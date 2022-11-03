Heading into week 12 of the high school football season just two NWOAL schools remain as top seeded Liberty Center and 10th-seeded Patrick Henry are searching for a spot in the final 16 in the state this week.
The two teams come in on the opposite side of the favorite spectrum as Liberty Center (11-0) is ranked fourth in the state in Division V and has rolled over teams all season where as Patrick Henry (7-4) has caught fire late in the season, sneaking their way into the 10th seed after being as low as 13th at one point in the season.
Both teams, however, are faced with challenging squads as is expected when a team reaches this point of the season. The following is a preview of the two week 12 showdowns:
LIBERTY-BENTON
AT LIBERTY CENTER
Nobody seems to be able to figure out Liberty Center this season as since an underwhelming offensive showing in a 16-0 win over Archbold in week five, the Tigers have trampled over their opponents all the way through week one of the playoffs.
Since that win over the Blue Streaks, they haven’t scored less than 40 points per game and are averaging an average scoring margin of plus-40. They’ve only scored less than 30 points twice this season and have only given up more than two scores twice.
The most recent of those times came last week in their round one 61-20 win over 2021 Division IV state final four participant Port Clinton. The 61 points for the Tigers is second time they’ve put up 60 points in a game since 2013. The first was their 69-6 first round playoff win over New London in the 2020 season. Those two instances are the only two time Liberty Center has scored 60 in a playoff game since the eight-team format was installed in 1999.
But ironically, the Tigers will get a team this season that outdid their 61-performance as Liberty-Benton (8-3) downed Archbold 63-35 last week.
“Anytime you can win a playoff game, that’s a big deal but we understand the task we have ahead of us. We knew that region 18 was going to be a meat grinder no matter what we did and here we are living that right now,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “We are going to have to play a team that looked really good, almost unbeatable on Friday so we have a tough task ahead of us and the kids know it.”
Liberty-Benton put on an offensive clinic against an Archbold team that came in at 8-2 and had only given up more than two scores three times all season. It’s the first time since 2006 in a 62-28 loss to Patrick Henry that the Blue Streaks have given up more than 60 points in a game.
The Eagles put up 603 yards in the game including 425 through the air and 178 on the ground. Kameron Garlock threw for 388 yards and six scores on a 21-of-29 passing while Seth Eichert put up a massive 221 receiving yards and three scores on eight catches. Lincoln Garlock added five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mason Modd caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were able to spread the ball around the field and get the ball to their playmakers,” Mohler said. “They made every play that they had to and when you face a team that makes plays like that it is a sickening feeling because for two downs you can do everything right and then on third down, they make a play.”
For the season, Liberty-Benton has shown an affinity for the air attack as Kam Garlock has thrown for 2,799 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 72% completion rate. His top receiver is Lincoln Garlock who has 901 yards and nine touchdowns but Eichert is not far behind with 890 yards and 12 scores on the season. Kam Garlock is also their most efficient runner as he leads the team with 460 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.
“They’ve got a lot of athletes, it isn’t like they are hiding a kid somewhere. Every kid they put other there is a good athlete and then they’ve got a good quarterback too that’s really intelligent. He throws a nice ball and gets the ball where it needs to be,” Mohler said. And their offensive line is full of big strong kids who are very athletic.”
But the Tigers have athletes too and it has shown all season, especially in the run game as they have run for almost 300 rushing yards per game this season behind a stable of running threats that starts with Matthew Orr.
Orr leads the team with 1,134 yards and 17 scores on 109 carries while Colton Kruse (105 att., 850 yards, 13 TDs) and first-team all-NWOAL quarterback Zane Zeiter (69 att., 603 yards, 2 TDs) have also been a big part of that bruising run game. And the good news for Liberty Center is that the Eagles have proven to be susceptible to elite rushing teams this season. Archbold’s Carson Dominique rushed for 222 yards 28 carries last week.
And on defense the Tigers have been even more prolific. Led by defensive player of the year Owen Box (39 tackles, 10 sacks) and Orr (51 tackles), the Tigers have been able to stop almost anyone that has come their way this season. But a passing defense that is clicking like the one the Eagles have right now is a new challenge.
“It’s about picking our poison and being at the right spot at the right time,” Mohler said of defending the L-B offense. “We can’t get caught flat footed because if you do their receivers are going to get behind you and hurt you. We’e got to make sure we are moving fast and making their quarterback as uncomfortable as we can.
The Tigers lost their only meeting with Liberty-Benton which came in the form of a 16-7 first-round playoff loss in 2012. The Eagles went to the state final four that season.
Patrick Henry at Ashland Crestview
Tenth-seeded Patrick Henry pulled the upset last week with an 18-10 win over seventh-seeded Ottawa Hills (8-2) in Division VI, Region 22 and they will be looking to do the same this week in a tilt with second-seeded and undefeated Ashland Crestview (11-0).
The Cougars come into the contest having won 23 of their past 24 games with the only loss being a 42-14 defeat to eventual Division VI state champion Carey in the regional semifinals last year.
This season, the Cougars are looking for revenge with the Blue Devils holding the top seed in the region and to get that revenge they’ll first have to get by a Patriots squad that is playing good football to end the season.
With their win over the Green Bears last week they have won three-straight including a 20-14 upset win over Archbold in week 10 that catapulted them into the 10th spot in the region. In all three wins, their pass-heavy offense saw an explosion as Nash Meyer has now thrown for over 300 yards passing in the last three weeks.
“The thing I like right now is we are playing with a lot of confidence and we are playing with a lot passion right now,” Patriots head coach Bill Inselman said of his squad. “And both of those things are critical if you want to continue to play in the playoffs.”
Meyer and his stable of talented receivers have dazzled all season as the signal caller has thrown for 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season. Two-time first team all-NWOAL receiver Landon Johnson has put up another stellar season with 80 catches for 1,057 yards but Aiden Behrman has been the redzone theat hauling down 50 passes for 709 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Patriots have gotten limited production on the ground but Meyer also leads the way there with 322 yards and 12 rushing scores. Cody McCance is second on the team with 210 yads and three rushing touchdowns.
“Our biggest area of improvement has been in our offensive line pass protection. As we have protected our quarterback better, our offense got better,” Inselman said. “Nash (Meyer) has gotten better too though and I feel our receiving corps is as deep as it has been in many years.”
Scoring early will be a focus for the Patriots team against a Crestview squad that while they can be balanced, has shown more of a propensity to put the ball on the ground this season.
They are led by senior running back Adison Reymer who has totaled 1,316 yards and 19 touchdowns on 185 carries this season. Fellow senior Michael Mays has also been a nice piece in the backfield with 580 yards and nine scores this season. Behind center it is senior Hayden Kuhn who has been able to keep defense honest and is a big reason why the Cougars are outsourcing opponents 37-20 on the season. Kuhn has thrown for 1,311 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception on the season.
Luckily enough for Patrick Henry, the Patriots have had a solid defense all season save for a three game stretch that saw them give up an average of over 40 points per game to Bryan, Wauseon and Liberty Center. The last three weeks though the Patirots have been up to their usual antics that sw them hold their first five opponents to only one score. Over the last three weeks the defense is giving up just 10 points per game.
Leading that defense has been first team all-NWOAL linebacker Houston Miranda who has 93 tackes, a team-best 11 tackles for loss and two sacks. Grant Smith has been a pain for offensive lines as he has eight tackles for loss and a team-best 12 sacks. Aiden Behrnman has been one of the better secondary players on the team with 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season.
“Watching them on film, we think they resemble Archbold on our schedule more than anybody. They’ve got a nice running back and a dual-threat quarterback which makes them hard to defend,” Inselmann said. “We think it is important that we stop the run first but for a running team they like to spread the ball out as much as any team we’ve seen this year so a big key to that is containing the quarterback.”
This will be the second ever meeting for the Patriots against Crestview with Patrick Henry winning the first meeting 38-7 in a first round playoff meeting back in 2008.
