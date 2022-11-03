BLOOMDALE — With a convincing 37-7 upset win over seventh-seeded Marengo Highland last week 10th-seeded Tinora comes into week 12 with even higher ambitions against the second-seeded Elmwood Royals.
Coming into the season, everyone knew with the additions of teams like Coldwater, Archbold, Liberty Center, Port Clinton and others that Division V, Region 18 was going to be a very tough region to play in.
So when Tinora fell to 4-3 after a 22-6 loss to Ayersville in week six, the prospects of a third-straight season with a playoff win were becoming dim for the Rams, especially for an offens that had gone three-straight weeks without scoring more than 14 points.
But the season continued, Tinora picked up three-straight wins to end the season, the latter two of which saw the offense come alive to score more than 30 points for only the second and third times all season, and that all came to a head in their win over the Fighting Scots last week.
“We’ve had a boatload of injuries all year as every team does, but as some of of offensive line came back they started to gel and click together,” said Tinora interim head coach Jeff Schliesser, who took over for 25-year head coach Kenny Krouse after his resignation midway through the season. “We are just really excited to be in this situation because we didn’t necessarily plan on being here so being able to extend our season this long is super exciting for all of the players and coaches.”
In typical Tinora fashion, the rushing game and their defense has led the way all season. In that rushing game, it has been a plethora of options as with leading rusher Brandon Edwards (134 att., 805 yards, 8 TDs) out for the season, the Rams leaned on Cole Anders and Dallas Dachenhaus (103 att., 542 yards, 5 TDs) last week and it worked to pefection. Anders ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on just five carries while Dallas Dachenhaus was the lead back carrying the ball 11 times for 102 yards and a score. Grady Gustwiler also saw some work with eight carries for 61 yards. Gustwiler was also active in the passing game catching all three of quarterback Dominic Graziani’s three passes for 55 yards and a score.
“We have finally managed to get Cole Anders more involved this season. He’s such a weapon that we hadn’t been able to utilize most of the year and he’s finally gotten going, giving us a huge boost,” Schliesser said. “Obviously the loss of Brandon Edwards is huge so we are working on finding production elsewhere at this point.”
Elmwood’s offense tells a different story and it is one of dominance in all facets of the offensive game as Mason Oliver has run for 1,668 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season while quarterback Hayden Wickard has thrown for 2,750 yards and 29 scores on the season. Wickard threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in their 42-24 win over Delta last week. Mason Mossberger is tops in the receiving corps with with 39 catches for 851 yards and 13 scores.
“They bring a ton of balance,” Schliesser said. “You stop one weapon and they’ve got two or three more ready to counter back with … We scrimmaged them earlier this season so right now we are kind of focusing more on shoring up our secondary. Our front seven have done a great job stopping the run all year so it’s more about making sure we are good to go on the back end this week.”
The Rams have thrived in low-scoring games all season their only three losses this season to Liberty Center (31-0), Antwerp (20-14) and Ayersville (22-6) have been games where the Rams have given up three or more scores. Of their eight wins, only one team scored more than once with the Rams taking down Wauseon 27-14 back in week two.
A big part of the defense for the Rams will of course be the offense too a look to utilize their stout rushing attack to eat up clock and the time that Elmwood’s offense has to do damage. Jacob Bishop has been an excellent kicker both for field goals and at flipping the field with punt so Schliesser and crew will look to him to put his defense in better situations.
But when sustaining drives, the Rams know that priority number one will be ball security.
“We’ve been saying for a couple of weeks now that we need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Quit stalling our own drives with penalties and turnover,” Schliesser said. “So we’ve been practicing ball security and even if we go three and out having Jacob Bishop there to flip the field is better than a turnover. His ability to flip the field will be a huge factor in this game.”
This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
