For the first time since its inception in 2020, Holgate will get the chance to play for a Northern 8 Football Conference championship after a come-from-behind semifinal win advanced the Tigers to the conference’s playoff title game.
The 7-3 Tigers, which finished a perfect 8-0 in 2019 in year one of eight-man football in the area, have made the climb back to league contention after canceling nearly all of last season and finishing 5-3 in 2020. The only thing standing between head coach Colton Wagner’s squad and an eight-man title is league unbeaten Toledo Christian.
The Eagles (9-1, 5-0 Northern 8) are just eight points from an unbeaten record, entering Friday’s league championship game on an eight-game win streak dating back to a 34-26 loss to Lenawee Christian (Mich.) on Sept. 1. Lenawee Christian entered Michigan’s eight-man postseason as the No. 8 team in Division 1 of eight-man football.
In order to nab conference hardware, Holgate will have a sizable gap to bridge after dropping its regular-season meeting with TC 43-6 on Oct. 7.
“TC was much more physical in the box than us last time,” said Wagner, now 22-6 as head coach since transitioning to the eight-man game. “That is where their experience played a key role, especially with their strength and size. We are going to need to find ways to neutralize their D-line and get our playmakers out in space to make plays.”
For Holgate, just reaching the conference final was a roller coaster as a 22-0 lead over Tri-State King’s Crusaders in the semifinals turned into a 27-22 deficit late in the the third quarter as the Crusaders roared back. However, an 80-yard kick return from do-it-all dynamo Isaac DeLong gave Holgate the lead back at 30-27 with 1:43 left in the third stanza and the Tiger defense forced three fourth-quarter turnovers to seal the win.
DeLong has found the endzone via the running game (417 yards, three TDs), passing game (23 catches, 438 yards, four TDs), kick return (15 returns, 24.7 yards per return, three TDs) and punt return (eight returns, 21.4 ypr, one TD).
QB Xavier McCord is a triple-threat for the Tigers, passing for 2,035 yards and 26 TDs while rushing for 391 yards and 10 TDs on the offensive side and tallying 30 tackles, a sack and four interceptions on defense, returning two picks for TDs.
Running back Chris Plotts has a team-high 616 yards and seven TDs on the year with Ezekiel Belmares (52 catches, 859 yards, nine TDs) and Dylan Boecker (30 catches, 739 yards, 12 TDs) as top passing targets. Boecker also leads the defensive unit with 89 tackles, along with 12 tackles for loss, while DeLong has 51 tackles and Aden Corser 46 tackles, seven sacks, 12 TFLs and a pick-six.
With all that in mind, the Tigers will be plenty tested on both sides of the ball against a Toledo Christian squad that routed Stryker 59-12 in the other conference semifinal and has outscored opponents 478-141 this season.
Senior QB Charlie Duck leads a balanced offense with 1,972 yards passing and 22 TDs while rushing for 953 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 70 attempts. Junior running back Jacob Michalski is among the conference’s leading rushers with 1,014 yards and 18 TDs on 92 attempts. 6-2 sophomore receiver Karter Koester is a two-way star for the Eagles with 32 catches for 812 yards and 12 touchdowns while recording 41 tackles and seven interceptions defensively. Lukas Donawa adds 28 catches, 553 yards and seven scores on the offensive side, with senior Tyler Ryan adding 34 receptions, 543 yards and six TDs.
“TC has a very balanced but explosive offense, we need to focus on shutting down either their run or pass,” explained Wagner. “In eight-man, with an inexperienced team, it will be a tough task to shut both down. We’re able to see from our previous game what our strengths and weaknesses were against TC and adapt our game plan from that last meeting.”
Senior defensive lineman Steven Patchen is a disruptor defensively with 62 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while sophomore Jason O’Neil has recorded 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Duck (53 tackles, four sacks), Michalski (52 tackles, 11 TFLs, three sacks) and Ryan (three interceptions) are also two-way standouts while Donawa has a kick return touchdown this season to his credit.
“This has been an awesome experience playing meaningful games late in the season,” said Wagner. “The guys have worked so hard to get to this game all season long. It’s been fun seeing this team grow and how they’ve handled adversity all season long to find ways to win games.
“There is a lot of excitement in the community for this team. Win or lose Friday night, this season has been a success and I am really proud of this group of guys.”
