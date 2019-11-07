Edon at Norwalk St. Paul
The Bombers head east to Norwalk to face the Flyers of St. Paul in a Division VII quarterfinal. Edon comes in at 7-3 and winners of six games in a row. St. Paul comes in at 8-2, with the losses coming in two of the last three weeks to Firelands Conference champion Western Reserve (41-35 in overtime) and Monroeville (13-0).
The postseason trip is the first for the Bombers since 2013 while this season marks the eighth consecutive trip for St. Paul and 21st overall.
Edon has found a nice running game to go with the passing of Drew Gallehue. Dylan Mason has come on to run for 845 yards with eight scores. Wade Parrish has added another 230.
Gallehue has completed 112 of 203 passes for 1,770 yards and 30 TDs. Chase Reed, who has done everything for the Bombers, leads the team in receiving with 32 catches for 542 yards. Austin Kiess has 31 catches for 450 yards and Kelby Sapp has caught 18 passes for 392 yards. Six different targets have caught at least one scoring pass.
Kiess also leads the team with 116 tackles. He also has two sacks and an interception.
The Bombers will also apply pressure. Connor Skiles leads Edon with 6.5 sacks while Chris Farris has 4.5.
The Flyers will run the football, going for 257 yards a game. Cam Caizzo leads the way with 1,059 yards and 12 TDs, while Justin Butler has 679 yards and 13 scores. Caizzo also has six catches for 177 yards.
Quarterback Myron Stoll has completed 49 of 81 passes for 687 yards with eight scores and two picks. His top target is Lars Livengood, who has caught 13 passes for 141 yards and five TDs. Livengood also doubles as a solid defender, picking off five passes.
Mohawk at Leipsic
With a 9-1 regular season, the Vikings of Leipsic secured the top seed of the regional. They’ll face another team that runs the football in Mohawk. The Warriors from the Northern 10 Conference enter with a record of 6-4.
After starting the season 2-3, Mohawk won four of its last five to grab the final playoff spot in Region 26.
Mohawk is led by three running backs. Jesse Leeth leads the way with 744 yards and 11TDs. Mason Danner and Landen Snyder have both run for 445 yards.
They will face the top defense in the BVC in Leipsic. The Vikings allowed 15.9 points per game in the regular season, and have allowed just 83 yards rushing and 213 yards total per game.
Leipsic will also control the clock with its solid running game. Cole Williamson leads the team with 829 yards and 13 TDs, while Juan Pena has 688 yards and 12 scores.
Ottawa-Glandorf at Galion
Two teams with great passing games meet Saturday at Galion as the Titans make the trip east to battle the Tigers for the two program’s first meeting.
Galion comes in 8-2, with a loss coming in the season finale to Marion Pleasant, 54-44.
The Tigers are led by quarterback Wilson Frankhouse, who has thrown for 2,464 yards with 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
He has two big targets in Isaiah Alsip and Hanif Donaldson. Alsip has caught 82 passes for 1,128 yards and 13 TDs. Donaldson is just as effective, hauling in 52 aerials for 667 yards and six scores.
Ottawa-Glandorf brings a more balanced attack into the game. Quarterback Jacob Balbaugh has completed 118 of 185 passes for 1,623 yards and 16 TDs. The Titans go with Clayton Recker on the ground, who has 652 yards and six scores.
The Titans come in 7-3, but have lost two straight, falling to state-ranked playoff teams Kenton (14-9, No. 11 D-IV) and Wapakoneta (7-6, No. 10 D-III).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.