in Division IV Region 10.
Swary’s squad will face an uphill battle in a loaded region as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll, the Glenville Tarblooders (9-0) await in a Friday tilt at Collinwood High School in Cleveland.
Seeding aside, the task is daunting for the Wildcats as Glenville continued its astounding run in the Senate Athletic League, shutting out all six league opponents by a 246-0 margin. The Tarblooders, coached by longtime mentor Ted Ginn Sr., have not lost a league game since 1997. The roster is dotted with multiple Division I recruits in key spots, led by senior linebacker Arvell Reese, an Ohio State commit and the No. 8 player in the state per Rivals.com. Junior cornerback Bryce West has scholarship offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Georgia, among others, as the No. 1 junior in Ohio per 247sports.com while junior Damrion Witten (6-4, 215) is an Ohio State target, along with junior running back D’Shawntae Jones. Jones rushed for 230 yards in a week two win over Olentangy Liberty while in week three he tallied 126 yards and two scores as Glenville dealt Avon (9-1, No. 6 D-II) its only loss of the season, 27-21.
In nine games, the Tarblooders have allowed 35 total points and none since week three.
For Napoleon, a streaky season saw the ‘Cats start 0-3, win three of four before falling to league powers Anthony Wayne and Southview ahead of week 10’s 21-13 win over BG. Andrew Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season as the senior running back has tallied 1,008 yards and nine TDs on the ground while leading the Wildcats with 26 catches, 410 yards and six TD receptions.
QB Owen Espinoza has thrown five TD passes since taking over as starter following an injury to senior Blake Wolf earlier this season. Preston Speaks and Lawson Seibel add backfield depth with 295 and 280 yards rushing, respectively, and four combined TDs.
DIVISION VII
EDON AT MCCOMB
High-flying Edon continued its aerial assault this season on opposing defenses, though the Bombers struggled to find consistency in a 5-5 regular season. With a trip to the postseason in hand, Bob Olwin’s squad will try to play the underdog role to perfection with a trip to Hancock County against top-seeded McComb (9-1).
The Bombers were 4-1 in Toledo Area Athletic Conference games and 1-4 outside the league. However, the four non-league losses were against teams that will compete in the postseason with a 32-7 (Edgerton, Antwerp, Fort Loramie, Norwalk St. Paul).
Sophomore QB Kyler Sapp passed for 298 yards and three scores against Ottawa Hills in a 24-20 week 10 loss that saw the Bombers lead 20-7 in the first half. The Bomber signal-caller is now up to 2,904 yards and 26 TDs this season on 219-of-355 passing.
However, the Edon defense (24.7 ppg allowed) will be pushed to the brink with the No. 4 scoring offense in the state in Division VII in the McComb Panthers (44.4 ppg). Andrew Swisher has 1,233 yards and 18 TDs on the year for the Panthers while QB Grant Dishong has thrown 12 TD passes and 888 yards (39-of-63). Braxton Althauser is another scoring great with 681 yards and 15 TDs on just 68 carries while Dishong has 123 yards on the ground. Camden Glaser has 478 yards and seven TD catches to lead the receiving corps for the Panthers with Althauser (11 catches, 327 yards, six TDs) and Chase Woodruff (20 catches, 307 yards, five TDs) aiding the cause.
Swisher has also returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season and leads the Panther defense with 80 tackles, 18 TFLs and a pair of interceptions as McComb is second in the BVC with 16.2 ppg and 217.2 ypg allowed and has won eight straight since a week-two loss to D-VI No. 1 Marion Local by a 390-92 margin.
The two teams have never met in program history and the winner will advance to round two against either Upper Scioto Valley or Pandora-Gilboa.
NORTH CENTRAL AT WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN
For the first time in program history (a term that applies to nearly everything for North Central this year), the Eagle football program will play in the postseason.
The first-year varsity squad won six of its 10 games this season, earning them a No. 14 seed in the Region 26 field and a long trip south to Auglaize County against the Waynesfield-Goshen Tigers.
The regular season came to a rough closing as NC traveled to Michigan’s No. 1 Division 8 team, Whiteford, and were outscored 30-0 in the first half. Due to some injuries that decreased the Eagles’ number of available players to 14, the teams did not play the final two quarters and had a continuous running clock in the second quarter. NC did not record a first down and had just 20 yards of offense.
Joey Burt has led the Eagles’ offense all year, finishing the regular season with 967 yards and 11 TDs in the run-heavy attack.
Waynesfield-Goshen, which finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in Division VII, has outscored opponents 424-48 this year, led by a powerhouse rushing attack. QB Drew Breitigam was named Northwest Central Conference Offensive Player of the Year this week after completing 65-of-106 passes for 1,280 yards and 22 TDs while rushing for 564 yards and seven scores despite not playing much in the second half of more than half of the Tigers’ games.
Senior running back Aiden Biederman was a NWCC first-teamer after rushing for 1,006 yards and 16 TDs while Jayden Elliott (17 catches, 355 yards, four TDs) and junior Dalton Jordan (35 catches, 773 yards, 13 TDs) were first teamers at both receiver and defensive back. Elliott had two punt return TDs on the year. Logan Webb and Hayden Fox will provide a major test for the NC offensive line as the two Tiger defensive lineman were first team all-league performers and measure up at 6-3, 320 pounds and 6-7, 350 pounds, respectively.
This playoff year marks the third straight playoff appearance for the Tigers and fourth straight year with a winning record. The 10 wins are the most since a 10-1 season in 1989 and a win Friday would set a school record for wins in a single season.
Friday’s winner will face either sixth-seeded Gibsonburg or 11-seed Edgerton in the second round.
