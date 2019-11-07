Saturday night’s Division VII first round contest is a matchup between a pair of 7-3 teams, Arlington and Patrick Henry.
The Patriots, who are hosting the encounter, finished tied for third in the Division VII Region 26 computer poll with 13.8 points. Arlington finished sixth, with 12.0 points. The contest will take place on Saturday, November 9, at 7 p.m.
“It’s an interesting matchup,” said Patriots coach Bill Inselmann. “We both finished fourth in our leagues and made the playoffs, so that tells you how tough the Blanchard Valley Conference and the NWOAL were this season.”
Both teams were very similar in points scored, with PH averaging 32.8 points per contest.
Arlington averaged 31.9 points per game. Statistically, Arlington was better on the defensive end, allowing 13.5 points per game. The Patriots, meanwhile, surrendered 21.6 points per game.
“Arlington likes to run the ball a lot and doesn’t like to throw, but can pass the ball well, if they need to,” Inselmann said. “They are one of the few teams who like to run the wishbone attack. Their quarterback does not run the ball much, but he has three backs who he will hand off to and all of them get some carries. They are content with long drives, getting 3-4 yards per carry.
“Defensively, we can’t let them get into a rhythm. The key for us will be limiting their yardage on first down, putting them in second and long and third and long. To do that, we simply have to be physical.”
Patrick Henry won its final regular season contest over Delta, 34-14, despite missing two offensive starters, running back Wil Morrow and receiver Kolton Holloway.
Morrow sat out the contest from an injury suffered the previous week. In his stead, Corbin Johnson displayed a strong game, rushing for 142 yards on 16 carries (8.9 yards per carry). Morrow is expected to be back and start on Saturday and there is a chance that Holloway, the team’s top receiver, will return to the lineup.
Patriots quarterback T.J. Rhamy put together a strong overall game, rushing for 113 yards and 101 yards passing.
“I was very pleased with our passing game, it was much better (against Delta), than the previous week,” Inselmann said. “In practice this week, it’s been back to the fundamentals, because we didn’t fire off the ball against Delta like we should have. Our backs and linemen have to improve in their pass protection. Offensively, we need to mix it up between the run and the pass, (so that we’re not predictable offensively).
“But our linemen have got to block better against Arlington. Our backs have to block better and have to hit the holes faster. Having Wil back this week will absolutely help us. If we can get Kolton back, that will certainly help, too.”
Before missing the last 2.5 games, Holloway was averaging 27.5 yards per reception, with 824 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
Morrow, before missing the last game and a half, was averaging 6.5 yards per carry, rushing for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Rhamy has continued to drive the Patriots’ offense, leading the team with 1,127 yards rushing and 13 TDs on the ground while passing for 1,289 yards and 13 more scores. The do-it-all senior has also tallied 36.4 yards per punt while ranking second on the team with 65 tackles and a team-best eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Noah Kistner has also been a force defensively at his linebacker spot, leading the team in tackles (71), interceptions (two) and sacks (five).
On the Arlington side of things, the Red Devil duo of Connor Foust (Jr., first team all-BVC, 81 rushes, 959 yards, 15 TDs) and Noah Thibaut (Jr., second team all-BVC, 115 rushes, 845 yards, 10 TDs) are the main names to watch in the run-heavy offense for Arlington. QB Jaret Vermillion – a first-team all-BVC defensive back – has been called on just 60 times to pass this season, completing 33 for 590 yards and five TDs.
Linebacker Caden Lafferty (Jr., first team all-BVC) paces the Red Devil defense with 100 tackles, including five tackles for loss. Tyson Speyer (Sr.) has been massively disruptive from the defensive line with 81 tackles and a whopping 31 tackles for loss, earning Defensive Lineman of the Year accolades from the BVC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.