Following years of building up a small-school program and playing the role of the hunter, Antwerp now has the task of being the hunted and continuing its storybook season when D-VII second-round playoff action rolls around Friday night at Archer Field.
The 11-0 Archers (No. 3 Division VII) set a single-season school record with their 11th win of the season in a 43-13 rout of Hardin Northern to begin the postseason. That No. 2 seed in Region 26 clinched two home playoff games for Antwerp and the second will come against an up-and-coming squad from Delphos Jefferson (6-4).
The Jeffcats, seeded 10th entering the postseason, avenged a 41-21 loss to seventh-seeded Ayersville in the regular season with a 31-26 win over the Pilots in round one, scuttling a GMC rematch with Antwerp and instead earning the first playoff win for Jefferson since 2016.
Despite the disparity in records, Antwerp is not overlooking the Wildcats, according to head coach Jason Hale.
“It’s not going to be easy, Jefferson is rolling right now coming into the playoffs,” said Hale, whose squad has averaged 42.5 points per contest en route to the school’s first football conference title. “We have to be ready to match their intensity.”
Against Hardin Northern, the Archers seized control early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and out-gained the Polar Bears 480-177. Junior QB Carson Altimus threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more while running back Reid Lichty rumbled for 181 yards and two TDs.
Antwerp’s balance has shown through as the prolific offense averages over 150 rush yards per game while Altimus leads a passing game averaging 262.2 yards per game. The junior QB has eye-popping numbers, completing 67 percent of his passes (167-of-250) for 2,608 yards and 30 TDs with just one interception while rushing for 733 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Altimus’ leading target has been Landon Brewer (49 catches, 1,023 yards, 10 TDs), along with Cam Fuller (35 catches, 591 yards, eight TDs), Parker Moore (35 catches, 434 yards, seven TDs) and Lichty (28 catches, 373 yards), who also leads the team in rushing with 742 yards and 14 scores.
Overshadowed by a powerhouse offense is a very stingy defensive unit that allows just 193 yards per contest while forcing 24 turnovers. Lichty leads that unit with 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions while Syris Gale (74 tackles, five TFLs), Dayne Sholl (49 tackles, three TFLs), Fuller (48.5 tackles, 1.5 TFLs) and Xander Smith (44 tackles, one sack) all are contributors to the defensive output.
The Archers will have an intriguing test in round two as Delphos Jefferson has shaken off a 1-3 start to capture six wins in their final seven games and punch a playoff ticket under fourth-year head coach Ben Rahrig. After reaching the postseason four straight years from 2013-16 (37-9 combined record), the Wildcats had won just 11 games in the five years since with Rahrig winning just one of 16 games in 2019 and 2020 combined. In 2021, the Wildcats qualified for the D-VI postseason with a 3-7 record but this time around, a veteran core and hard-nosed offensive attack has Jefferson excited on the gridiron again.
6-4, 175-pound senior quarterback Trent Teman powers the offense for Rahrig’s squad, passing for 1,451 yards (91-of-150) and 16 TDs with eight picks while rushing for 628 yards and 12 more scores. Senior Andrew Miller leads the rushing attack as a versatile weapon for the Jeffcats with 874 rushing yards and seven TDs along with 25 catches for 412 yards and three TDs.
“An early glance at Jefferson is that they are a much improved football team,” said Hale. “They are big and they are physical. They do a great job of ball control and executing their game plan. They make explosive plays on offense and we have to be disciplined on defense.”
A two-way player to watch for will be 6-0 senior Braylon Scalf, who has a team-high 29 catches, 427 yards and four TDs but also has a whopping 10 interceptions from his cornerback spot. Tight end Karder Agner (6-3, eight catches, 261 yards, three TDs) will also be a target while speedy senior Cody Bailey has 27 catches for 235 yards and four TDs offensively while returning a punt and kickoff for touchdowns this season.
The Wildcats were third in the NWC with 333.7 yards per game and were tied for second in the league for fewest turnovers. An opportunistic defense forced three turnovers by Ayersville in the playoff victory while a balanced offense tallied 142 pass yards, 174 rush yards and no turnovers.
Against the Pilots, Miller had 106 yards rushing with a TD while Teman completed 11-of-15 passes for 142 yards and two scores while rushing for a TD and 52 yards on 14 totes.
“We did not execute as well as we should have last week in our first-round game,” noted Hale.” If we can clean that up and focus on the details, we can give ourselves a great chance to get a win.”
Friday’s matchup marks the first time the two schools have ever met on the gridiron. The winner of the second-round matchup will advance to a regional semifinal Saturday, Nov. 12 at a neutral site against either No. 3 seed Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0) or sixth-seeded Gibsonburg (9-2).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.