The Green Meadows Conference will be well represented in the OHSAA football playoffs as five of the eight member schools will play in week 11 of the high school football season.
Three of the five squads will have lengthy road trips while the other two will play at home in round one of the playoffs.
In Division V, the green and white of Tinora will make an approximate 2.5 hour trip to Marengo Highland High School for a battle with the Fighting Scots. Wayne Trace also has an extended road trip ahead as the Raiders will travel over two hours to take on the Cougars of Crestview High School outside of Ashland. The last road game for GMC teams will be at Gibsonburg as Edgerton travels approximately 90 minutes for its playoff battle.
Meanwhile, the other two games involving league members Antwerp and Ayersville will take place in Paulding County and Defiance County, respectively.
The Archers await the arrival of the Polar Bears from Hardin Northern High School while Ayersville welcomes in Delphos Jefferson for a rematch of a week two game won by the Pilots 41-21.
Below is a breakdown of four of the five playoff games involving Green Meadows Conference squads (Ayersville-Delphos Jefferson is previewed elsewhere):
DIVISION V
TINORA AT
MARENGO HIGHLAND
Two teams with identical 7-3 records will square off when the Rams visit the Fighting Scots Friday night.
Marengo Highland has won six of its last seven games with the lone loss to Division IV Clear Fork last Friday at home. The Fighting Scots also have losses to Ashland Crestview, which will host Wayne Trace Friday, and Wooster Triway. Highland is 4-1 at home this year where they average 30 points per game while giving up 20.
The Fighting Scots average 327 yards offensively per game, led by a rushing attack that churns out over 256 yards a contest.
Leading the way is junior Dane Nauman with 2,278 rushing yards over 273 carries, including 27 of which have went for touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Kolton Stover has completed 59 of 103 passes for 612 yards and six scores with the top target being senior Zach Schmidt with 23 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Gavin Toombs also recorded 13 receptions for 135 yards and three scores.
Nauman also tops the Fighting Scots defense with 64 tackles on the year and sophomore Gavin Wiggand adds 61 stops on the season. Other key contributors for Marengo Highland include junior Ladon Hayes (56 tackles), senior Chandler Stevens (53 tackles) and senior Hayden Kline (44 stops).
Stevens and Nauman have posted 13.5 and 12 tackles for losses as well for the Fighting Scots with Stevens recording 5.5 sacks.
In the secondary, freshman Zachary Church and Kline lead Marengo Highland with five and four interceptions, respectively.
Tinora is paced by senior Brandon Edwards in the running game with 792 yards on the season as the Rams average 174 yards a game on the ground and 245 per game in total offense.
Juniors Grady Gustwiller and Joey Guisinger pace the Ram defense as each are over 60 tackles this year and junior Graham Askins is in double figures in tackles for a loss.
The green and white have scored 23 points per game on the road this year while allowing just a dozen a contest as Tinora won four of five road battles.
DIVISION VI
WAYNE TRACE AT
ASHLAND CRESTVIEW
After finishing the season with a trio of victories to earn a playoff berth, the Raiders hit the road to visit Richland County for a battle with the undefeated Cougars.
While Wayne Trace’s defense has been its calling card this season, that defense will be challenged with an Ashland Crestview offense that averaged 37.3 points per game. The Cougars were held under 30 points just twice on the season in a week four win over Western Reserve (24-12) and in a week nine win over Norwalk St. Paul (26-7).
Senior quarterback Hayden Kuhn (6-0, 155) leads the Cougar offense, completing 77 of 134 passes on the year for 1,164 yards and ten touchdowns with just one interception. Senior Owen Barker (6-3, 210) leads a balance receiving corps for the Cougars with 19 receptions for 289 yards and four scores. Four others are in double figures for receptions including senior Caden Cunningham (17 catches, 258 yards, one touchdown), sophomore Tyson Ringler (14-208-1), freshman Adison Reymer (11-179-2) and senior Shawn Bailey (10-163-2).
In the ground game, Reymer has ran for 1,211 yards on 170 carries with 19 touchdowns while sophomore Michael Mays adds 63 carries for 477 yards with eight scores.
Wayne Trace’s defense, which allows just 14 points per game, is led by senior Ezra Sinn with a total of 112 tackles on the year, including five sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Lane Morehead adds 54 stops for the Raider defense.
On the flip side, Wayne Trace’s offense has scored 17.6 points a night with the Cougars allowing only 9.8 points a contest. The Cougars have not given up more than 17 points in a contest this season.
Reymer paces the Cougar defense with 98 tackles and Bailey adds 74 stops. Barker has a team high 24 tackles for a loss with 67 total tackles. Mays and sophomore Gavin Barker totaled 59 and 56 tackles, respectively, through ten games.
Wayne Trace is led by junior quarterback Kyle Stoller, who is 90 of 156 passing this season for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns. Tucker Antoine is the team’s top target with 42 receptions while Dylan Hildebrand and Race Price have 27 and 24 catches on the year. Kyle Slade tops the Raider rushing attack with 401 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
The Raiders average 240 yards of offense a contest while Wayne Trace gives up 223 per game. Ashland Crestview averages 338 yards a night offensively.
Ashland Crestview has played five teams with a winning record this season, outscoring those opponents 183-66. The Cougars have posted back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons and advanced to the regional semifinals last season before falling 42-14 to Carey.
DIVISION VII
EDGERTON AT GIBSONBURG
Edgerton enters the playoffs hoping to turn things around as the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to fellow playoff squads Tinora (31-6) and Antwerp (39-0). The other loss for the Williams County squad came back in week five, a 42-22 loss to another playoff team in Ayersville.
The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the road this season where Edgerton has scored 28 points per game and given up 15, including a pair of shutout wins over Paulding and Fairview.
Sophomore Joel Walkup tops the Edgerton defense with 82.5 tackles on the season while senior Corey Everetts has recorded 46-1/2 and senior Quentin Blue chips in 46. Walkup, senior Warren Nichols and senior Blake Flower all have a dozen tackles for a loss to lead Edgerton with Flower also recording three sacks.
Everetts and sophomore Cory Herman have four and three interceptions, respectively.
Offensively, Everetts is the top threat for Edgerton with 788 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while also throwing for 1,305 yards and 17 scores. The senior signal caller has completed 109 of 168 passes on the season and thrown only a pair of interceptions.
Senior Kadyn Picillo leads the Williams County squad with 39 receptions for 535 yards and seven scores. Also in double figures in catches are senior Riley Kollar (15 receptions, 172), Herman (15-153), Nichols (14-65), sophomore Scottie Krontz (13-194) and Blue (11-97).
Gibsonburg comes in off a loss as well as the Golden Bears fell to Hopewell Loudon 40-13 last Friday, breaking what was an eight game winning streak.
Following a season opening 35-13 defeat to Ottawa Hills in Sandusky County, the Golden Bears have rattled off home victories over Tiffin Calvert (44-14), Lakota (44-7), Castalia Margaretta (29-26) and Fremont St. Joseph (59-0).
The Golden Bears are the true definition of a run first offense with 395 running plays on the season compared to 21 passes.
Senior Connor Smith is the workhorse for Gibsonburg with 254 rushing attempts netting 2,373 yards, including a whopping 34 touchdown runs. Sophomore Nolan Hoover adds 564 yards and four scores for the Golden Bears and sophomore Antonio Salazar also has 287 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Camden Mooney has completed 10 of 19 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns as well for Gibsonburg while Smith tops the squad with four receptions. Hoover and Senior Daniel Frost also have three catches each.
Defensively, senior Martin Myerholtz is the stopper for Gibsonburg with 91 tackles and ten tackles for a loss while Mooney adds 49 stops on the year. Salazar (39), senior Andrew Ickes (34) and senior Bryson Stevens (30) aid the Golden Bear cause as well. Smith has posted nine tackles for a loss for Gibsonburg followed by senior Kollin Bruns (eight).
Gibsonburg has made the playoffs the last three seasons with the last Golden Bear win being a 38-30 victory over Wayne Trace in 2020.
HARDIN NORTHERN AT ANTWERP
Undefeated Antwerp enters the playoffs on a ten game winning streak, coming off the first undefeated season in school history and its first Green Meadows Conference title in school history.
The first challenge for this year’s version of the Archers comes in the form of Hardin Northern, which averages 285 rushing yards per game and 355 yards of offense per night.
The Polar Bears are paced by the one-two punch of junior Carter Curtis and sophomore quarterback Nolan Hopson.
Curtis leads Hardin Northern with 1,053 rushing yards this year and 16 touchdowns while Hopson adds 751 yards on the ground with 13 scores. Hopson also completed 47 of 101 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns.
Curtis is the top receiver as well for the Polar Bears with 14 catches for 254 yards while sophomore Xander Wilson has a dozen receptions for 232 yards. Sophomore Bodi Hipsher has posted ten receptions for 106 yards as well for Hardin Northern.
Defensively, sophomore Kaden Guinn is the top tackler with 112 stops this year and a dozen tackles for a loss. Wilson has posted 71 tackles and nine tackles for a loss with junior Cooper Thomas (47), junior Bo Bame (46), Hopson (45) and senior Brandon Henicle (44) aiding the Polar Bear cause.
Antwerp enters the contest totaling 382 yards per game offensively and the Archers have allowed 195 yards a night.
Junior quarterback Carson Altimus has done it all for the Archers, throwing for 2,373 yards and completed 151 of 228 passes with 27 going for touchdowns. Altimus also has a team-high 691 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns and aids the defensive effort with 37 tackles on the season.
Junior Reid Lichty adds 561 rushing yards with a dozen scores for Antwerp, which averaged over 51 points per game at Archer Field this season.
The Archer receivers are paced by junior Landon Brewer with 45 receptions for 929 yards while junior Camden Fuller adds 27 catches for 483 yards. Lichty has picked up 25 catches for 342 yards as well for the blue and white.
Defensively, Antwerp is led by Lichty with 71 tackles and nine tackles for a loss with junior Syris Gale adding 69 stops. Sophomore Dayne Sholl (43), junior Xander Smith (43) and Fuller (41.5) also are key contributors for the Archer defense as is sophomore Derek Hines, who leads the squad with seven sacks.
