For the top four teams in the Northern 8 Football Conference, the season starts over as the chance to reach for a league title begins with semifinal matchups on Saturday.
Toledo Christian finished 5-0 in league play and 8-1 overall to take the No. 1 seed and will host fourth-seeded Stryker (6-3, 2-3) in one semifinal while Holgate (6-3, 4-1) will host a rubber match against Fort Wayne (Ind.) King’s Crusaders (8-2, 3-2) in Henry County.
The two winners will face off on Friday, Nov. 4 at Bowling Green High School for the conference championship
KING’S CRUSADERS AT HOLGATE
For the third time this season, Holgate will take on Tri-State King’s Crusaders after splitting their two matchups during the regular season. This time around, the Tigers will have even higher stakes with a chance to play for the conference title.
Holgate enters the Northern 8 playoffs fresh off the program’s best offensive performance since moving to 8-man football in a 78-42 win over Morenci (Mich.) last week. Aside from snapping a two-game losing streak, the victory saw the Tigers roll up 723 yards of offense, including 449 through the air.
QB Xavier McCord had an astounding scoring output, completing 15-of-20 passes for 449 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 138 yards and three more TDs on nine carries. McCord (105-of-153, 2,056 yards, 24 TDs, 360 rush yards, nine TDs) threw scoring strikes to four different receivers, led by Dylan Boecker’s five catches for 170 yards and three TDs and Ezekiel Belmares’ line of six catches, 154 yards and two TDs. Isaac DeLong caught two passes for 51 yards and a score while rushing for 60 yards on four carries. Alexander Alvarez hauled in a 54-yard TD pass and Chris Plotts rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 totes.
Plotts continues to lead the rushing game this season for Holgate with 541 yards and seven TDs with DeLong as a multi-threat offensively (414 rush yards, three TDs, 21 catches, 400 yards, four TDs) and Belmares (45 catches, 789 yards, eight TDs) and Boecker (28 catches, 698 yards, 11 TDs) terrorizing defenses.
King’s Crusaders defeated Holgate 42-20 in their season opener before Holgate got revenge with a 30-25 win on Sept. 23. Since then, the Crusaders have won two of three by defeating Danbury and Stryker before a 35-8 loss to Toledo Christian on Oct. 15 and a 55-8 win over Parkview Christian Academy on Saturday. QB Corbin White (61-of-120, 1,271 yards, 25 TDs, four INTs, 69 carries, 612 yards, 11 TDs) was 7-of-11 for 76 yards and four TDs vs. PCA, throwing two each to Maxton Pfister and Colby Oman, while rushing for 130 yards and two TDs on eight totes. Sophomore Leyton Dilts added nine carries for 99 yards and a touchdown.
STRYKER AT TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
Stryker will get its second shot at dethroning the defending Northern 8 champions in Toledo Christian after falling 56-22 on Sept. 16 to halt a 3-0 start to the season.
The Panthers struggled offensively at times in Friday’s matchup with winless Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic but held off the Erie County Panthers in an 18-14 victory. Matthew Froelich ripped off a 70-yard kick return touchdown in the second quarter while Levi Barnum caught two TD passes from Jacob Cadwell. Barnum finished with 91 yards rushing while catching eight passes for 60 yards in the win to up his season totals to 1,125 rushing yards and 14 scores and 44 catches, 596 yards and 13 receiving TDs.
Cadwell has thrown 23 TD passes and just three interceptions (165-of-226) with 1,687 yards. Mateo Villanueva, who caught 10 passes for 51 yards vs. SMCC, is second to Barnum with 40 receptions, 434 yards and five TDs.
The Panthers will need their defense to play exceptionally on Saturday at Toledo Start High School against a TC program averaging 46.6 ppg, a number boosted by a 62-25 win over 3-6 Vermontville Maple Valley (Mich.). The Eagles are powered by a rushing game that produces 243.4 yards per game. Junior Jacob Michalski leads that attack with 766 yards and 13 TDs on 74 carries alongside senior QB Charlie Duck (50 carries, 735 yards, 10 TDs), who also has 1,471 yards, 15 TDs and to his credit this year (74-of-128). 6-2 sophomore Karter Koester’s 632 yards and 10 TD catches are both tops for TC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.