Of its eight members, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League will see six compete in week 11 as playoff qualifiers. Bryan and Wauseon will make their appearances in Division IV with Liberty Center, Archbold and Delta in Division V and Patrick Henry in Division VI.
LC navigated its way through a rugged league slate unblemished to earn its first outright league crown since 2011 while Bryan won its final three games of the regular season to finish strong and earn its third playoff trip in five years.
With a busy Friday in store, here’s a preview of the NWOAL’s first-round playoff matchups:
DIVISION IV
BRYAN AT ELYRIA CATHOLIC
For the third time in five seasons, Bryan will compete in week 11 as the 6-4 Golden Bears nabbed the No. 14 seed in Division IV Region 14 with a 21-7 win over Wauseon in week 10 as part of a 4-1 run over the second half of the regular season.
That run will be rewarded by a 2-hour, 22-minute, 142-mile trip east to third-seeded Elyria Catholic (8-2) for a first-round matchup. The Golden Bears will lean on a hard-nosed run game and a two-headed backfield monster. QB Jase Kepler has flourished in recent weeks when leading running back Sam Herold was injured, and has racked up a team-high 910 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 137 carries while passing for 1,173 yards and seven TDs.
Herold was back in action in week 10 vs. Wauseon and ran for 100 yards to up his season totals to 784 yards and nine scores while Ayden Pelz has 433 yards and five TDs to aid the backfield contingent.
The Bears’ opponent shares their goals as the 8-2 Panthers average 246.9 rushing yards and 415.3 total yards per game, led by senior running back Levi Ellis. The bellcow back boasts 1,830 yards and 23 rushing TDs for the Panthers and earned first team all-Ohio status in both football and baseball last season as Elyria Catholic went 11-3 in 2021 before falling in the D-V regional finals to Ottawa-Glandorf 31-6. Senior quarterback Brady Cook has 12 TD passes and 1,139 yards to his credit with senior Tony Grasso as his leading target with 35 catches, 430 yards and six scores. Grasso is also one of the Panthers’ leading defenders with 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. 6-3, 240-pound senior lineman Travis Merrill will be a task for the Bryan front five to deal with having tallied 119 tackles, 31.5 TFLs and 10.5 sacks on the year.
Elyria Catholic owns wins over seven playoff teams, including 5-5 Division I Elyria and D-II squads Westlake (5-5) and North Olmsted (7-3) and split tow games with D-III Parma Heights Holy Name. Their other loss came to 9-1 Sandusky Perkins by one point in week two in overtime, 42-41.
The winner of this contest will face either fifth-seeded Clear Fork (9-1) or 12-seed Upper Sandusky (5-5) in a second-round matchup.
WAUSEON AT VAN WERT
For the second straight season, Wauseon and Van Wert will meet in the postseason as the 6-4 Indians will make the trek south to Van Wert County to take on the 9-1 Cougars.
A season ago, Wauseon’s short playoff run was halted as a 41-7 rout of Wooster Triway was followed by a 53-20 rout at Eggerss Stadium at the hands of the eventual Region 14 runners-up.
This time around, the Indians will look to shake off the blues of competitive, but frustrating losses to end the regular season to rivals Archbold (20-12) and Bryan (21-7). The Indians started 2-2 before running off four straight wins. Junior Trey Parsons has taken the reins of the Tribe offense at QB with 1,482 passing yards and 12 TDs as Wauseon has leaned on a pass-first attitude (146 rushes, 43.2 ypg, 286 pass attempts, 218.3 ypg). Jude Armstrong leads a deep receiving corps with 62 catches, 606 yards and six TDs, followed by Tyson Rodriguez (41 receptions, 592 yards, four TDs) and Sam Smith Jr. (40 receptions, 502 yards, five TDs).
Logan Carroll provides toughness for the Indians’ defense (15.7 points per game allowed) with 93 tackles and 12 TFLs while Austin Kovar has 88 tackles, 15 TFLs and three sacks and Chance Snow adding 87 tackles, 21 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. Armstrong and Rodriguez each have three interceptions on the year for a defensive unit with 10 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.
That defense will be put to a massive test against the 2020 D-IV state champion Cougars, which finished the regular season ranked sixth in the state in the AP poll and is third in all of Division IV with 46.7 points per game offensively.
Leading that charge is offensive powerhouse QB Aidan Pratt. The 6-4 senior has racked up 2,824 yards passing with 32 TDs and just three interceptions while rushing for 597 yards and eight more scores. Speedy junior Brylen Parker has a team-best 651 rush yards and 16 scores while catching a TD pass and returning two punts and one kickoff to paydirt.
Seniors Maddix Crutchfield (47 catches, 784 yards, 10 TDs), Garett Gunter (51 catches, 721 yards, five TDs) and Nate Phillips (29 catches, 445 yards, five TDs) and junior Conner Campbell (35 catches, 556 yards, nine TDs) provide a deep and talented cast of offensive characters.
Van Wert’s lone loss of the season came in week four at Wapakoneta when a punt attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Redskins with no time left, eventually costing VW a share of its second straight WBL title.
That playoff meeting in 2021 marked the first-ever meeting between the two squads. Friday’s winner will take on either No. 3 seed Sandusky Perkins (9-1) or 14-seed Caledonia River Valley (5-5) in the second round.
DIVISION V
PORT CLINTON AT LIBERTY CENTER
Though Liberty Center’s 10-0 season was rewarded by the No. 1 seed in Division V Region 18 and a No. 4 ranking in the final D-V AP poll, the Tigers’ first-round matchup is far from a gift as defending D-IV state semifinalist Port Clinton will visit Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium on Friday.
For LC (10-0, 7-0 NWOAL), the road to a league championship season saw the Tiger defense allow more than 14 points just once all season (35-21 win over Napoleon) and pitch four shutouts. In all, the Tigers knocked off seven playoff teams and an eighth (Otsego) finished 17th in Region 18, just out of the playoffs, and allowed just 54 points combined.
Leading the bruising Tiger run game is talented fullback Matthew Orr with 1,076 yards and 16 TDs while Colton Kruse racked up 735 yards and 11 TDs on the season. QB Zane Zeiter has upped his game as a senior with 851 pass yards and 11 TDs while rushing for 537 yards and six scores. Orr is also involved on the defensive end with 52 tackles and a sack during the season and senior trench titans Owen Box (39 tackles, 10 sacks) and Landon Bockleman (41 tackles, eight sacks) make things tough on opposing offenses. In the defensive backfield, Landen Kruse has picked off six passes during the year while Tanner Kline has three INTs.
For Port Clinton and first-year coach Eric Leuthold, the 2022 campaign has seen the Redskins battle injuries throughout a 5-5 regular season that saw the team finish 0-5 against teams above .500 but only one defeat came by more than 10 points. Losses to Huron and Oak Harbor by five combined points the final two weeks of the regular season slipped the Redskins to the No. 16 seed in the region. A third-year starter at QB in Cam Gillum provides leadership for the Redskins as a dual threat (106-of-165, 1,317 pass yards, 15 TDs, nine rushing TDs) with Dagan Meyers as a 1,000-yard rusher (1,046 yards, 19 TDs) and Adam Thorbahn as a top target at receiver (52 catches, 749 yards, eight TDs). Thorbahn caught 13 passes for 101 yards and a score in a narrow 25-21 loss at Oak Harbor in week 10.
Friday’s clash is the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Redskins. The winner of the first-round tilt will take on either eighth-seeded Archbold or ninth-seed Liberty-Benton in the second round.
LIBERTY-BENTON AT ARCHBOLD
Non-league opponents for six of the last seven years entering this season, Archbold and Liberty-Benton will meet once more on Friday in Fulton County as the eighth-seeded Bluestreaks (8-2) make their fourth straight playoff trip and fifth in the last six seasons under coach David Dominique.
A 12-1 season last year earned Archbold the No. 1 seed in D-VI Region 22 but in Region 18, a 20-14 week 10 loss at Patrick Henry dropped Archbold down to the eighth seed. However, even with all-Ohio QB DJ Newman departed, Dominique’s squad has kept the train running, racking up 30.9 points per game while holding opponents to 12.8 points per contest.
Bruising running back Carson Dominique has 25 rushing touchdowns with 1,253 yards on the ground while catching 19 passes for 338 yards and two scores. Junior QB Cade Brenner has 1,850 yards and 11 TD tosses, led by Karter Behnfeldt’s 31 receptions for 428 yards and two scores and Chase Miller’s 28 catches, 349 yards and three TDs.
The Streaks can also lean on special teams as a weapon with punter Krayton Kern averaging 44 yards per punt and Jack Hurst averaging 31 yards per kick return on five trips with a TD. Miller also averages 14.3 yards per punt return on 12 attempts.
That well-rounded game will be needed against a 7-3 L-B squad coached by former Defiance HS assistant Scott Garlock. The Eagles are well-tested as a D-V squad, falling to D-VII No. 11 Arlington by just three points in week three, followed by a 33-28 loss to unbeaten Mogadore (No. 5 D-VI) in week four. In a showdown for the Blanchard Valley Conference title, the Eagles were bested by D-VII No. 2 McComb 39-16 in week 10 but led by an offense that averages 37.4 per game, Liberty-Benton has eyes on its first playoff win since a first-round win in 2020. Garlock is 63-17 in two stints with L-B (2002-06, 2021-present), guiding the Eagles to a state semifinals appearance in 2006.
Kam Garlock led the BVC with 2,411 yards passing, 26 TD tosses and 11 interceptions while also rushing for 389 yards and nine scores. Mason Modd has 281 rush yards and five TDs to aid the run game while Kam’s brother Lincoln leads the L-B receiving corps with 57 catches, 839 yards and eight TDs. Seth Elchert (40 catches, 669 yards, nine TDs), Cason Doolittle (28 catches, 366 yards, three TDs) and Brayden Lemire (13 catches, 158 yards, one TD) provide a deep cast of targets for Garlock.
L-B holds a 4-3 edge in seven all-time meetings with Archbold.
DELTA AT ELMWOOD
For the third straight season, the Delta Panthers (5-5) are playoff bound, matching an achievement last reached in the program’s peak in the early 2000s with five straight trips from 2000-04.
Seeded 15th in Region 18, Delta’s task will be a tough one against 9-1 Elmwood, who finished ranked 12th in the D-V AP poll and racked up 42.1 points per game, the eighth-highest total in the state in Division V.
To reach the postseason, the Panthers built up early wins with a 5-2 start, including a week one win at eventual seven-win squad Ayersville while also knocking off 6-4 Bryan in week five. Delta will need to shake off the blues of a three-game losing streak to end the regular season. Delta’s run-heavy attack saw QB James Ruple attempt 82 passes all year while top back Jerremiah Wolford racked up 938 yards and 11 TDs on the ground. Bryar Knapp scored seven total TDs on the year, rushing for 473 yards and catching 18 passes for 214 yards. The Delta defense, led by Justin Ruple’s 106 tackles and Maverick Mercer’s 18 tackles for loss and 13 sacks, recovered four fumbles and picked off 13 passes this season. Holden Barnes adds 77 tackles, 22 TFLs and 9.5 sacks.
Elmwood’s powerhouse offense could easily be run-first, second and third with talented running back Mason Oliver (1,610 yards, 19 TDs) back after rushing for 1,632 yards and 24 TDs as a junior. However, QB Hayden Wickard has 2,448 yards passing and 26 TDs on the year for the Royals along with 383 yards on the ground. Mason Mossberger leads the receiving corps with 35 catches for 782 yards and 11 scores while Micah Oliver has over 500 yards to his credit with nine TDs. The Royals have rebuilt under sixth-year coach Greg Bishop from six wins in the four years prior to his arrival and a 3-17 mark in his first two seasons to a 19-3 mark in the last two campaigns.
The Delta-Elmwood winner will take on the winner of the 7-10 seed matchup between Marengo Highland and Tinora in the second round.
DIVISION VI
PATRICK HENRY AT OTTAWA HILLS
Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills share more than just a 2022 playoff trip as the 6-4 Patriots will make their fifth straight playoff trip and 20th playoff appearance under head coach Bill Inselmann.
Inselmann (247-92) has coached the Patriots in two stops (1991-2013, 2016-present), just as Ottawa Hills coach Chris Hardman (100-106) has done for the Green Bears (1998-2013, 2018-present).
PH’s trip to the D-VI postseason saw the Pats start 4-1 — the only loss being a 7-0 defeat at 8-2 Columbus Grove — before dropping three straight and capping the regular season with consecutive wins against playoff-bound Delta and Archbold.
With junior QB Nash Meyer manning the offense, the Pats have averaged 308.5 yards per game offensively, including 231.4 through the air. Meyer is 181-of-286 for 2,239 yards and 18 TDs while rushing for 273 yards and 10 TDs. Meyer’s 397 yards against Bryan in week six set a new single-game record while his 181 completions broke his own single-season school record.
Leading receiver Landon Johnson has set his own school record with 68 catches this season for 919 yards and five scores while dual threat Aidan Behrman (42 catches, 674 yards, seven TDs, 67 tackles, two INTs) and Gavin Jackson (38 catches, 325 yards, three TDs) pace the offensive attack. Houston Miranda leads the PH defense with 82 tackles and 11 tackles for loss for a unit that has recorded 18 takeaways.
For Ottawa Hills, vibes are good in the Toledo community as the Green Bears beat Edon 24-20, rallying from 13 down in the first half, to earn their first outright Toledo Area Athletic Conference title since 2005. The Green Bears have won five straight since their lone loss to Margaretta in week four, capped by the victory over the Bombers that gave Hardman his 100th win as football coach coupled with a Hall of Fame career as OH’s baseball coach.
Sam McCaffery is the straw stirring the drink for Ottawa Hills, rushing for over 150 yards and two TDs on seven touches against Edon and totaling 538 rushing yards and eight TDs on just 33 attempts while leading the Bears in receptions (21), yards (430) and touchdowns (seven). Jack Perozek adds 16 catches for 243 yards and a score while AJ George is the next top rusher with 469 yards and seven scores, along with Rocco Pillarelli (405 yards, seven TDs).
Patrick Henry has won three of the four meetings between the schools ahead of Friday’s playoff tilt as the winner advances to face either second-seeded Ashland Crestview (10-0, No. 4 D-VI) or 15-seed Wayne Trace in round two.
